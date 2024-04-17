New Wegmans store opening in 2026. Where will it be located?

A new Wegmans market is opening in North Carolina. The Rochester-based grocery store announced Monday its plans to add another store in North Carolina. Wegmans, a regional supermarket chain, has 111 stores along the East Coast.

“Four years after opening our first store in North Carolina, we’re excited to announce that Wegmans is coming to Charlotte,” said Dan Aken, vice president of real estate and store planning.

Where will the new Wegmans store be located?

The new Wegmans will be located in Charlotte on the Ballantyne campus, a 2,000-acre mixed-use development area. The grocery store will be at the North Community House Road on the east side of Ballantyne.

“We’ve received hundreds of requests from locals asking for a store in their area, and we’ve spent years looking for exactly the right location. We’re thrilled to bring the Wegmans experience to this community," Aken stated in the news release.

The store is expected to open in 2026 by the third quarter.

What departments will the new Wegmans have?

With all of the traditionally featured departments, the new Wegmans will be approximately 110,000 square feet, according to a news release from Wegmans. This will include restaurant foods, wine and beer, seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese options.

There will also be a market cafe featuring outdoor and indoor seating.

“As we’ve continued to enhance the offerings all across Ballantyne, we’ve seen the need for a more experiential grocer in the community,” said Clifton Coble, senior vice president of development for Northwood Office.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: New Wegmans store opening on Ballantyne campus in Charlotte, NC