WEI Earns Recognition on 2022 CRN(R) Tech Elite 250 List

·3 min read

Company has been recognized for 11 years in a row

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / WEI announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will once again feature WEI on its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, and Nutanix. Its distinguished ability to develop, deploy, and manage the very best technology solutions for each of its valued clients has propelled WEI to earning this recognition for the 11th consecutive year.

Built on a relationship of collaboration and trust, longtime customers turn to WEI's best-of-breed engineers for their hands-on training and knowledge transfer process to overcome today's complex IT challenges. WEI consistently seeks out technical certifications that benefit customers, while also ensuring their technicians are well-versed in new developments in areas such as cloud computing, networking, and end user computing. WEI engineers are certified in the highest tiers within its vendor partner programs.

"It's an honor to be chosen for the CRN Tech Elite 250 list again," said WEI President and owner, Belisario Rosas. "Our company believes in challenging the status quo and constantly innovating for our customers, and this achievement supports our passion in that area."

WEI works closely with clients to integrate a custom-tailored corporate strategy where new technologies and their current IT environment are molded into a single company-wide model designed to increase utilization and efficiencies. The skill sets made available to each customer are consistently of the highest pedigree in the technology solutions field to ensure ROI is not only met, but often exceeded.

"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We're proud to honor them in this manner."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information, please visit www.WEI.com.

Follow WEI: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE: WEI



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695715/WEI-Earns-Recognition-on-2022-CRNR-Tech-Elite-250-List

