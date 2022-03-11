U.S. markets closed

Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

·2 min read
BEIJING, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation (the "Weibo" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on Weibo's investor relations website at http://ir.weibo.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Weibo Corporation, No.8 SINA Plaza, Courtyard 10, XiBeiWang, Haidian District, Beijing 100193, China.

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, discover and distribute content. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Investors Relations
Weibo Corporation
Tel: +86-10-5898-3336
Email: ir@staff.weibo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weibo-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301500650.html

SOURCE Weibo Corporation

