This week's business news includes Xcel VP, Jersey Mike's 'Month of Giving,' city ADDYs

Xcel Energy Amarillo employee Canda Henry named vice president of customer care

Canda Henry, a 23-year Xcel Energy employee based in Amarillo, has been named vice president over Xcel Energy’s Customer Care business organization that provides customer service for Xcel Energy’s 3.8 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers across eight states.

“Our Customer Care team has the unique opportunity to put our values into action around the clock as we work to meet and exceed the needs of our customers,” said Amanda Rome, Xcel Energy executive vice president and group president - Utilities, Chief Customer Officer and interim General Counsel. “Throughout her journey of career advancement, Canda has been a big part of creating that culture of trustworthiness that keeps us connected with our customers’ needs. We are continually re-inventing our roles and processes to keep pace with rapid change, but Canda always puts people first and that won’t change.”

Canda Henry

The Customer Care organization includes the company’s billing and regulatory compliance, customer policy, customer contact centers in Amarillo, Eau Claire, Wis. and Roseville, Minn., meter reading and the low-income energy assistance program groups along with performance measurement & analytics teams.

Henry is a native of McLean, Texas, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Wayland Baptist University. She joined Xcel Energy in 2001 as a customer service representative. In 2010 she was named manager of Credit and Collections and promoted to director in 2011. Prior to her new position, Henry was senior director over Customer Contact Operations. Henry has volunteered and supported several community organizations including Center City of Amarillo, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Faith City Mission and United Way. She has also been a volunteer at Code Blue Warming Station in Amarillo and with the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s Day of Caring.

Story continues

Jersey Mike's to help Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo, celebrate 14th annual 'Month of Giving'

Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo is joining forces with the Jersey Mike’s Subs location at 2311 S. Georgia St. in Amarillo for the 14th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 27, when the local Jersey Mike’s restaurant will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in — whether in-store, online or through the app — to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $21 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

For more information, visit jerseymikes.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

COA Office of Engagement & Innovation wins Best of Show at 2024 ADDYs

The City of Amarillo (COA) Office of Engagement & Innovation took home two awards for the Amarillo chapter on Feb. 22 during the American Advertising Federation (AAF) awards ceremony. The AAF is a national network of affiliated advertising clubs. The Amarillo awards ceremony, held each February, recognizes creative excellence in advertising and awareness campaigns.

The COA Office of Engagement & Innovation won awards in the following categories: a Gold Addy for Webisode Series: (The Amarillo 100th Police Academy) and Best of Show: (The Amarillo 100th Police Academy).

"This accomplishment underscores our department's commitment to excellence, innovation, and community impact," said COA Director of Engagement & Innovation Jordan Schupbach. "This is certainly a reflection of the amazing talent we have onboard, including the unwavering support from our city management team. Their recognition of our team's value and steadfast commitment to our success are invaluable assets contributing to our shared goals and aspirations. Together, we remain dedicated to serving our community with excellence."

The series, produced by the City of Amarillo's Multimedia Production Manager Chase Brady, saw impression engagement on the city's social media channels. Boasting 106,442 impressions across social media platforms and amassing 9,500 views on YouTube, the web series followed the rigorous journey of five recruits for Amarillo's 100th Police Academy.

The award-winning series can be seen by visiting YouTube.com/@CityofAmarilloTX.

For more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

NAIFA-Texas 2024 Professional Association leadership positions announced

The following NAIFA-Texas members have been selected as representatives of the 2024 National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Texas Chapter (NAIFA-Texas) Board of Directors. Jim Thompson, Owner and Founder of Thompson Financial in Amarillo, has been selected as the President of the Texas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA-Texas).

"For any organization to accomplish its mission, there must be members willing to step up, give of their expertise and experience, and sacrifice valuable time for a cause that exceeds their individual grasp," Thompson said. "These individuals must be servant leaders and that is the case with the NAIFA-Texas Board of Directors for 2024. The men and women who volunteer for this Board provide the leadership and earned confidence of every agent and advisor associated with our financial professional’s proud association: NAIFA!"

