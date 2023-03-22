WeFunder: Norwhey Disrupting Hard Seltzer, Alcohol Markets through Raising of Seed Investment Round

INTERLAKEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Norwhey Brewing, the first and only brewery to make a hard seltzer line that delivers more vitamins and electrolytes per ounce than Gatorade, is raising a Seed Funding Round through the WeFunder crowdfunding platform to support expansion into the New York City market.

Norwhey's Nordic Seltzer has positive ramifications for the consumer, environmental and wellness sectors as it highlights the impact of public-private partnerships.

Financially speaking, Norwhey has signed distribution deals with major distributors in Western New York and New York City; and can ship D2C to 45 states in the U.S.

Perhaps most importantly for investors is the fact that Nordic Seltzer is a brand new product with no comparable equal. Norwhey is the only hard seltzer that harnesses the natural nutrition in whey.

And there is little that consumers love more than a brand new product they can tell their friends and family about. There is also the variety that Nordic Seltzer brings to old, tired selections of alcoholic beverages in the walk-in coolers of your neighborhood convenience stores and supermarkets.

On the sustainability front, Norwhey, by converting Greek Yogurt whey into hard seltzer, is playing a leadership role in global sustainability efforts.

"Norwhey is looking to disrupt the hard seltzer space by offering something that is not just environmentally sustainable, but offers the consumer a better taste along with bioavailable minerals and electrolytes unmatched in the industry," said Norwhey Co-Founder Trystan Sandvoss, an upstate New York farmer who for years has made cheese, which also generates a by-product of whey.

"This is sustainability you can taste," Trystan said, "while helping the planet at large, and the New York dairy industry in particular, maintain an environmental resilience."

Crafted with real fruit in addition to whey, Norwhey's Nordic Seltzer is lower in calories than its major competitors. The bioavailability of those minerals and vitamins is greater in Nordic Seltzer than in powdered equivalents because these essential nutrients are delivered naturally through whey.

Each can of Norwhey includes more than:

400 milligrams of calcium.

510 milligrams of potassium.

215 milligrams of phosphorus.

125 milligrams of sodium.

35 milligrams of magnesium.

1 milligram of zinc.

1.7 milligrams of Vitamin B5.

Regarding sustainability, Norwhey helps solve a major environmental problem in New York State by up-cycling Greek Yogurt whey. In the Empire State, yogurt production generates more than a billion pounds of this by-product waste annually. And it was that waste that inspired Cornell University Associate Professor Dr. Sam Alcaine-now the Norwhey CEO-to incorporate whey into his research and, eventually, the alcoholic seltzer he devised in collaboration with Trystan.

The hard seltzer recipe was an outgrowth of research that Dr. Alcaine conducted in the fermentation and filtration platform he developed in the Food Science Lab at Cornell. Funding for that research came in the form of grants from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation; U.S. Department of Agriculture; and New York State dairy farmers.

Soon after, Dr. Alcaine and Trystan began to collaborate on this adult beverage and the result was Nordic Seltzer.

The drink was so named because of its historical touchstone-Vikings took Icelandic yogurt, fermented it, and strained it to create alcohol as a food-safety measure. History teaches us that, with native cultures and dairy agriculture in particular, the goal in food preparation is to use as much of the raw materials as possible-and generate as little waste as possible.

Norwhey checks the box on both points.

Trystan first connected with Dr. Alcaine while taking classes at Cornell. While living and working on a dairy farm near Rochester, Trystan enrolled in classes on the fundamentals of cheesemaking, food safety, modernization and improving the quality of certain foods.

Trystan hit it off and connected in a big way with Dr. Alcaine, who received his master's degree and PhD from Cornell and worked at MolsonCoors. He had returned to Cornell as an Assistant Professor focused on dairy fermentations, and contributed to the dairy industry via classes that Trystan attended.

Trystan and Dr. Alcaine now stand on the cusp of expanding their footprint in New York City, a destination known for such famous streets as Broadway, Wall Street and Fifth Avenue. Trystan and Sam are working, however, to draw attention to their corner of the Big Apple, which falls at the intersection of dairy and brewing.

Visit norwhey.com and wefunder.com/norwheybrewing to learn more.

About Norwhey

Founded by farmer Trystan Sandvoss and Cornell University Associate Professor Dr. Sam Alcaine, Norwhey Brewing places an emphasis on sustainability with its primary raw material, the Greek Yogurt by-product of whey. Norwhey's flagship beverage, Nordic Seltzer, is an outgrowth of research Dr. Alcaine conducted in the Food Science Lab at Cornell. Norwhey is currently raising a Seed Funding Round through the WeFunder crowdfunding platform.

