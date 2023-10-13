Weight-Loss Drug Frenzy Cements Novo Nordisk as Europe’s Most Valuable Company

(Bloomberg) -- Little more than a month since becoming Europe’s most valuable listed company, Novo Nordisk A/S has stretched its lead to almost $90 billion as the buzz around weight-loss drugs gets ever louder.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Danish pharmaceutical maker overtook LVMH at the beginning of September, and since then has accelerated clear as its rising share price has coincided with a slump in luxury stocks.

Having gained 11% in the three days through Thursday, Novo’s market value has risen to the equivalent of about $444 billion, far ahead of LVMH’s $356 billion, even after the gap closed a little on Friday. That’s less than six months after LVMH surpassed $500 billion, becoming the first European company to do so.

While Novo has been boosted by market enthusiasm for its Ozempic and Wegovy injectables, drugs known as GLP-1s, LVMH has struggled amid worries over a slower recovery in the all-important Chinese market. Novo shares are up almost 50% this year, while LVMH has fully erased its 2023 gains after this week posting slower sales growth as a post-pandemic boom in high-end goods fizzles.

Neil Campling, founding partner at Chameleon Global, said the diverging fortunes of the two companies is partly indicative of positioning, given the luxury sector’s popularity with fund managers.

“LVMH and luxury were the most overweight European sector at the start of the third quarter despite signs of consumer woe squeezing all across the landscape,” Campling said in written comments.

While Novo and peer Eli Lilly & Co.’s pipeline of drugs to treat obesity is shaking up sectors from kidney dialysis to snack makers and retailers, Campling sounded a note of caution given worries over pricing and supply glitches.

Story continues

“GLP-1 is driving healthcare investment volatility like it is the new AI,” he said. “With that comes risk and high expectations, ones that will need to be kept in check over the longer term.”

--With assistance from Jonas Ekblom.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.