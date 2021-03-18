U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Weibo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

"We ended the year of 2020 on a solid note," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "During the unprecedented times in 2020, Weibo has demonstrated its indispensable value as China's leading social media platform to serve public conversations, and further enriched our video and community product offerings. On monetization, we are pleased to see our revenue and profit return to a solid growth trajectory in the fourth quarter. Entering into 2021, Weibo is well positioned to capture incremental ad wallet, leveraging the accelerated digitalization of brick-and-mortar, our differentiated social ad offerings and revamped bidding system," Mr. Wang concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenues were $513.4 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year or an increase of 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis[1].

  • Advertising and marketing revenues were $453.5 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year.

  • Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $59.9million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year.

  • Income from operations was $181.6 million, representing an operating margin of 35%.

  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $204.1 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 40%.

  • Net income attributable to Weibo was $29.0 million and diluted net income per share was $0.13.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $212.7 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.92.

  • Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 521 million in December 2020, a net addition of approximately 5 million users on year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs.

  • Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 225 million in December 2020, a net addition of approximately 3 million users on year-over-year basis.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenues were $1.69 billion, a decrease of 4% year-over-year or a decrease of 5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis[2].

  • Advertising and marketing revenues were $1.49 billion, a decrease of 3% year-over-year.

  • VAS revenues were $203.8 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year.

  • Income from operations was $506.8 million, representing an operating margin of 30%.

  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $579.6 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 34%.

  • Net income attributable to Weibo was $313.4 million and diluted net income per share was $1.38.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $547.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $2.38.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the fourth quarter of 2019, or RMB 7.04=US$1.00.

[2] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the average exchange rate of 2020 had been the same as 2019, or RMB 6.90=US$1.00.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Weibo's total net revenues were $513.4 million, an increase of 10% compared to $468.1 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $453.5 million, an increase of 12% compared to $405.9 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues from key accounts ("KAs") and small & medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") were $393.9 million, an increase of 7% compared to $368.1 million for the same period last year.

VAS revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $59.9 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year compared to $62.2 million for the same period last year, which was primarily resulted from the decrease of live streaming business, and was partially offset by the revenue contribution from the interactive entertainment company which was acquired and consolidated to the Company in November 2020.

Costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $331.8 million, an increase of 5% compared to $317.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher personal-related cost and step-up in marketing spend, and was partially offset by decreased general and administrative expenses. Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $309.3 million, an increase of 3% compared to $299.2 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $181.6 million, compared to $150.7 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 35%, compared to 32% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $204.1 million, compared to $168.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 40%, compared to 36% last year.

Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $175.8 million, compared to a loss of $25.1 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 mainly included (i) a 92.5 million net loss from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $94.2 million investment related impairment, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $9.5 million net interest and other income.

Income tax benefits were $25.3 million, compared to income tax expenses of $31.1 million for the same period last year. The income tax benefit was primarily due to the recognition of preferential tax treatment for certain of the Company's PRC subsidiaries, as well as reverse of recognition of deferred tax liabilities in prior periods related to certain investments.

Net income attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $29.0 million, compared to $95.1 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.13, compared to $0.42 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $212.7 million, compared to $176.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.92, compared to $0.77 for the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2020, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.50 billion. For the fourth quarter of 2020, cash provided by operating activities was $321.2 million, capital expenditures totaled $8.4 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $10.7 million.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

For fiscal year 2020, Weibo's total net revenues were $1.69 billion, a decrease of 4% compared to $1.77 billion in 2019.

Advertising and marketing revenues for 2020 were $1.49 billion, a decrease of 3% compared to $1.53 billion in 2019. Advertising and marketing revenues from KAs and SMEs were $1.33 billion, a decrease of 7% compared to $1.43 billion for 2019, which primarily resulted from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the overall advertising demand mainly in the first half of 2020.

VAS revenues for 2020 were $203.8 million, a decrease of 14% compared to $236.7 million for 2019, mainly due to the decrease of revenues from the live streaming business.

Costs and expenses for 2020 totaled $1.18 billion, compared to $1.17 billion for 2019. Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $1.11 billion, compared to $1.10 billion for 2019.

Income from operations for 2020 was $506.8 million, compared to $597.6 million for 2019. Operating margin for 2020 was 30%, compared to 34% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $579.6 million, compared to $662.2 million for 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin was 34%, compared to 37% last year.

Non-operating loss for 2020 was $130.9 million, compared to a non-operating income of $4.8 million for 2019. Non-operating loss in 2020 mainly included (i) a $212.0 million investment related impairment, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $35.1 million net gain from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $43.8 million net interest and other income.

Income tax expenses for 2020 were $61.3 million, compared to $109.6 million for 2019. The decrease was primarily resulted from changes in deferred tax liabilities related to fair value change on investments.

Net income attributable to Weibo for 2020 was $313.4 million, compared to $494.7 million for 2019. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for 2020 was $1.38, compared to $2.18 for 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for 2020 was $547.5 million, compared to $637.5 million for 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for 2020 was $2.38, compared to $2.78 for 2019.

