Wegovy rival Zepbound wins approval amid weight-loss jab gold rush

Pens for the diabetes drug Ozempic being assembled at Novo Nordisk's production site in Hillerod, Denmark - Tom Little/Reuters

Access to “miracle” weight loss drugs is poised to become more widespread, after British and American pharmaceuticals regulators gave approval to a new competitor to Wegovy.

Zepbound, from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, is aimed at obese and overweight patients with at least one health-related complication.

Patients with a BMI of over 27 with medical problems such as high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease should be able to buy the drug in the US by the end of the year. According to its manufacturer, patients taking the drug for 72 weeks lose, on average, three and a half stone.

The drug, under the brand name Mounjaro, was already approved in England and Wales for diabetes patients, and has now been backed by Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for weight-loss treatment. It has also won the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, paving the way for it to become available on the NHS.

Eli Lilly is pitching the drug as being 20pc cheaper than semaglutide, which is marketed for weight loss as Wegovy (and known as Ozempic for diabetic patients). Wegovy has been used by Boris Johnson, Jeremy Clarkson and Elon Musk to shift the pounds.

Earlier this month, Wegovy’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, admitted that shortages in its weight loss drugs will last years, fuelled by sales of its obesity and diabetes treatments soaring 36pc in the first nine months of the year to £18.

The pent-up demand means obesity drugs are now seen as a modern-day gold rush for drug companies, bringing consumer excitement not seen since Pfizer’s launch of Viagra in 1998.

Patients are attracted to the seeming ability to shed weight with little effort or the risk of complications from bariatric surgery. Novo Nordisk’s share price has soared 48pc so far this year, while Eli Lilly is up 69pc.

Last month, Goldman Sachs predicted that Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk could sew up 80pc of the obesity drugs market by 2030, worth over 80bn.

“The chronic weight management market is undergoing an inflection, in our view, with potential for solid growth ahead and a peak opportunity that, by our estimates, could ultimately yield some of the highest grossing drugs of all time,” Chris Shibutani, the bank’s senior biopharmaceuticals analyst said.

With obesity now seen as the biggest health risk in developed countries, pressure on health services such as the NHS to make the drugs widely available seems set to rise. Evan Seigerman, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, has even suggested that it could be “unethical” for these medications to not be offered obese patients.

