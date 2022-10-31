WEFI introduces a new hybrid staking platform in the DeFi space

Crypto has been changing finance and now WEFI is here to democratize hybrid staking.

WEFI

Introducing WEFI Royalty Program

The WEFI Rewards Program is on the roadmap to deploy in the 2nd quarter of 2023. Over 50% of the token supply of 21,000,000 is utilized for the benefit of long term holders and held in the Royalty Rewards wallet. Unlike any other staking platform there are no strict restrictions, penalties, and requirements.

Sheridan, WY - WEFI has announced their hybrid staking platform which is geared towards democratization of hybrid staking. WEFI, a reflections token, focuses on monetizing opportunities for its members to receive rewards and incentivize long term holding of the token.



“The Royalty Rewards tokens are used under a Royalty Financing Agreement with WEFI Lending. The funds are used for private investors on lower risk and highest return real estate investment opportunities.” says Damien Deiaco, CEO of Wefi, LLC.

Royalty Payments are paid in WEFI tokens by WEFI Lending every month. In exchange, for the periodic advances in the funding, 100% of interest the payment proceeds are paid monthly in a royalty check. Then 100% of the royalty check is distributed to members who held their WEFI tokens for more than 30 days.

The rewards program is free to join by registering your tokens. You can cancel your membership any time. The only requirement is that you must have the tokens registered for at least 30 days. After 30 days, you are eligible to receive the monthly royalty rewards bonus.

WEFI’s unique utility token, creative projects, growing ecosystem, and local community members are just a few reasons why WEFI will be the token to own in 2023.

To learn more about WEFI visit the official website : www.wefitoken.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



Media Contact

Damein Deiaco 443-846-2471