For fiscal year 2020, cash provided by operating activities was $741.6 million, capital expenditures totaled $34.8 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $32.1 million.

Management Appointments

The Company announced the appointment of Mr. Wei Wang as Weibo's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Wang has joined Sina Corporation, the parent of the Company in 2000 and has held various positions in Sina. The Company also announced the appointment of Ms. Fei Cao as Weibo's Chief Financial Officer. Both changes are effective immediately.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, Weibo estimates its net revenues to increase by 25% to 30% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM Eastern Time on March 18, 2021 (or 7:00 PM8:00 PM Beijing Time on March 18, 2021) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4595508

Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com.

A telephone replay will be available from 22:00 PM China Standard Time on March 18, 2021 to 20:59 PM China Standard Time on March 26, 2021. To access the recording, please use the following dial-in information listed below:

United States:

+1 855 452 5696

Hong Kong:

800 963 117

Mainland China:

400 602 2065

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Replay PIN:

4595508

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, provision for income tax related to the amortization of intangible assets and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses (benefit), and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Weibo Corporation
Phone: +86 10 5898-3336
Email: ir@staff.weibo.com

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)





Three months ended


Twelve months ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,




2020


2019


2020


2020


2019

Net revenues:











Advertising and marketing


$ 453,477


$ 405,921


$ 416,672


$ 1,486,155


$ 1,530,211

Value-added service


59,933


62,227


49,067


203,776


236,703


Net revenues


513,410


468,148


465,739


1,689,931


1,766,914













Costs and expenses:











Cost of revenues(1)


87,288


90,566


77,198


302,180


328,826

Sales and marketing (1)


139,136


123,372


105,263


455,619


465,339

Product development(1)


90,229


75,187


83,511


324,110


284,444

General and administrative(1)


15,113


28,286


38,813


101,224


90,721


Total costs and expenses


331,766


317,411


304,785


1,183,133


1,169,330

Income from operations


181,644


150,737


160,954


506,798


597,584













Non-operating income (loss):











Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and
fair value change of investments, net


(185,371)


(38,372)


(103,787)


(174,717)


(41,885)

Interest and other income, net


9,531


13,253


6,311


43,832


46,698




(175,840)


(25,119)


(97,476)


(130,885)


4,813













Income before income tax expenses


5,804


125,618


63,478


375,913


602,397

Income tax benefits (expenses)


25,314


(31,056)


(30,003)


(61,316)


(109,564)













Net income


31,118


94,562


33,475


314,597


492,833

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
non-controlling interests


2,076


(506)


(323)


1,233


(1,842)

Net income attributable to Weibo


$ 29,042


$ 95,068


$ 33,798


$ 313,364


$ 494,675

























Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo


$ 0.13


$ 0.42


$ 0.15


$ 1.38


$ 2.19

Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo


$ 0.13


$ 0.42


$ 0.15


$ 1.38


$ 2.18













Shares used in computing basic











net income per share attributable to Weibo


227,495


226,000


227,110


226,921


225,452

Shares used in computing diluted











net income per share attributable to Weibo


228,489


226,844


227,793


227,637


226,412

























(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:












Cost of revenues


$ 1,475


$ 1,488


$ 1,407


$ 5,384


$ 5,251


Sales and marketing


3,097


2,761


2,623


9,983


9,828


Product development


10,203


8,124


8,438


33,093


28,628


General and administrative


4,545


4,990


5,129


18,645


17,582

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)














December 31,


December 31,






2020


2019









Assets


Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,814,844


$ 1,452,985




Short-term investments


1,682,048


951,235




Accounts receivable, net


492,010


422,225




Prepaid expenses and other current assets


296,757


424,905




Amount due from SINA(1)


548,900


384,828




Current assets subtotal


4,834,559


3,636,178










Property and equipment, net


60,632


46,729


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


208,688


46,513


Long-term investments


1,179,466


1,027,459


Other assets


51,772


47,307


Total assets


$ 6,335,117


$ 4,804,186









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Liabilities:







Current liabilities:








...

Accounts payable


$ 149,509


$ 126,247




Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


562,333


465,580




Deferred revenues


143,684


108,783




Income tax payable


102,844


100,245




Current liabilities subtotal


958,370


800,855











Long-term liabilities:








Convertible debt


892,399


888,266




Senior notes


1,536,112


793,985




Other long-term liabilities


61,906


39,261




Total liabilities


3,448,787


2,522,367










Redeemable noncontrolling interests


57,714


-










Shareholders' equity :







Weibo shareholders' equity


2,812,425


2,283,267



Non-controlling interests


16,191


(1,448)




Total shareholders' equity


2,828,616


2,281,819










Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 6,335,117


$ 4,804,186










(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $547.9 million as of December 31,
2020 and $236.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

WEIBO CORPORATION


UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS


(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)




























Three months ended






December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2020
























Non-GAAP






Non-GAAP






Non-GAAP






Actual


Adjustments


Results


Actual


Adjustments


Results


Actual


Adjustments


Results
























Advertising and marketing


$ 453,477




$ 453,477


$ 405,921




$ 405,921


$ 416,672




$ 416,672


Value-added service


59,933




59,933


62,227




62,227


49,067




49,067



Net revenues


$ 513,410




$ 513,410


$ 468,148




$ 468,148


$ 465,739




$ 465,739




















































(19,320)

