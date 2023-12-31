This week's business news includes Xcel Energy giving, HPWD visits

HPWD to conduct annual well water level measurements starting Jan. 2

High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1 (HPWD) staff members will begin annual water level measurements on Jan. 2, 2024. These annual observations are one of the most essential services HPWD provides.

These annual measurements are made in a network of approximately 1,400 privately owned wells, according to a news release. These observation wells are spaced at a density of approximately one well per nine square miles throughout the 16-county HPWD service area. Quite a few of the observation wells have been part of this annual program for many years and have a long history of data collection. These observation sites have a blue sticker placed near the wellhead, showing the year of measurement and the current water level.

"We want to let the public know that our staff will be visiting observation well sites from early January until the completion of this work effort, normally mid-March. They will be driving white pickup trucks that are clearly identified as High Plains Water District vehicles," said Field Technician Supervisor Billy Barron.

Measurements are beginning in Castro, Deaf Smith, and Parmer Counties. When these counties are completed, the preliminary data should be available on the district website (hpwd.org). All final results are also published on the HPWD interactive map at map.hpwd.org.

"Since 2013, the interactive map has been a highly-utilized method of obtaining depth-to-water and saturated thickness information," said HPWD General Manager Jason Coleman.

Created in 1951 by residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent waste of underground water in aquifers within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

Xcel Energy expands 2023 giving, supports communities and nonprofits with $11 million, 40,000 volunteer hours

MINNEAPOLIS – Xcel Energy employees, contractors and retirees, supported by the company’s Foundation, provided over $11 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours in 2023 tosupport charitable organizations and causes, according to a company news release.

Throughout the year, Xcel Energy staff embraced opportunities to donate their time and act on a shared commitment to making a difference in their communities, volunteering more than 40,000 hours.

The Foundation expanded its giving impact this year by investing $4.4 million in grant funding to 409 non-profit organizations across its eight-state service area; 46% of the funds supported organizations advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). These grant recipients align with the Foundation’s three primary focus areas:

STEM career pathways: Nearly one million students will receive hands on STEM learning, including approximately 506,000 female students.

Community Vitality: 7,000 individuals will gain employment, generating over $226 million in wages.

Environmental Sustainability: 59,000 trees will be planted, offsetting 41,000 tons of carbon emissions.

In Texas and New Mexico, Xcel Energy said the Foundation granted $460,000 to 54 local nonprofits that align with the focus areas. As a result, 1,300 individuals will gain employment, generating $34 million in wages, along with many other positive community impacts from the work of the nonprofits.

Employees in Texas and New Mexico also gave their time to causes that matter to them throughout the year. During Day of Service, 150 employees and contractors volunteered 345 hours, assembling 500 care packages and supporting a range of nonprofits in their work. The company’s 2023 Day of Service culminated in nearly 2,500 volunteers who volunteered over 7,200 hours at 110 nonprofit projects. The Power Your Purpose Giving Campaign raised $2.2 million to support over 1,300 organizations. Including the Foundation match, the campaign raised a total of $4.1 million.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Business Seen: Amarillo area news and developments for Dec. 31, 2023