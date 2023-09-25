This week's standouts: Top professionals, business people on the move in Palm Beach County

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, courthouses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Schwartz Sladkus names managing partner

Attorney Robin I. Bresky has been named managing partner of Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas’ office in Boca Raton. Bresky has been a partner with SSRGA since June 2022 when she merged her boutique practice with the New York City-based law firm. The Boca office handles appellate, trusts and estate, probate administration, matrimonial and family law matters, and corporate transactions. “Robin is not only a skilled and talented legal practitioner, but she is a proven leader who will help us execute our expansion plans in South Florida,” said SSRGA founding partner Jeffrey M. Schwartz.

Robin Bresky

Stephens & Stevens founders named 'Top Lawyers'

Eddie Stephens and Caryn A. Stevens, founding partners at Stephens & Stevens, were recently recognized by Palm Beach Illustrated as 2023 “Top Lawyers.” Stephens & Stevens focuses on high-conflict, high-asset divorce cases, helping clients with domestic legal issues such as property division, business valuation, child support, and spousal support, child custody and visitation, post-judgment modifications, child relocation, and same-sex marriages, and both prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

MorseLife Health Systems promotes two

MorseLife Health Systems, which provides a full continuum of care to more than 3,600 seniors every day on its campus in West Palm Beach and through its community outreach programs, has announced the promotions of Randy T. Wolan to senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, and Paola Pouponneau-Nisbett to senior vice president of home and community-based services. Wolan first joined MorseLife as controller in 2014 and is a certified fraud examiner and certified public accountant. Pouponneau-Nisbett will now be directly responsible for the overall growth strategy of all entities. She joined MorseLife in 2010.

Story continues

Randy T. Wolan

Paola Pouponneau-Nisbett

New CFO for Delray Beach-based Levenger

Levenger, a leading lifestyle brand famous for finely designed and crafted tools for readers and writers, has named Stuart Till as its new chief financial officer. Till will oversee all aspects of financial and merchandise planning, reporting and analysis and will collaborate closely with Levenger’s executive team to identify areas for growth, manage risk and enhance profitability. He will be responsible for strengthening Levenger’s ability to make informed decisions and allocate resources efficiently.

Stuart Till

Vista Bank's Palm Beach County team grows

Vista Bank has added six banking professionals to its Florida team. The six are: Michael Woody, Mandi Friedman, Steven Quinn, Melissa Norman, Cindy Rey, and Jill Garic. Woody joins as executive vice president and Florida market president. Quinn joins as Florida's chief credit officer. Friedman joins as a private banker and senior vice president of lending. Rey joins as a private banker and vice president of lending. Norman joins as senior vice president of portfolio management. Garic joins as banking center manager, vice president, for Palm Beach Gardens. Woody, Quinn, Norman and Garic are currently in Vista Bank's Palm Beach Divosta Towers in Palm Beach Gardens. Friedman and Rey are in Boca Raton.

Michael Woody

Mandi Friedman

Steven Quinn

Melissa Norman

Cindy Rey

Jill Garic

Former dean at St. Andrews School moves to Oxbridge

Oxbridge Academy has named Jason Glick its new dean of students. Most recently, Glick served as the director of student life and experiential education and assistant upper school dean at St. Andrews School in Boca Raton. In addition to his administrative experience at St. Andrews, Glick has held several posts including teacher, musical director, and chief innovation officer. He also served as head counselor at Camp Starlight, where he was responsible for more than 275 campers and directed more than 75 staff. Glick holds a B.A. in both English and environmental studies from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s in education from Harvard University.

Jason Glick

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Best businesses, professionals in Palm Beach County