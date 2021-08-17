U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Weild & Co. on Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Companies List

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Weild & Co. earned a place on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. While many American businesses slowed down due to the pandemic, COVID-19 validated Weild & Co.'s decentralized investment banking model and opened new avenues to investment banking professionals.

Weild &amp; Co. | Member of the Inc. 5000
Weild & Co. | Member of the Inc. 5000

Weild & Co. on Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Companies List

Weild & Co. is revolutionizing investment banking by harnessing the power of the cloud. Its platform brings together independent and proven professionals to collaborate and deliver better results - from anywhere. In the midst of the pandemic, Weild & Co. grew to support professionals in twenty (20) states and four (4) countries. The company expects to bring investment banking to all fifty (50) states in a movement designed to support innovation, job growth and social impact.

Today, in joining the Inc. 5000 list, Weild & Co. is proud to be among past honorees including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, and Microsoft.

"Weild & Co. making the Inc. 5000 is a great achievement. It is a validation of our revolutionary vision to bring Investment Banking to Main Street and to drive economic growth, innovation and social impact. While other businesses slowed down, the Pandemic validated the need for our business model and our growth accelerated," said David Weild, CEO of Weild & Co. "For the first time, qualified professionals were broadly looking to work remotely to achieve better work-life balance. This award is just the start of an accelerating movement to broaden access to capital and deliver investment banking services to underserved markets."

This year's list of 5000 proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Founded in late 2016, this is the first year Weild & Co. is on the Inc. 5000 list. The company's growing network of professionals and affiliate firms have successfully advised numerous clients across a range of industries and transaction types including M&A, private placements of equity and debt and access to public markets including SPACs.

Weild & Co. is widely recognized for the reputation of its founder, David Weild. Weild is the former Vice Chairman of The NASDAQ Stock Market and is regarded by many as the "Father of the JOBS Act." The firm has strong leadership and a management team offering over 100 years of relevant experience.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
Santiago Peralta
Weild & Co.
480-326-8795
santiago.peralta@weildco.com

ABOUT WEILD & CO.
Weild & Co., based in New York and Colorado, is an established decentralized investment bank that enables investment bankers to deliver better results for corporate clients and their investors. Its unique platform strategy empowers registered professionals to offer a broader spectrum of corporate finance and capital raising services from anywhere. Weild & Co. embraces diversity and believes different experiences and perspectives enrich us and our industry, thus igniting our vision to fuse the world of investment banking with a better quality of life. For more information, visit our website weildco.com. Weild & Co., Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary Weild Capital, LLC (DBA Weild & Co.) is a Member of FINRA | SIPC.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Weild &amp; Co. | Member of the Inc. 5000
Weild & Co. | Member of the Inc. 5000
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weild--co-on-inc-5000-americas-fastest-growing-companies-list-301355623.html

SOURCE WEILD & CO.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Nation Issues Draft Competition Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest moves to tighten its grip on internet giants helped trigger a fifth consecutive day of selling in the nation’s bellwether technology stocks.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%, after the market regulator issued draft rules banning unfair competition among online platform operators. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell nearly 5% and was the biggest point-drag on the benchmark Hang Seng Index, which closed 1.7% lower. Losses accelerated in afternoon trade as China issued

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s biggest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas busi

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Buffett's Berkshire pares drug holdings, sheds Axalta, Biogen

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it trimmed or eliminated its stakes in several pharmaceutical companies, and reported a small new stake in a Merck & Co spinoff, Organon & Co.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Home Depot's U.S. sales slow as DIY consumer demand wanes

    Home Depot Inc on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for U.S. same-store sales for the first time in seven quarters, as the pandemic-driven surge in demand for do-it-yourself home-improvement products waned. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company's shares, which have gained more than 26% this year, fell 4.9% in pre-market trading. Home-improvement chains had a blockbuster 2020 as revenue and profit surged from stuck-at-home Americans splurging on paint, tools, and gardening equipment to upgrade their living spaces through DIY projects.

  • EV Stocks Take a Hit as Markets See a Monday-Morning Fall

    Wall Street got off to a cool start on Monday morning as market participants tried to weigh the benefits of a strong economy against threats like rising COVID-19 case counts and geopolitical worries. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 22 points to 4,446, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) declined 166 points to 14,657. In particular, two news items from Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had some investors questioning whether their recent rebounds would be sustainable.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Walmart beats U.S. sales estimates on back-to-school demand, raises forecast

    Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 5.2%, excluding fuel, in the second quarter ended July 31. Walmart has been one of the beneficiaries of the stimulus checks given during the pandemic, with the latest quarter also getting a lift from President Joe Biden administration's advance child tax credits. The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 U.S. same-store sales to be up 5% to 6%, compared with the low single digits growth it had previously forecast.