U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,206.00
    +12.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,429.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,701.00
    +65.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.20
    +8.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.95
    -0.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.00
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    27.69
    -0.21 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2258
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5940
    -0.0140 (-0.87%)
     

  • Vix

    18.44
    -1.71 (-8.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4142
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0010
    +0.2550 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,135.93
    -921.04 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.82
    +83.17 (+9.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.97
    -4.62 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

Weight-loss platform Noom bulks up on $540 million in new funding

JP Mangalindan
·3 min read

Since the pandemic began last year, nearly 61% of adults in the United States gained weight, with the average adult surveyed gaining 15 pounds, according to a report from the American Psychological Association. Likely as a result of that rise in girths, Noom witnessed a surge of demand for its weight-loss app, generating $400 million in revenues in 2020 — almost twice the $237 million it made the year before.

Following on the heels of a banner year, and to fuel expansion into new categories and new countries around the globe, Noom announced this morning it had raised a $540 million Series F round led by Silver Lake. Other investors who participated in the round included Oak HC/FT, Temasek, Novo Holdings, Sequoia Capital, RRE, and Samsung Ventures.

“Most people want to eat healthier, exercise more, be less stressed, and get better sleep, but it’s not easy to change these behaviors,” said Saeju Jeong, co-founder and CEO of Noom in a statement. “This strategic round of funding reflects our investors’ confidence in the immense opportunity we have in building a business around helping as many people as possible live healthier lives through behavior change.”

Noom also announced the addition of two new board members, Silver Lake managing director Adam Karol, and former TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot.

The Noom app may be a success now with 45 million downloads to date in 100 countries including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand, but cofounders Jeong and Artem Petakov officially founded their startup in 2007 as a different venture entirely, experimenting with a connected bike and calorie-counting app. It had some early success, but it wasn’t until 2017, when Jeong and Petakov released a customer-focused and weight-loss-oriented app that the startup finally hit its stride, resonating with legions of people who longed to shed the weight they’d gained. The company raised $58 million of funding in mid-2019 led by Sequoia.

Health coaching app Noom will expand its product team after raising $58M led by Sequoia

“If you go and you say, ‘Hey, I can solve hypertension for you, nobody cares,” explains Noom president and co-founder Artem Petakov. “So we put our heads together, and thought, ‘how do you make it work with consumers?’ Well, weight loss is a human value proposition that’s working. Can we double-down on that?”

Though the Noom app enables users to count the number of calories they consume each day — a feature that other apps like MyFitnessPal, LoseIt!, and MyPlate Calorie Counter share — Noom says the key to its users keeping the weight off in the medium-to-long term lies in its use of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, a goal-oriented psychotherapy treatment that helps people understand and combat the things that trigger negative thoughts, compulsive actions, and unwelcome consequences.

Whether Noom can maintain its momentum remains to be seen. According to a Bloomberg report last week, the startup has reportedly met with potential advisers to gear up for an IPO later this year or early next year with a targeted valuation of nearly $10 billion.

Recommended Stories

  • Andre Drummond with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

    Andre Drummond (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021

  • Opinion: Simone Biles maintains gold standard despite 19-month layoff between competitions

    Reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles becomes first woman to do a Yurchenko double pike in competition in first meet since 2019 world championships.

