U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.50
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,174.00
    -85.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,988.75
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.70
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.08
    +0.49 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.07
    +1.95 (+12.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6370
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,398.82
    -1,473.66 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.89
    -44.46 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.52
    -24.59 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·18 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We had a strong quarter with broad-based strength of our business, and both our community and revenues grew with accelerated pace," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "On the user front, both our MAUs and DAUs reached record high in June, leveraging our further enhanced competitiveness in social products, initiatives on the video front and effective channel investment. On monetization, the strong momentum of our ad business was underpinned by our relentless effort to optimize ad products and improve efficiency to drive value for our customers." Mr. Wang concluded.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues were $574.5 million, an increase of 48% year-over-year or an increase of 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].

  • Advertising and marketing revenues were $502.3 million, an increase of 47% year-over-year.

  • Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $72.1 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year.

  • Income from operations was $193.2 million, an increase of 82% year-over-year, representing an operating margin of 34%.

  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $223.2 million, an increase of 83% year-over-year, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 39%.

  • Net income attributable to Weibo was $81.0 million and diluted net income per share was $0.35.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $182.8 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.79.

  • Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 566 million in June 2021, a net addition of 43 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs.

  • Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 246 million in June 2021, a net addition of 16 million users on a year-over-year basis.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2021 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2020, or RMB 7.09=US$1.00.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2021, Weibo's total net revenues were $574.5 million, an increase of 48% compared to $387.4 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $502.3 million, an increase of 47% compared to $340.6 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $462.4 million, an increase of 52% compared to $304.8 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to a broad-based increase in advertising demand and strong sales execution.

VAS revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $72.1 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year compared to $46.8 million for the same period last year, mainly attributable to revenues derived from the interactive entertainment company acquired in November 2020 and incremental revenues contributed from online game services.

Costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $381.2 million, an increase of 36% compared to $281.2 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher marketing expense and personnel-related cost.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $193.2 million, an increase of 82% compared to $106.2 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 34%, compared to 27% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $223.2 million, an increase of 83% compared to $121.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 39%, compared to 31% last year.

Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $65.3 million, compared to a non-operating income of $132.5 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 mainly included (i) a $66.6 million impairment charge on equity investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $10.9 million net loss on fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) an $11.5 million net interest and other income.

Income tax expense were $46.9 million, compared to $40.7 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2021 was $81.0 million, compared to $198.4 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.35, compared to $0.86 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2021 was $182.8 million, compared to $114.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.79, compared to $0.50 for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2021, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.94 billion. For the second quarter of 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $94.1 million, capital expenditures totaled $9.5 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $13.6 million.

Change of Board Committee Member

The Company announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Yan Wang as a member of the compensation committee of the Board, replacing Mr. P. Christopher Lu, who resigned from the compensation committee of the Board, both effective immediately.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, Weibo estimates its net revenues to increase by 20% to 25% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM Eastern Time on August 18, 2021 (or 7:00 PM8:00 PM Beijing Time on August 18, 2021) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4468816

Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com.

A telephone replay will be available from 22:00 PM China Standard Time on August 18, 2021 to 21:59 PM China Standard Time on August 26, 2021. To access the recording, please use the following dial-in information listed below:

United States:

+1 855 452 5696

Hong Kong:

800 963 117

Mainland China:

400 602 2065

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Replay PIN:

4468816

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, provision for income tax primarily related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments, and amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses (benefit), and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Weibo Corporation
Phone: +86 10 5898-3336
Email: ir@staff.weibo.com

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)




























Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,




2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net revenues:











Advertising and marketing


$ 502,338


$ 340,584


$ 390,011


$ 892,349


$ 616,006

Value-added service


72,128


46,809


68,885


141,013


94,776


Net revenues


574,466


387,393


458,896


1,033,362


710,782













Costs and expenses:











Cost of revenues(1)


92,548


63,584


79,770


172,318


137,694

Sales and marketing(1)


154,393


112,118


143,975


298,368


211,220

Product development(1)


101,419


75,961


96,566


197,985


150,370

General and administrative(1)


32,869


29,545


29,981


62,850


47,298


Total costs and expenses


381,229


281,208


350,292


731,521


546,582

Income from operations


193,237


106,185


108,604


301,841


164,200













Non-operating income (loss):











Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and
fair value change of investments, net


(76,814)


117,379


(58,200)


(135,014)


114,441

Interest and other income, net


11,474


15,085


13,504


24,978


27,990




(65,340)


132,464


(44,696)


(110,036)


142,431













Income before income tax expenses


127,897


238,649


63,908


191,805


306,631

Provision of income taxes


(46,910)


(40,744)


(14,945)


(61,855)


(56,627)













Net income


80,987


197,905


48,963


129,950


250,004

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
non-controlling interests


(41)


(511)


(857)


(898)


(520)

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$ 81,028


$ 198,416


$ 49,820


$ 130,848


$ 250,524

























Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's
shareholders

$ 0.36


$ 0.88


$ 0.22


$ 0.57


$ 1.11

Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's
shareholders

$ 0.35


$ 0.86


$ 0.22


$ 0.57


$ 1.10













Shares used in computing basic net income











per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders


228,099


226,678


227,771


227,936


226,535

Shares used in computing diluted net income











per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders


229,555


233,983


229,302


229,429


227,129













(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:












Cost of revenues


$ 1,827


$ 1,155


$ 1,413


$ 3,240


$ 2,502


Sales and marketing


3,298


2,047


2,251


5,549


4,263


Product development


10,137


7,543


8,076


18,213


14,452


General and administrative


5,206


4,149


4,013


9,219


8,971

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)