(a)





(17,363)

(a)





(17,597)

(a)









(3,174)

(b)





(821)

(b)





(836)

(b)



Total costs and expenses


$ 331,766


$ (22,494)


$ 309,272


$ 317,411


$ (18,184)


$ 299,227


$ 304,785


$ (18,433)


$ 286,352




















































19,320

(a)





17,363

(a)





17,597

(a)









3,174

(b)





821

(b)





836

(b)



Income from operations


$ 181,644


$ 22,494


$ 204,138


$ 150,737


$ 18,184


$ 168,921


$ 160,954


$ 18,433


$ 179,387




















































19,320

(a)





17,363

(a)





17,597

(a)









3,174

(b)





821

(b)





836

(b)









185,371

(c)





38,372

(c)





103,787

(c)









(6,399)

(d)





2,118

(d)





(3,658)

(d)









(562)

(e)





6

(e)





(21)

(e)









(18,889)

(f)





21,354

(f)





(1,062)

(f)









1,611

(g)





1,371

(g)





1,595

(g)



Net income attributable to Weibo

$ 29,042


$ 183,626


$ 212,668


$ 95,068


$ 81,405


$ 176,473


$ 33,798


$ 119,074


$ 152,872
























Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo

$ 0.13




$ 0.92

*

$ 0.42




$ 0.77

*

$ 0.15




$ 0.66

*























Shares used in computing diluted




















net income per share attributable to Weibo

228,489


6,753

(h)

235,242


226,844


6,753

(h)

233,597


227,793


6,753

(h)

234,546
























Adjusted EBITDA:











































Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo





$ 212,668






$ 176,473






$ 152,872




Interest income,net






(4,021)






(13,652)






(4,340)




Income tax expenses (benefits)






(6,425)






9,702






31,065




Depreciation expenses






7,511






5,719






6,894



Adjusted EBITDA






$ 209,733






$ 178,242






$ 186,491


























































































WEIBO CORPORATION


UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS


(In thousands, except per share data)




























Twelve months ended












December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019
















Non-GAAP






Non-GAAP












Actual


Adjustments


Results


Actual


Adjustments


Results






























Advertising and marketing


$ 1,486,155




$ 1,486,155


$ 1,530,211




$ 1,530,211








Value-added service


203,776




203,776


236,703




236,703









Net revenues


$ 1,689,931




$ 1,689,931


$ 1,766,914




$ 1,766,914


























































(67,105)

(a)





(61,289)

(a)















(5,654)

(b)





(3,355)

(b)









Total costs and expenses


$ 1,183,133


$ (72,759)


$ 1,110,374


$ 1,169,330


$ (64,644)


$ 1,104,686
















































































67,105

(a)





61,289

(a)















5,654

(b)





3,355

(b)









Income from operations


$ 506,798


$ 72,759


$ 579,557


$ 597,584


$ 64,644


$ 662,228




























































































































67,105

(a)





61,289

(a)















5,654

(b)





3,355

(b)















174,717

(c)





41,885

(c)















(11,953)

(d)





12,143

(d)















(468)

(e)





(1,648)

(e)















(6,897)

(f)





20,979

(f)















5,944

(g)





4,803

(g)









Net income attributable to Weibo

$ 313,364


$ 234,102


$ 547,466


$ 494,675


$ 142,806


$ 637,481






























Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo

$ 1.38




$ 2.38

*

$ 2.18




$ 2.78

*





























Shares used in computing diluted




















net income per share attributable to Weibo

227,637


6,753

(h)

234,390


226,412


6,753

(h)

233,165






























Adjusted EBITDA:











































Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo





$ 547,466






$ 637,481










Interest income, net






(34,345)






(60,293)










Income tax expenses






68,213






88,585










Depreciation expenses






26,453






22,418









Adjusted EBITDA






$ 607,787






$ 688,191






























(a) To exclude stock-based compensation.



















(b) To exclude amortization of intangible assets.



















(c) To exclude net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments.














(d) To exclude the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments.














(e) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests.












(f) To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (b) and (c). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.










The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items and part of these items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications.




For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.








(g) To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost.
















(h) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.


































* Net income attributable to Weibo is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.












WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)














Three months ended


Twelve months ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,



2020


2019


2020


2020


2019












Net revenues











Advertising and marketing











Key accounts and small & medium-sized enterprises

$ 393,945


$ 368,061


$ 387,517


$ 1,334,155


$ 1,432,439


Alibaba

59,532


37,860


29,155


152,000


97,772


Subtotal

453,477


405,921


416,672


1,486,155


1,530,211













Value-added service

59,933


62,227


49,067


203,776


236,703



$ 513,410


$ 468,148


$ 465,739


$ 1,689,931


$ 1,766,914












View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weibo-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-unaudited-financial-results-301249974.html

SOURCE Weibo Corporation