  • Bonds of Firm That Sells $500 Sneakers Sum Up Junk’s Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a deal that has come to exemplify the fevered state of the high-yield bond market.Italian luxury fashion retailer Golden Goose -- famed for its distressed-look shoes -- drew enough interest to sell a 480 million-euro ($588 million) six-year junk bond this month. Unlike any other deal in Europe this year, this one banks on the company’s ability to sell sneakers that retail at around 400 euros, its flagship product.One attractive aspect of the deal was that it yielded more than a percentage point above the average for similarly-rated credits, partly due to it being the firm’s first bond sale. Investors struggling to make decent returns found the yields of over 5% on the single B-rated bonds irresistible. Golden Goose declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.Benoit Soler, a senior portfolio manager at Keren Finance in Paris, didn’t go for it. Barring significant wage increases, he’s skeptical about the prospects for high-end retail, noting that there’s unlikely to be a serious rise in spending on non-essential goods.“For Golden Goose, you’re buying into a non-essential mono product and taking a view on that sector for the next six years, if you buy the deal to hold,” he said.The offering has come to manifest the risks investors are willing to take to book returns, especially after global monetary policy helped swell the pile of negative yielding debt to a record. And even amid rising concerns over inflation, junk notes continue to advance because their higher yields and typically shorter maturities offer protection against price rises.Bloomberg Barclays index that tracks European junk bonds climbed about 2% this year, while a similar gauge of investment grade notes fell 1.2%. The difference in yields plummeted around 500 basis points since March 2020 to almost 2 percentage points.“The market is way too hot, and bond terms are the worst I’ve seen my entire 20-year career,” Soler said. “If spreads on assets like junk bonds are at their lowest at the same time as typically safe-haven assets such as government debt, it’s a sign of trouble brewing.”Spending SpreeOthers are also becoming cautious. Hedge funds’ short position on junk bonds this month was the highest since 2008, but that hasn’t curbed the rush of debt sales. Issuance in junk debt is at a record this year, and offerings have still been oversubscribed multiple times over“While the quantity of deals has been increasing, the quality has been gradually decreasing throughout the year,” Azhar Hussain, head of global credit at Royal London Asset Management, said in an interview. “There’s no obvious catalyst at the moment to really instill the caution that’s needed longer term.”There’s been talk of so-called revenge spending -- the act of splurging on goods and services to compensate for a difficult year -- benefiting the sector as economies emerge from lockdowns. IHS Markit’s measure of U.K. private-sector growth this month hit the highest since the index began in 1998.The luxury retail sector, however, wasn’t as impacted by lockdowns because the pandemic didn’t curb the incomes of high earners as much, explained Solweig Pierronnet, a senior credit analyst at Spread Research in Lyon, France. In other words, the pent-up demand for high-end goods may be limited.Golden Goose’s sales were largely unaffected by the pandemic, analysts at Lucror wrote in a note to their clients. Other upmarket, high-yield credits have also done well. Luxury clothing brand Isabel Marant received a credit upgrade last month, and Italian lighting and furniture-maker International Design Group improved the terms of its bond during a successful sale earlier this month.While it is hard to assess the impact of future Covid-related uncertainty on Golden Goose, the credit’s recent success epitomizes the current frothy state of the market.“Golden Goose is one example out of many which reflect the desperate search for yield,” Jochen Felsenheimer, managing director at XAIA Investment in Munich, said. “We are flooding the market with very risky transactions, and global credit risk is rising continuously.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • Why AT&T's CEO says you should still hold the stock after the WarnerMedia spinoff

    AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Goldman Sachs Report Projects Coinbase Stock Will Climb to $306, Looks to DeFi and Beyond

    The mega-bank initiated its COIN coverage with a deep look at retail exchange upside and long-term growth drivers.