June 30,


December 31,





2021


2020








Assets

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 2,005,106


$ 1,814,844



Short-term investments


930,822


1,682,048



Accounts receivable, net


631,209


492,010



Prepaid expenses and other current assets


587,293


296,757



Amount due from SINA(1)


498,618


548,900



Current assets subtotal


4,653,048


4,834,559








Property and equipment, net


61,033


60,632

Goodwill and intangible assets, net


270,781


208,688

Long-term investments


1,123,258


1,179,466

Other non-current assets


594,605


51,772

Total assets


$ 6,702,725


$ 6,335,117








Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:






Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$ 159,497


$ 149,509



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


697,984


562,333



Deferred revenues


146,085


143,684



Income tax payable


89,100


102,844



Current liabilities subtotal


1,092,666


958,370









Long-term liabilities:







Convertible debt


894,470


892,399



Unsecured senior notes


1,537,264


1,536,112



Other long-term liabilities


70,707


61,906



Total liabilities


3,595,107


3,448,787








Redeemable non-controlling interests


69,359


57,714








Shareholders' equity :






Weibo shareholders' equity


3,010,038


2,812,425


Non-controlling interests


28,221


16,191



Total shareholders' equity


3,038,259


2,828,616








Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and
shareholders' equity


$ 6,702,725


$ 6,335,117








(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $480.7 million as of June 30, 2021 and
$547.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)





















Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,



March 31,


June 30,




2021


2020


2021


2021


2020


















Income from operations

$

193,237


$

106,185


$

108,604


$

301,841


$

164,200

Add:

Stock-based compensation


20,468



14,894



15,753



36,221



30,188


Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
acquisitions


4,876



816



4,519



9,395



1,644


Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest
shareholders


4,649



-



8,631



13,280



-

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

223,230


$

121,895


$

137,507


$

360,737


$

196,032


















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

81,028


$

198,416


$

49,820


$

130,848


$

250,524

Add:

Stock-based compensation


20,468



14,894



15,753



36,221



30,188


Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
acquisitions


4,876



816



4,519



9,395



1,644


Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest
shareholders


4,649



-



8,631



13,280



-


Net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair
value change of investments


76,814



(117,379)



58,200



135,014



(114,441)


Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of
equity method investments


(8,091)



3,389



(1,075)



(9,166)



(1,896)


Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the
income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests


(198)



112



359



161



115


Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1)


1,648



12,882



(7,148)



(5,500)



13,054


Amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior
notes issuance cost


1,611



1,369



1,612



3,223



2,738

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

182,805


$

114,499


$

130,671


$

313,476


$

181,926


















Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to
Weibo's shareholders

$

0.79

*

$

0.50

*

$

0.57

*

$

1.35

*

$

0.80


















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share
attributable to Weibo's shareholders


229,555



233,983



229,302



229,429



227,129

Add:

The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt(2)


6,753



-



6,753



6,753



-

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per
share attributable to Weibo's shareholders


236,308



233,983



236,055



236,182



227,129


















Adjusted EBITDA:
















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

81,028


$

198,416


$

49,820


$

130,848


$

250,524


Non-GAAP adjustments


101,777



(83,917)



80,851



182,628



(68,598)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

182,805



114,499



130,671



313,476



181,926



Interest income,net


(3,848)



(12,635)



(3,939)



(7,787)



(25,984)



Income tax expenses


45,262



27,862



22,093



67,355



43,573



Depreciation expenses


8,204



6,074



7,909



16,113



12,048


Adjusted EBITDA

$

232,423


$

135,800


$

156,734


$

389,157


$

211,563


















(1) To exclude the provision for income tax primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of

investments. The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items and part of these items recorded in entities in tax free

jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences as the Company

does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.

(2) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.


















* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
















Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,




2021


2020


2021


2021


2020













Net revenues












Advertising and marketing












Non-Ali advertisers


$ 462,372


$ 304,838


$ 356,711


$ 819,083


$ 552,693


Alibaba - as an advertiser


39,966


35,746


33,300


73,266


63,313


Subtotal


502,338


340,584


390,011


892,349


616,006














Value-added service


72,128


46,809


68,885


141,013


94,776




$ 574,466


$ 387,393


$ 458,896


$ 1,033,362


$ 710,782

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weibo-reports-second-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301357723.html

SOURCE Weibo Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Weibo Is Plunging Again Today

    As of 2:30 p.m. EDT today, Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) stock was down 7.9% to $46.76 apiece. Earlier today, Chinese financial regulators proposed legislation specifically aimed at curbing the growth of tech monopolies. Among many things, it tightens the grip on platforms harvesting user data for marketing purposes -- which could deal a serious blow to their advertising revenue.

  • Soros Joined by D1, Soroban in Timely Exit of Chinese Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- More funds joined George Soros’s investment firm in lightening their exposure to U.S.-listed Chinese companies in the second quarter, dodging a selloff prompted by a state crackdown on everything from ride-hailing to education companies.D1 Capital Partners, the investment firm run by Dan Sundheim, sold its 25 million shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., while Soroban Capital Partners, the hedge fund firm co-founded by Eric Mandelblatt, exited its 2.06-million-

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • China Stocks Hit Hard As New Regulations Squeeze Tech Companies

    China stocks dropped Tuesday, including Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu, after regulators issued rules aimed at banning unfair competition.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • Tencent Earnings Top Amid China Crackdown On Tech Giants

    Tencent earnings beat views, while revenue was roughly in line. Tencent stock has hit a 52-week low amid a China crackdown on tech giants.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why DXC Technology Stock Slumped on Tuesday

    Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) tumbled on Tuesday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the company to underweight. J.P. Morgan's stock analysts downgraded DXC Technology from neutral to underweight on Tuesday morning. DXC Technology does IT services and consulting for companies around the world.

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Here’s Why Cryptocurrencies Matter.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.