This Week's New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. Broadcast, Seven Business Interviews Airing on October 24, 2021, Showtime 10-11 AM ET

FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour T.V. show this Sunday, October 24, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV); 2). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc (OTCPINK: AITX); 3). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.. (OTCQB: RPMT); 4). Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ); 5). GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) 6). Sekur® division of GlobeX Data, Ltd "SPECIAL SEGMENT" 7). TGI Solar Power Group, Inc (OTCMKTS: TSPG).

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV); 2). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc (OTCPINK: AITX); 3). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.. (OTCQB: RPMT); 4). Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ); 5). GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) 6). Sekur® division of GlobeX Data, Ltd "SPECIAL SEGMENT" 7). TGI Solar Power Group, Inc (OTCMKTS: TSPG).

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour T.V. show this Sunday, October 24, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 254th T.V. show line-up, features seven interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.'s ( OTCPINK: AITX ) interview, Mr. Steve Reinharz, CEO.

3). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.'s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interviews, Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy, and Ms. Julie Jatlow, partner FUSE Digital Marking firm.

4). Epazz, Inc.'s (OTCPINK: EPAZ) interview, Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications.

5). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Sekur's® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd ) "SPECIAL SEGMENT" interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7). TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.'s (OTCMKTS: TSPG) interview, Mr. Sam Epstein, Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The New to The Street T.V. show airs the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV). Talking with T.V.'s Host Jane King, Mr. Lai gives an overview of the Company's biomedical devices and its osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. With about 17 new products in development at the Company, Mr. Lai gives examples of various products used for humans. PETV's vascular shunts show no clotting problems, a typical issue with current products in use. Another product development, their vascular stent, shows no thrombosis issues after 30-days of being applied, a specific problem related to existing products currently in the marketplace. At the recent veterinary conference in Las Vegas, John's says the Company's received very well. And at the Emerging Growth Conference, another attended venue allowed the Company to inform shareholders, potential shareholders, and industry professionals about the Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology injection. He explains how the US FDA views treatments and applications between humans and animals and the fundamental difference on a regulatory basis. He tells views to expect a feline product for cat pet owners, another multibillion-dollar market for the Spryng™ injection to gain recognition with cat owners as it has done with both dogs and horse owners . The Company recently hired Mr. Joe Manning, a past executive at the animal health division at Merck. PETV looks forward to his experience and business acumen, assisting the Company with its increasing growth.

Story continues

New to The Street T.V. once again airing the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Steve Reinharz, Chief Executive Officer, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX), who talks with T.V. Host Jane King about the Company's robotic and artificial intelligence-based hardware (A.I.) and software solutions. AITX's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), Robotic Assistance Devices – Mobile (RAD-M), and Robotic Assistance Device – Group (RAD-G), offer unique and beneficial solutions for businesses, creating cost-effectiveness and operational empowerment. Mr. Reinharz gives an overview of a new product development focusing on personal security deployed from an individual's mobile app. He explains the Company's relationship with Ghost Robtics's "Robot Dog" and how AITX provides services and solutions and talks about the "Robot Junkyard Dog" as a protection device. With AITX's sales increasing and expected goals in unit sales, Mr. Reinharz sees a strong future ahead for the Company. As the world becomes more connective and A.I. becomes integrated into all aspects of human life, over the next 20-years, Steve sees robotic products becoming more of the norm.

On New to The Street T.V., Host Jane King interviews Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB: RPMT), and Ms. Julie Jatlow, partner, FUSE Digital Marketing. Mr. Aptor explains the Company's neo-bank and privacy-first fintech platform for commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications. With over 70 Million Generation 'Z' (GenZ) children now fully participating in digital commerce, Dan explains the Company's Mazoola super digita l wallet app. Because of the simplicity of use, the Mazoola wallet never collects, stores, sells data, and parental controls are in place to limit monetary exposures on children's uses; Dan explains these security features and, further, explains the teaching tools for financial literacy. REGO and the Mazoola wallet continue as a COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and E.U. GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant product and service provider. Ms. Jatlow, FUSE Digital Marketing, explains the uniqueness of Mazoola's digital wallet. She releases to viewers information on the upcoming marketing campaign on Mazoola's "Super Powers" available to parents who can directly participate in the wallets used for teaching, saving, budgeting, spending limits and habits, and other controls. Viewers can download the Mazoola super digital wallet app "FREE" for 12-months- https://mazoola.co/ .

