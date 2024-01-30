Weeks after dancer's death, another recall for undeclared peanuts

Byrne Dairy is recalling half-gallon cartons of chocolate ice cream sold by retailers in upstate New York because the ice cream may contain undeclared peanuts, posing the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction to those who are allergic to the nuts.

The recall is notable in that it comes nearly three weeks after the death of a young woman spurred another company to recall cookies containing peanuts not listed on the product's label.

Órla Baxendale, 25, had a fatal allergic reaction on January 11. Friends say she checked the ingredients before eating a cookie purchased from a Stew Leonard's grocery store in Connecticut.

The latest recall involves Byrne Dairy Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream with a last date of sale of Oct. 4, 2024, because it may contain undeclared peanuts, the Syracuse, New York-based company said on Tuesday. "People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the notice posted by the FDA stated.

Image of ice cream recalled because it may contain undeclared peanuts. / Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The recall comes after a consumer complaint that a product containing peanut butter was in packaging that did not list the ingredient due to mislabeling. "As a result of a manufacturing error, the chocolate ice cream may also contain peanut butter," according to the company.

Distributed to retailers in upstate New York, the recall involves no more than 250 half-gallon units.

Those who purchase the recalled ice cream can return it to their place of purchase for a refund or throw it out. Those with questions can call Ashley Casey at (315) 627-1319 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or email: info@byrne1933.com.

An allergy to peanuts is among the more common food allergies, prompting Southwest Airlines to end its long-standing practice of giving out free bags of peanuts on its flights in 2018.

