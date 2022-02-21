U.S. markets closed

Weibo Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 3, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content, will announce its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Following the announcement, Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 6 AM – 7 AM Eastern Time on March 3, 2022 (or 7 PM8 PM Beijing Time on March 3, 2022) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4087626

A telephone replay will be available from 22:00 PM China Standard Time on March 3, 2022 to 20:59 PM China Standard Time on March 11, 2022. To access the recording, please use the following dial-in information listed below:

United States: 1 855 452 5696
Hong Kong: 800 963 117
Mainland China: 400 602 2065
International: +61 2 8199 0299
Replay PIN: 4087626

Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com.

About Weibo Corporation

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Weibo Corporation
Phone: +86 10 5898-3336
Email: ir@staff.weibo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weibo-corporation-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-3-2022-301486342.html

SOURCE Weibo Corporation