The following NAIFA-Texas members have been selected to serve as Directors for the NAIFA-Texas Board: Andrea Ames, Director of Life Insurance Marketing at EMG Brokerage in Austin; Ian Escalante, Agency Principal at Health Plans of Texas in El Paso; Debbie Gary, LUTCF, FSS, Agent with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance in Karnack; Joseph Hernandez, Partner at New York Life Insurance Company in Corpus Christi; and John Wheeler, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CRPC, LACP, CLTC, LUTCF, Executive Senior Partner with Totus Wealth Management in The Woodlands.

Rodney G. Mogen DBA, MBA, CRPC, AAMS, CAM, President and Chief Strategist with Solve UR Puzzles in Austin, serves as the Immediate Past President. Richard Demko, CLU, ChFC, RICP, LUTCF, LACP, President of The Guardian Group has been selected as the President-Elect of NAIFA-Texas. Joe Neal Kerr, Owner of Kerr Financial Services in Austin, has been selected as the Secretary-Treasurer of NAIFA-Texas.

The NAIFA-Texas Board develops strategies and provides oversight to ensure the continued success of the state chapter. Board members work to advance the chapter’s mission to advocate for a positive legislative and regulatory environment, enhance business and professional skills, and promote the ethical conduct of our members within the state.

WT to launch new nurse practitioner degree program to tackle mental health crisis

CANYON — Nurses hoping to help tackle ongoing mental health needs in the Panhandle and beyond can soon enroll in a new online degree program at West Texas A&M University. Following approval from The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Feb. 9, WT will launch a new psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner degree program in fall 2024, pending final approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

“This program creates a unique opportunity for WT to address the critical shortage of psychiatric health providers in Texas, particularly in rural and underserved areas,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, dean of WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences and the High Plains Christian Ministries Professor of Nursing Leadership. “The timing is especially significant, as a new psychiatric facility soon will be built in Amarillo.”

The degree is an expansion of a post-master’s certificate program WT began offering in 2020 in the Department of Nursing in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. It will allow students in WT’s bachelor of science in nursing degree program, and others, to continue their education, increasing the number of available mental health providers in the region and state. In general, a certificate is awarded after completing a field-specific, shorter program, as opposed to an entire field of study.

Nurse practitioner is the second-fastest growing career in Texas, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, projected to grow 66 percent between 2020 and 2030. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 83 percent of Texas counties do not have a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and 98 percent of Texas counties are designated as mental health professional shortage areas.

The program is projected to begin with 12 students in fall 2024, eventually expanding to 24 students annually. Both Jeffreys and Neely are already certified as psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners. The new degree program will add another faculty member who will be certified in the area by spring 2025 and will hire a new certified faculty member by fall 2024.

NAIFA-Texas renames annual Lifetime Achievement Award to honor longtime member John Ruckel

The Texas Chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA-Texas) announced the renaming of their Annual Lifetime Achievement Award to the John M. Ruckel Lifetime Achievement Award during this year’s Annual Conference that was held Feb. 16-18, 2024, in Clear Lake, Texas.

The NAIFA-Texas Board of Directors voted unanimously to rename the Lifetime Achievement Award to the John M. Ruckel Lifetime Achievement Award to honor John who has been a long-standing member of NAIFA. John began his career in June 1969 at American General Life and became a member of NAIFA at the same time. He worked as an agent at American General Life until 1982 when he left to join Mass Mutual. In 1994, he formed Ruckel Insurance and Financial Group in Nacogdoches, where he continues to work today. John is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin University and has attended hundreds of seminars on business, estate, and tax planning.

In 1975, John was honored by the Texas Senate with a Senate Resolution for contributions to his community and industry. In 2018, he was honored by both the Texas Senate and Texas House of Representatives with resolutions for contributions to the Lone Star Legislative Summit. John spearheaded the creation of the Lone Star Legislative Summit that brings legislators together from across the state of Texas for a two-day event that is held in Nacogdoches each year.

John served as President of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA National) from 1999 to 2000 and he served as President of the Texas Chapter of National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA-Texas) from 1987 to 1988. John also received the NAIFA-Texas Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for his outstanding commitment and contributions to the organization.

“It's an understatement that this is the single greatest honor of my 55-year career.” said John. "I have truly, truly received much more over the last 55 years than I could ever contribute over the next 55 years."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news and developments for March 3, 2024