U.S. markets open in 9 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.25
    +22.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,478.00
    +136.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,811.25
    +76.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.00
    +13.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.74
    +0.38 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4460
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,364.68
    -1,005.27 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.63
    -27.23 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,601.47
    +316.95 (+1.16%)
     

Weight Management Devices Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Apollo Endosurgery Inc. & Cybex International Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The weight management devices market is expected to grow by USD 7.65 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 11.65%. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for weight management devices in North America. Its position will remain the same as the largest market in 2026. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. According to the statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the adult obesity rate in the US was 42.4% in 2019. The country is dealing with an obesity crisis as, for the first time, the national rate of obesity passed 40% in 2019, an increase of 26% as compared to 2008. Obesity is estimated to increase the country's healthcare expenditure by approximately USD 149 billion annually.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Weight Management Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Weight Management Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Weight Management Devices Market Analysis Report by Type (Fitness equipment and Surgical equipment) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/weight-management-devices-market-industry-analysis

Some of key Weight Management Devices Players:

The weight management devices market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

  • Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

  • Cybex International Inc.

  • Duke University Health System

  • Fitness World

  • Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • Life fitness

  • Life Time Inc.

  • Mexico Bariatric Center

  • Olympus Corp.

  • TECHNOGYM SpA

For information on all major vendors with their offerings - Download a free sample now!

Weight management devices market - Drivers & Challenges

The weight management devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity. However, factors such as risk factors associated with bariatric surgeries may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Weight management devices market -Revenue Generating Segment

The weight management devices market share growth by the fitness equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rise in the prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases and the significant increase in the demand for fitness equipment in gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, slimming centers, and commercial weight loss centers will facilitate the growth in this segment.

Weight Management Devices Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Fitness equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Surgical equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Weight Management Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
Wearable Health Sensors Market -The wearable health sensors market share is expected to increase by USD 623.12 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%. Download a free sample now!

Wearables Market -The wearables market share is expected to increase by USD 23.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%. Download a free sample now!

Weight Management Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.65 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

19.98

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Cybex International Inc., Duke University Health System, Fitness World, Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Life Time Inc., Mexico Bariatric Center, Olympus Corp., and TECHNOGYM SpA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weight-management-devices-market---38-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-apollo-endosurgery-inc--cybex-international-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301478210.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Making Sense of China's Markets

    Eva Lee, head of Greater China equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, discusses China's property sector, the economy and her outlook for Chinese markets. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • European Equities: German Trade Data in Focus

    After a quiet session on Tuesday, economic data from Germany and Italy will need to impress as the markets await U.S inflation figures due out on Thursday.

  • China's Bilibili to hire more staff after employee death stokes overtime debate

    The Alibaba Group-backed company, one of China's largest video platforms, came under public scrutiny last week after a user on microblogging platform Weibo said that the employee died after working long hours during the Spring Festival holiday, an allegation that went viral on social media. Local media reported Bilibili had in an internal letter on Monday said that his death was not caused by overtime. On Tuesday, the company released a public statement in which it published details of the case, stating that the employee had worked eight hours a day during the holiday.

  • Starbucks, fired Memphis workers trade accusations amid bitter union fight

    Starbucks fired seven workers at a Memphis location, in the midst of an increasingly acrimonious battle over a unionization drive

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Lyft tops earnings estimates, stock fluctuates after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lyft's most recent quarterly earnings.

  • JPMorgan Strategists See Sure-Fire Sign It’s Time to Buy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists have identified what they say is a near bulletproof indicator to strengthen their argument that stock markets are poised to rally.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe bu

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for February

    Whether you're looking for growth or big dividends, the healthcare sector's got deals galore.