A familiar guest on this week's New to The Street T.V. show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd's. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) talks T.V. Host Jane King, providing updates on the growing corporate fundamentals at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its SekurSuite® cybersecurity products for large and small corporate end-users. Owning their proprietary platform, not using any open-source codes, and never selling mined data, Alain explains why the Company continues to grow its subscriber base. The Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver. The uniqueness is that the receiver is protected even though not a subscriber to SWISF's services. Alain talks about the upcoming email web-based platform and the ease of the forthcoming downloadable application, which should be available by subscription soon, first Q1, 2022. The billboard ad displays the GlobeX Data's Sekur product on the NASDAQ building, the largest billboard in Time-Square, New York City, and other electronic billboards and media displays posted throughout New York City. Alain explains that, because of their sales and marketing campaigns, including these interviews on New to The Street T.V., the Company's revenues are up, the Company's stock price is up approximately 300% year to date, and the Company has over 2000 unique monthly subscribers. Forthcoming in 2022, GlobeX Data expects to launch a proprietary product based on the Sekur privacy platform as a competitive alternative to open-source ZOOM. He talks about the most recent "HACK" at Facebook, exposing over 3.8B users' data. As always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

Back again this week, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd . provides his "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT". Alain explains to T.V. Host Ann Berry and viewers about another real-world "HACK" problem from the commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. Alain says using a Sekur email for your most private internet communications can eliminate that fear of being hacked. And Sekur products operate through GlobeX Data's HeliX technological platform in Switzerland, having very tough privacy laws. Everyone remains at risk for a data breach when using open-source internet platforms and unsecured emails.

Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications at Ep a zz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ), arrives on this week's New to The Street T.V. show talking with T.V. Host Jane King. Viewers learn about the Company's cloud business software solutions and blockchain software products the Company sells to fortune 500 companies, large and small businesses, governmental offices, and educational institutions. Mr. Manahan explains how the Company can take decades-old legacy technology platforms and update those old programs, utilizing EPAZ's proprietary technologies. Epazz can maximize the effectiveness of a customer's intranet capabilities with real-time features which enable better communications and information sharing on multiple platforms within many different industries. He explains the Company's CryObo technology and how the technology works in unison with the Company's cloud-based software applications, which provide a crypto tokenization process. A client in the Cannabis space has dramatically benefited from using the CryObo token software greatly minimized the cash-on-hand transactions between buyer and sellers, and Mike explained the problem solved with this client. Real estate can be another great application, and EPAZ's CryObo can tokenize a real-estate asset which can make it easier for both the real-estate developers and the investors a more efficient and effective way to move capital. As the world becomes more automated, entities look for efficient, cost-effective solutions, and Mike explains this trend and the value proposition to shareholders.

New to The Street T.V., welcome Mr. Sam Epstein, COO of TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TSPG), on this week's show. Talking with TV Host Jane King, Mr. Epstein gives an overview of the Company's first project in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, a sustainable community housing development with self-sustained solar power, organic farming, and water conservations/treatments. The Phase II construction of 700 homes, priced at $400,000 US each and 125 apartments, priced at $250,000 US each, remains ongoing in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. Mr. Epstein talks about the government's infrastructure projects that include new rail lines, which will provide a nearby public transportation station for community owners. Many US ex-pats, Mexicans, and other nationalities inquire about ownership, especially those who want a surrounding natural jungle, pristine diving, sports fishing, archeological sites, golfing, and country clubs. These owners, young and old, who are looking for a primary or secondary home, continue to contact TSPG for ownership in the community. Mr. Epstein explains that the Company continues forward to become a fully reporting entity with the USSEC. Once necessary filings and audited statements are completed, they will proceed with an up-listing of the Company stock. Upon completing the up-listing, management will seek a funding package, whereas the monies raised would expand the Company's land holdings for future developments. With no debt and a market capitalization on the TSPG's stock outstanding, currently, around $14M US, Mr. Epstein gives his value proposition on the Company going forward.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV):



PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an emerging biomedical device company focused on licensing and commercializing innovative medical devices for pets or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time-efficient ways. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPINK: AITX)



Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX) is an innovator in delivering artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. AITX's RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen the business through their next-generation robotic product offerings. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare - www.aitx.ai , www.roboticassistancedevices.com , and Twitter: @SteveReinharz .

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com .

About Epazz Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ):

Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ) is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many of the web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex ( room sch e duling software ) and Provitrac ( applicant-tracking system ) - https://www.epazz.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG):

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC . (OTCMKTS: TSPG) is a diversified holding company. The Company offers its products and services to clients worldwide and currently maintains JVs and strategic alliances with installation, integration, and energy consulting firms. TSPG's strategy is to acquire new-patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give market advantage and generate shareholder value- https://www.tgipower.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

"New to The Street" Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03037c72-9208-4b22-b615-86189fde5af9



