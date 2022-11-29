U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,941.12
    -22.82 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,690.25
    -159.21 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,952.67
    -96.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.36
    +10.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.51
    +1.27 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.30
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.38 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0335
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7220
    +0.0190 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4280
    -0.4730 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,373.80
    +279.10 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.63
    -2.09 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.06
    +55.04 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Weinberg Capital Group Exits Hoodmart

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberg Capital Group ("WCG") is pleased to announce the sale of its interest in North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. (dba Hoodmart). Headquartered in Elyria, OH, Hoodmart is the leading factory-direct manufacturer and supplier of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, fire suppression systems and other products.

Weinberg Capital Group
Weinberg Capital Group

WCG acquired Hoodmart in early 2016 due to its strong brand name and its disruptive customer-direct sales model. During their ownership, Hoodmart nearly tripled its sales and executed multiple key initiatives to create an HVAC-focused custom commercial kitchen platform. The business is now a nationally recognized brand positioned for further growth.

"I'd like to thank Weinberg Capital Group for their support over the past six years. They have been great to work with and responsive in providing resources that have enabled outstanding top and bottom-line growth at Hoodmart" said Sacha Polakoff, President & CEO of NAKS.

Chip Weinberg, Managing Partner of WCG, said "We are proud to have been part of the success and growth of NAKS during our ownership.  We have enjoyed working with Sacha and the management team over the last six years to help professionalize the business and set it on a sustainable growth path."

WCG was represented by Citizens Capital Markets and legal representation was provided by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP.

Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, OH-based private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market companies located throughout the U.S. with annual revenue from $10 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. WCG focuses on firms where the current ownership and management reinvest in the transaction, and management remains in place, affording current shareholders and management an opportunity to achieve liquidity coupled with ownership continuity. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, aerospace, and value-added distribution.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weinberg-capital-group-exits-hoodmart-301689123.html

SOURCE Weinberg Capital Group

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2023

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a 173-year-old company with a huge portfolio of products. This year, Pfizer has dropped about 16%, in line with the S&P 500. In fact, there are three reasons Pfizer stock could crush the broader market in 2023.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds. It has been a challenging year for investors as rising inflation and increasing […]

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Apple’s iPhone production challenge may be short-lived

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Evercore’s adjusted iPhone revenue estimate.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2023:

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • AMC Networks Plans Layoffs as CEO Christina Spade Steps Down

    AMC Networks is planning large-scale layoffs, according to a staff memo from the entertainment company’s chairman, a sign of further disruption at a company that earlier Tuesday announced its chief executive had stepped down.

  • Yield Curve Inversion Reaches New Extremes

    The 10-year Treasury is yielding less than the 2-year note by the largest amount since the 1980s. This unusual relationship between yields reflects investors’ bets on easing inflation and future rate cuts.

  • CrowdStrike Ahead of Earnings: Strike Now or Avoid the Crowd?

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders after the close of trading Tuesday. CRWD reached our $200 price target in August but then turned lower again. In the updated daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that the shares have trended lower the past 12 months.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.