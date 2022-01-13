U.S. markets closed

Weidai Announces ADS Ratio Change

5 min read
In this article:
HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. (the "Company" or "Weidai") (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced that it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing one (1) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares.

For Weidai's ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-three reverse ADS split. There will be no change to the Company's Class A ordinary shares. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") is expected to take place at the open of trading on January 26, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time). ADS holders of record on the effective date will not be required to take any action in connection with the ADS ratio change. The exchange of every three (3) then-held ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank, in each case as of the effective date for the ADS ratio change. Weidai's ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol "WEI".

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.

As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS price after the change in the ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than three times the ADS price before the change.

About Weidai Ltd.

Weidai Ltd. is a pioneer and leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China supported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of "non-standard" collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China's small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

For more information, please visit http://weidai.investorroom.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Weidai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Weidai's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited the following: Weidai's goal and strategies; Weidai's expansion plans; Weidai's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Weidai's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Weidai's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, investors and financial institutions and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; Weidai's assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China; its ability to comply with existing or future laws and regulations related to data protection or data security; and Weidai's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria; litigation and negative publicity surroundings China -based companies listed in the U.S.; and the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the emergence of COVID variants, and its potential impact on the Company's business and financial performance. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Weidai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Christensen
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In US:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weidai-announces-ads-ratio-change-301460121.html

SOURCE Weidai Ltd.

