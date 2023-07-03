This week's standouts: Top professionals, business people on the move in Palm Beach County

In our weekly list of business people on the move we highlight Palm Beach County professionals moving up within their industry or careers and standing out in their community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Finance: Vista Bank announces bank president

Vista Bank has announced that former Professional Bank co-founder and chief executive officer Dan Sheehan has joined the company as the bank’s president to lead its expansion into Florida and execute other strategic initiatives. Headquartered in Dallas, Vista is known as the "entrepreneur's bank," serving small and middle-market companies while offering a suite of private banking services to qualified clients. Its Palm Beach County office will be located in Palm Beach Gardens.

Dan Sheehan

Health care: Illumed recognizes four Palm Beach County physicians for exceeding patient care

Ilumed, a Medicare transformation company dedicated to assisting patients to achieve their healthiest lives by driving lower-cost, better-quality and more-equitable health care outcomes, recently recognized four area physicians, all at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB), for their commitment to meeting and exceeding patient care treatment goals. The physicians honored are Dr. Earl Lysaker, Dr. Andrew Berkman, Dr. Peter Schwartz and Dr. Eric Weiner. “These four are the very best of the best among our physicians serving our patients in Palm Beach and Broward counties,” said Debra Finnel, CEO of Ilumed.

Dr. Earl Lysaker

Dr. Andrew Berkman

Dr. Peter Schwartz

Dr. Eric Weiner

Hospitality: Stylist for J. Hilburn Men’s Clothier has received the Recognition Award

Maria Rowley, stylist for J. Hilburn Men’s Clothier in Palm Beach County, has received the Recognition Award from the Boynton Beach Professionals. This award is the result of a comprehensive review process and is voted on by the management team of the Boynton Beach Professionals leads group. "Maria strives to be a trusted business adviser to her clients," said John Campanola, chairman of the group. "She has been tirelessly working to promote the group and all of its members.”

Maria Rowley

Education: The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County recently welcomed seven new members

The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County recently welcomed seven new members from the financial, medical, corporate, and legal sectors to its board of directors. These literacy supporters include Caleb T. Bowser, of Palm Beach Gardens, with Northern Trust Wealth Management; Dr. Pierre C. Deltor, of Royal Palm Beach, at Scaps Medical Center in West Palm Beach; Lindsay M. Reinhart, of Delray Beach, an attorney at Searcy Denney; Avril Scarlett, of Royal Palm Beach, at Florida Crystals Corp.; Lauren Stuhmer, of Palm Beach Gardens, at Citi Private Bank; Crystal Torres, of Palm Beach Gardens, an attorney at Nason Yeager; and Janel K. Williams, of Lake Worth, a nurse paralegal at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, lvey & Fronrath. The Coalition also approved its slate of officers for the 2023-24 board. They are: president: Matthew Criscuolo; vice presidents Regine Bataille and Chris Duke; secretary Sharon Hill; treasurer Nicole Rocco; members at large Bernadette O’Grady and Nancy Vera; immediate past president Len Gray and parliamentarian Laurie Gildan.

Caleb T. Bowser

Dr. Pierre C. Deltor

Lindsay M. Reinhart

Avril Scarlett

Lauren Stuhmer

Matthew Criscuolo

Regine Bataille

Chris Duke

Sharon Hill

Nicole Rocco

Bernadette O’Grady

Nancy Vera

Len Gray

Laurie Gildan

