Weild & Co. Makes Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Weild & Co. was named to Inc. magazine's third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list - the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast region economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

Inc Regionals - NE 2022
Inc Regionals - NE 2022

"It is continued validation of our revolutionary vision to bring Investment Banking to Main Street."

"Weild & Co. making the Inc. 5000 List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies is a great achievement. It is continued validation of our revolutionary vision to bring Investment Banking to Main Street and drive economic growth, innovation and social impact. While other businesses slowed down, our growth accelerated during the Pandemic and reinforced the need for our business model," said David Weild, CEO of Weild & Co. "For the first time, qualified professionals are reentering the investment banking industry and collaborating from all over the United States to deliver better results for clients while achieving better work-life balance. This award gives recognition to our movement to democratize access to capital and deliver investment banking services to underserved markets."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these private companies had an average growth rate of 208% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the Northeast region's economy. Companies based in the New York City and Boston areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Founded in late 2016, this is the second year Weild & Co. is on the Inc. 5000 list. The company's growing network of professionals and affiliate firms have successfully advised numerous clients across a range of industries and transaction types including M&A, equity private placements, debt placements and fund placements, while providing public market advisory services to corporations and SPACs.

Weild & Co. is widely recognized for the reputation of its founder, David Weild. Mr. Weild is the former Vice Chairman of The NASDAQ Stock Market and is widely regarded as the "Father of the JOBS Act." The firm has strong leadership and a growing management team offering with over 100 years of relevant experience.

Media Contact
Santiago Peralta
Weild & Co.
480-326-8795
santiago.peralta@weildco.com

ABOUT WEILD & CO.
Weild & Co., based in New York and Colorado, is a rapidly growing, decentralized investment bank that enables investment bankers to deliver better results for corporate clients and their investors. Its unique platform strategy empowers registered professionals to offer a broader spectrum of corporate finance and capital raising services from anywhere. Weild & Co. embraces diversity and believes different experiences and perspectives enrich us and our industry, thus igniting our vision to fuse the world of investment banking with a better quality of life. For more information, visit our website weildco.com. Weild & Co., Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary Weild Capital, LLC (DBA Weild & Co.) is a Member of FINRA | SIPC.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology
The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Weild &amp; Co. Member of the Inc. 5000 (PRNewsfoto/WEILD &amp; CO.)
Weild & Co. Member of the Inc. 5000 (PRNewsfoto/WEILD & CO.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weild--co-makes-inc-magazines-list-of-the-northeast-regions-fastest-growing-private-companies-301505090.html

SOURCE WEILD & CO.

