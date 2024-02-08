Weight loss drugs make patients lose muscle mass, says AstraZeneca

Woman injects herself with her weekly dose of Wegovy

Weight loss drugs are making patients lose muscle mass, the boss of AstraZeneca has claimed, raising concerns over whether the jabs are actually making people leaner.

Obesity drugs including Wegovy are currently being used by hundreds of thousands of people, but need to be more targeted to help patients lose “more fat and less muscle”, AstraZeneca’s Pascal Soriot said.

He added: “Today you lose weight but you lose fat and you lose muscle. The problem with many of [the treatments] is when you stop, you regain weight, because obesity is a chronic disease.

“Most people as soon as they stop taking the medicines, they regain fat, but not so much the muscle that they have lost unless, of course, they go to the gym.”

He said pharmaceutical companies needed to “improve the quality” of weight loss with their treatments to make them last longer and target them more towards fat loss.

It comes amid a boom in demand for the treatments, with market leader Novo Nordisk struggling to keep up with appetite.

The Danish pharmaceutical company revealed late last month that it was making £32m a day in profits as countries race to get their hands on the drugs to help ease pressure on their health systems.

In the UK, around 64pc of adults are either obese or overweight, according to official figures, while in the US, the figure stands at around 70pc.

Mr Soriot said there was a risk that the huge level of demand could lead to a glut of plastic packaging.

Each Wegovy pen, for example, is single use only, and patients are told to dispose of them.

Mr Soriot said: “If you think about a billion people using one plastic pen every week, that’s a lot of plastic. All these plastic pens will become an issue at some point.”

It comes as AstraZeneca develops its own weight-loss treatments, with the aim of leapfrogging rivals with a new, potentially cheaper, obesity drug.

AstraZeneca struck a deal worth up to £1.6bn for an experimental pill being developed by Chinese biotech company Eccogene in November.

It is gearing up for the next stage of trials for the medicines, which it said would be more about protecting people’s organs than focusing purely on weight loss. Mr Soriot said AstraZeneca would look to combine its other medicines to help with other issues related to people’s weight, such as hypertension or heart disease.

Mr Soriot was speaking about the company’s weight loss ambitions days after it emerged that rival Novo Nordisk had bought production facilities from giant Catalent to bolster its manufacturing.

