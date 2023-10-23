This week's standouts: Top professionals, business people on the move for Oct. 23, 2023

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, courthouses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Hiking trail association elects chapter leader

The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association recently elected Janet Miller of West Palm Beach as the leader of the chapter. The Loxahatchee Chapter creates and maintains walking/hiking trails in Palm Beach County and offers opportunities to residents to enjoy the county's many parks and natural areas. The chapter also maintains the Ocean to Lake Hiking Trail which is a walking pathway connecting Hobe Sound Beach to Lake Okeechobee.

Legal Aid Society adds six board members

The Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County recently welcomed six new members to the board of directors. The new members include: Daniel Armas, attorney at FPL; Nelson Báez, an attorney with Smith, Ball, Báez and Prather; Abigail Beebe, specialist in marital and family law with Beebe Armstrong; Alan Burger, an attorney with McDonald Hopkins LLC; Tama Beth Kudman, partner of Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick and Raspanti; Gary Lesser, managing partner of Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith.

U.S. Sugar CEO retiring

U.S. Sugar recently announced that its longtime president and CEO, Robert. H. Buker Jr., the longest-tenured CEO in the company’s 92-year history, has elected to retire effective Oct. 27. Upon Buker’s retirement, executive vice president Kenneth W. McDuffie will assume the role as his successor.

Brightway Insurance agency office opens in Wellington

Stephanie Canas, the daughter of South American immigrants, recently opened a new insurance office in Wellington. Canas has nearly two decades of working within the insurance, realty and customer service industries. Brightway, The Canas Agency offers customized home, flood, auto, boat, condo, renters, personal articles, RV, motorcycle, umbrella, commercial and life insurance policies from numerous insurance companies.

Story continues

Carbonell Awards coordinator announced

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s most highly coveted recognition of theatrical and performance excellence, recently announced that Elizabeth Dashiell has joined the nonprofit organization as Carbonell Coordinator for the 2023-2024 season. A longtime theater insider, Dashiell has been co-producer of the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival since 2013 after serving 10 years as the annual event’s PR/marketing director.

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital names CFO

Samantha Silverberg has been named the chief financial officer of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital where she will oversee internal financial reports, develop annual budgets and maintain SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley) compliance. Silverberg joins Palms West Hospital after serving as CFO of HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital for the past year-and-a-half.

Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein partner recognized by Florida Trend

Michelle Suskauer, managing partner of the West Palm Beach office of Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein, a litigation boutique firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, New York, Los Angeles and Detroit, was recognized as a Legal Elite Notable Managing Partner by Florida Trend Magazine.

Illustrated Properties promotes two from within

Illustrated Properties recently announced the promotion of team members Liz Nunes and Brittany Williams to chief brand officer and director of marketing and agent tools, respectively. Nunes will lead IPRE’s marketing and brand strategy, charting a course for the 50-year-old brand as it ventures into the future. Williams will enhance marketing initiatives and provide agents with clarity and confidence in utilizing IPRE’s marketing and technology resources to maximize their business potential.

If you are looking for more insight into the movers and shakers operating in the Palm Beaches, subscribe to our real estate newsletter, The Dirt, keep an eye out for stories and perspective from veteran reporters Kimberly Miller and Alexandra Clough. If you have an announcement for Business People on the Move, please send it to Pbbusiness@pbpost.com.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Best businesses, professionals in Palm Beach County