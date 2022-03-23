U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    -31.90 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,541.77
    -265.69 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,967.00
    -141.82 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.05
    -19.29 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.99
    +4.72 (+4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.33 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3570
    -0.0160 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3176
    -0.0087 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7240
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,072.00
    -733.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.82
    +0.21 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,462.50
    -14.22 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Weeks after launch, Island hits $1.3B valuation with $115M round

Carly Page
·2 min read

Island, a Dallas-based startup that built a secure browser for the enterprise, has raised $115 million in a Series B round, valuing the company at $1.3 billion just weeks after emerging from stealth with $100 million in initial funding.

The astonishingly fast raise was led by previous lead investor Insight Partners, and comes just weeks after the New York-based venture capital firm raised over $20 billion for its 12th flagship fund.

Island, founded in 2020, created a security-focused browser for enterprise users based on Chromium. The enterprise browser disables functions such as copy and paste and screen-shotting to ensure critical data isn’t exposed outside of an organization and provides secure access for contractors and BYOD workers. It also bakes in a range of built-in security features like web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, smart network routing and zero-trust access.

Island CEO Michael Fey tells TechCrunch that the investment is a result of "very fortunate" customer demand since it launched in February.

"Our team has been able to secure business across a wealth of sectors and organization sizes. It really speaks to both the need in the market and the scalability of the product, and we’ve been very gratified to see that," said Fey. "This raise with the participation of our original investors illustrates the enthusiasm and extraordinary uptake they see from customers. This level of funding allows us to scale and innovate to solve more customer challenges and puts us in the best position to lead the category."

"Our mission with the launch of the Enterprise Browser was to deliver value to security professionals from the moment we came out of stealth. And it’s been exciting to see how we’ve already delivered on that goal in such a short time."

The mega-raise, backed by existing investors Stripes and Sequoia Capital, also follows a record year of cybersecurity VC funding and suggests this trend could continue into 2022. According to recent data from Momentum Cyber, cybersecurity startups raised a “record-shattering” $29.5 billion in venture capital in 2021, more than doubling the $12 billion raised in 2020 and outpacing the two previous years combined.

Island emerges from stealth with a new enterprise-focused web browser

Recommended Stories

  • Astronomer ready for its next mission after Datakin acquisition, $213M Series C

    Astronomer has grown quite a lot since we briefly profiled the company back in 2017. At that time, the scrappy data analytics company had scooped up $3.5 million in funding to develop its tool for what happens after you’ve collected a bunch of data, namely assembling and organizing it so the data can be analyzed. The company began developing its modern data orchestration tools, powered by Apache Airflow, an open source platform for data engineering pipelines, that enables users to build, run and observe pipelines-as-code, and started driving that project in 2018.

  • Ukraine war: Terror of African students in Russian-occupied Kherson

    Nigerian students in Ukraine plead for help leaving Kherson as food, medicine and water run low.

  • Tome livens up slide decks with real-time data, flexible layouts

    Tome co-founders Keith Peiris and Henri Liriani, former Instagram and Facebook product leads, are applying their creative spins to the dreaded slide deck. What made Peiris and Liriani want to create Tome was all the time spent building expression tools with stickers, augmented reality and layering things, but not seeing that translate into areas like the PowerPoint presentation. “That’s always really frustrated me because I wish I could have had a tool that forced them to tell a great story and not get caught up in how the thing works until it's impeccable,” Peiris told TechCrunch.

  • Figure Technologies Reveals Crypto-Backed Mortgage Products

    Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies is to roll out mortgages fully backed by crypto of up to $20 million.

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Google Home app updates bring simpler controls and improved privacy

    Google is updating the Home app with simpler, Android-influenced controls and stronger privacy tools.

  • JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income

    There's more to retirement planning than just saving your money. Wealth accumulation is a vital component of a successful plan, but it's only half of the calculus. How you withdraw your hard-earned savings over the course of retirement is nearly … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • General Mills raises sales and profit forecasts on higher prices, demand

    The pandemic-driven uptick in grocery demand has held strong, boosting sales at packaged food makers, as people stick to cooking more at home at a time when restaurants have bumped up menu prices to offset inflation. The sustained demand, coupled with price hikes across the board, helped Minnesota-based General Mills report a better-than-expected quarterly profit like its peers Kraft Heinz and Kellogg.

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in the

  • This Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe Bloomberg Global Aggreg

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Incannex Healthcare's (ASX:IHL) Cash Burn Situation

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • The Green Organic Dutchman to Release Q4 and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on April 5th 2022

    The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (CSE: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company, will release its Q4 and Year-End 2021 financial results following the market close on the evening of Wednesday April 5, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call with analysts on Thursday April 6, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at:https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?e

  • Procter & Gamble Nears Low-Risk Buying Opportunity

    The household goods giant just bounced at cup and handle support, raising odds the three-month correction is drawing to a close.