  • Obese Pigs in China Are Fueling Relentless Slump in Pork Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Obese pigs in China are being blamed for worsening a sudden rout in the country’s pork prices.Farmers have been fattening hogs since late last year to almost double their normal weight -- roughly the size of a pygmy hippo or a female polar bear -- in the hope the animals will generate higher returns should prices rebound.Cao Tao, a pig trader in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, said many of the swine he’s buying weigh more than 200 kilograms, compared with their usual size of around 125 kilograms. “Some farmers are holding onto their larger pigs on hopes of a price rebound,” he said.Instead, Chinese wholesale pork prices have plunged more than 40% since mid-January amid sluggish demand, increased imports and panic selling by farmers after fresh outbreaks of African swine fever. Muyuan Foods Co., the country’s biggest pig breeder, said this week it’s expecting a continued drop in domestic hog prices, with the slump not bottoming out until next year or even 2023.Many farmers had fattened their pigs in anticipation of a recovery in pork prices, but the rout since February has triggered a sell-off of these large animals that may be delaying a rebound in prices, according to Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“When these farms sell together, the sell-off causes an explosive price slump,” he said. Farms in the southwest and south are still holding a large number of “cow-sized” pigs, which could be sold as the weather warms and push down prices for a while yet, Lin said.China’s hog herd was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while numbers have recovered since then, a recent resurgence has driven up pork imports. The agriculture ministry said in April that the country’s pig herd may recover to usual levels by June or July, although the number of hogs available for slaughter may take another four months to get back to normal.“Super-sized” pigs are partially to blame for the drop in pork prices, Qiu Huaji, the head of swine infectious diseases at Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, said at a conference last week. A price rebound had been expected in the third quarter due to the resurgence of African swine fever cutting herds by almost half in some areas, he said.See also: China’s Swine Fever Borders to Reshape $300 Billion IndustryThe impact of the obese hogs on pork prices is also being complicated by new rules that prohibit the transport of live pigs across the boundaries of five areas. The regulations -- aimed at combating the spread of African swine fever - are reshaping the market and leading to regional price differences.Qian Xiaoyun, a farmer in the northern city of Tianjin, said her family wouldn’t be breeding larger pigs after the price slump and had sold all of their animals that weighed more than 150 kilograms. “The falling pork prices and high corn prices give poor returns on those larger hogs as they eat more,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 100%

