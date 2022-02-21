U.S. markets closed

Wego to Acquire Cleartrip's Middle East Business from Flipkart

·4 min read

DUBAI and BANGALORE, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the leading online travel marketplace in the MENA region today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with the Flipkart Group, India's homegrown e-commerce ecosystem, to acquire Cleartrip's Middle East business. This transaction also includes the sale of Flyin.com and a technology co-operation agreement between Wego and Flipkart.

Ross Veitch, CEO &amp; Co-Founder of Wego and Stuart Crighton, Co-Founder and Head of Cleartrip&#x002019;s International Business.
Ross Veitch, CEO & Co-Founder of Wego and Stuart Crighton, Co-Founder and Head of Cleartrip’s International Business.

The Boards of Directors of Wego and Flipkart have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Cleartrip is a pioneer of online travel in India and is famous and much loved by customers for its user-friendly interface and industry-first initiatives. Cleartrip expanded organically into the Middle East region in 2010 and acquired Riyadh based Flyin.com in 2018, which played a similar role in kick-starting online travel in Saudi Arabia. Wego and Cleartrip both have their regional headquarters located in Dubai Internet City.

"Cleartrip and Flyin are both product-driven companies with best-in-class OTA technology that have established strong brands and strong positions across the Middle East," said Ross Veitch, CEO & Co-Founder of Wego. "We are excited to welcome Cleartrip Middle East and Flyin into the Wego group. The Middle East is set to be one of the most exciting growth stories of the next decade with the travel & technology sectors taking center stage and with the Wego group playing a very crucial role. This acquisition will significantly increase our scale and capabilities and will strengthen our ability to partner and collaborate across our region. We are also excited to begin a multi-faceted partnership with Flipkart that will involve us sharing a brand across regions and co-operating on technology."

"The opportunity in travel tech for India is vast, and through Cleartrip, we have been able to provide our customers with a wide range of travel experiences and deeper value," said Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head - Corporate Development, Flipkart. "Given our strategic priorities and focus on the Indian market, the acquisition of Cleartrip's Middle East business by Wego provides continuity to its business, and we believe that they are the right partners to boost its next phase of growth. We thank Stuart for his leadership and partnership over the past year as Cleartrip India has become an integral part of the Flipkart Group and wish him and the Wego team continued success."

Stuart Crighton, Co-Founder and Head of Cleartrip's International Business, said, "Our focus is clear, building a world-class online travel business emanating from the Middle East but with global ambitions. The region is well placed to be the engine of growth for travel both as a destination and as a highly mobile, digital-savvy demographic looking for choice and value. By joining forces with Wego, we are able to offer everything from search to service and to contribute meaningfully to that story."

Rothschild and Co. were exclusive advisors to Flipkart on this transaction.

You can download the press kit using the below link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19qwN3G30NgVV7llFnySWgk8eaPicjEjc

About Wego

Wego operates the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps.

Wego harnesses powerful technology to automate and simplify the process of searching, comparing, and booking travel across hundreds of airlines, hotel chains and online travel agencies.

Founded in 2005, Wego is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore and is backed by investors including Tiger Global Management, Crescent Point, Square Peg Capital, Middle East Venture Partners, and the MBC Group.

About the Flipkart Group

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Health+, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip. The Group is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe, one of the leading Payments Apps in India.

Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India's digital commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of more than 350 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Our efforts to democratize commerce in India, drive access and affordability, delight customers, create lakhs of jobs in the ecosystem, and empower generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs have inspired us to innovate on many industry firsts. Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns – customer-centric innovations have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with its group companies, Flipkart is committed to transforming commerce in India through technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750197/Wego_Cleartrip.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wego-to-acquire-cleartrips-middle-east-business-from-flipkart-301486176.html

SOURCE Wego