    Markets are beset by volatility, with unpredictable swings making recent sessions something of a roller coaster. The main indexes were falling sharply at the end of last week, but Friday’s release of economic data showing strong manufacturing activity provided a boost that pared back the market losses somewhat. The recent earnings season also gave reason for optimism – the S&P listed companies, collectively, reported 46% year-over-year earnings gains in Q1, compared to the 20% expected. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin sees the generally positive macro data providing support for equities in an uncertain market environment. “The combination of global reopening, elevated consumer savings, and strong corporate operating leverage will drive sharp recoveries in both economic and earnings growth... U.S. equities will continue to appreciate, albeit at a slower pace than has characterized the past 12 months… equities will remain attractive relative to cash and bonds,” Kostin noted. Taking this into consideration, our attention turned to three stocks that Goldman Sachs thinks have outsized growth prospects, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) We’ll start with a newly public biopharmaceutical company Rain Therapeutics. The company is developing a tumor-agnostic treatment strategy that selects patients based on the underlying genetics rather than the histology of the disease. Rain has two drug candidates in the pipeline, RAIN-32, which is undergoing several clinical trials, and RAD52, which is still in preclinical trial. Taking a closer look at the pipeline, we find that RAIN-32, an MDM2 inhibitor called milademetan, has a Phase 3 trial for WD/DD liposarcoma scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. At the same time, a Phase 2 trial, an MDM2 basket study, is also scheduled for 2H21. Beyond the WD/DD Phase 3 and the Phase 2 Basket study, the company is also looking to initiate another Phase 2 study in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. RAD52, the company’s second pipeline candidate, is a novel approach to the treatment of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The drug is still in early research phases, but lead candidate selection for clinical studies is set to begin sometime next year. As mentioned above, Rain is a newly public company; it held its IPO in April of this year. The company put 7,352,941 shares on the American public markets, at $17 each. The IPO raised about $125 million in gross proceeds. Opening coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Graig Suvannavejh writes: “While we’re optimistic on RAIN-32’s prospects in LPS, the revenue opportunity appears modest, as we project peak risk-unadj./adj. sales of $612mn/$428mn (assumes 70% POS), given just c.3K in US annual incidence. That said, our enthusiasm for RAIN also rests on RAIN-32’s potential beyond LPS, including in intimal sarcoma (an ultra orphan cancer), and also MDM2-amplified solid tumors, which we see as a substantial market opportunity. Across these three, we project $2.2bn/$859mn in peak yr risk unadj./adj. sales in the US/EU5, with other future indications for RAIN-32 (trials to start in 2022) and also a preclinical RAD52 program (a synthetic lethality play) representing upside potential to our forecasts.” In line with his bullish stance, Suvannavejh rates RAIN a Buy, and his $56 price target implies room for a stunning 252% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Suvannavejh's sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, RAIN earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $33.75, shares could soar 112% from current levels. (See RAIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) The next stock on Goldman Sachs's radar, Relmada Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, which focuses on issues of the central nervous system. REL-1017, the company’s prime pipeline candidate, is a novel NMDA receptor channel blocker under development as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Mental health is a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry, and the antidepressant piece of the mental health pie is expected to exceed $18.5 billion by 2027. Relmada started RELIANCE I, the first pivotal trial of REL-1017, in December of last year, testing the drug as an adjunctive treatment for major depression. By this past April, two additional studies, RELIANCE II and RELIANCE-OPS were underway. All three are now ongoing, and a fourth, Phase 1, study of REL-1017 as a monotherapy is set to begin in the first half of this year. Top-line data from the two pivotal studies is scheduled for release in 1H22. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan covers this stock, and she gives it a Buy rating along with a $78 price target that implies a 103% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Tan’s track record, click here) “We note a string of key events in 2021+ that could drive value inflection: (1) human abuse potential (HAP) study against positive control oxycodone in 2Q21 and ketamine in 2H21, where we see the market as pricing in too much risk of a negative outcome (see scenario analysis within); (2) topline data for monotherapy REL-1017 in 4Q21; and (3) topline pivotal data in adjunctive MDD (GSe peak sales of $2.5bn in 2033) in 1H22 with NDA submission to follow thereafter, all of which we are constructive on given the differentiated profile demonstrating rapid onset of action, enhanced efficacy, and good tolerability to-date,” Tan opined. What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $67.67 average price target, shares could climb 76% in the year ahead. (See RLMD stock analysis at TipRanks) Agiliti (AGTI) We’ll close out our look at high-potential Goldman picks with Agiliti. The company is a provider of medical equipment, offering hospitals and health systems a range of bariatrics, beds, therapy mattresses, fall prevention devices, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitors, medical-grade adjustable chairs, and surgical equipment – along with the technical support, clinical engineering, and on-site management to properly use, maintain, and adjust the myriad devices. By the numbers, Agiliti boasts over 90 service centers across the lower 48 states, supporting more than 800,000 pieces of medical equipment in over 7,000 acute care hospitals and alternate medical sites. On April 23 of this year, Agility debuted its stock on the NYSE in an IPO that was initially priced at $14. The company put over 26.3 million shares on the market, and raised approximately $431.5 million in gross proceeds in the first day of the IPO. Last week, Agiliti released its first quarterly financial report as a public company. The top line revenue, at $235 million, was 31% higher than the year-ago Q1. Net income was $9.6 million, up a strong $22.2 million from last year’s Q1 net loss, and EPS was 9 cents per share. Looking at the company’s forward path, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan noted, “While not reflected in the 1Q close balance sheet, management provided visibility to post-IPO leverage of approximately 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. While somewhat constrained from a managerial standpoint given demands from Northfield, management expects both the financial and managerial flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A by later this year.” Hazan summed up, "We view AGTI’s end-to-end service model as differentiated and ideally suited in today’s Hospital operating environment; we see current valuation as an attractive entry point...” To this end, Hazan gives AGTI shares a Buy rating, and his $43 price target implies a 151% upside for the coming year. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) In its first few weeks on the public markets, AGTI shares have picked up 9 reviews, which include 8 Buys and just 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $17.12 and the $21.39 average price target suggests it has room for ~25% one-year upside potential. (See AGTI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Inflation Scare Is Over. The Fed One Is Just Getting Started.

    Now that investors are used to the idea that prices are rising faster than expected, the focus is shifting to what the Federal Reserve will do in response.

  • Federal Reserve is likely to create a digital currency: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius weighs in on the likeliness of the Federal Reserve creating a digital currency.

  • Bitcoin isn’t a currency or financial asset, but ‘looks like a bubble’: Roubini

    Economists Nouriel Roubini dismisses the idea that cryptocurrencies are a new asset class, citing the lack of “cash flow or utility that can be used to determine their fundamental value.”

  • ’Contagious unemployment’ — one theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’