A three-year-old home in Weinland Park is listed for $965,000, a record for the North Side neighborhood.

A new listing seeks to answer the question: Can a Weinland Park home sell for nearly $1 million?

The home, on North 5th Street, was built in 2020 by real-estate attorney Davide Cugini and his wife, Kara, a Hilliard teacher, on an empty lot they bought in 2018 as investment property at a sheriff's sale. After having one child, and with another on the way, the couple are building a home in Lewis Center and are listing the Weinland Park house for $965,000.

"We have a unique opportunity to be adjoining landowners with my parents," Davide said. "That opportunity doesn’t come up often, and with a second on the way, we thought it would be wise to be close to family."

A Weinland Park home listed for nearly $1 million includes an open layout.

Cugini said he knows of no Weinland Park single-family home to fetch close to $1 million, although ne noted that a home a few blocks away has been listed for more than $700,000. On North Grant Avenue, a few blocks east, homes routinely sell for more than half a million, but prices in the $300,000s and $400,000s are common elsewhere in the neighborhood.

The home has two perks, however, that might make the price easier for buyers to swallow: a carriage home in the rear that rents for $1,200 a month and a property tax abatement until 2035 that left the taxes at $441 last year.

The home, which the couple built with Davide's father, the veteran central Ohio custom homebuilder Paul Cugini, features "the finest finishes," Davide said.

The kitchen in a newly listed Weinland Park home is finished in white counters and cabinets.

The 2,880-square-foot home opens to a living/dining/kitchen great room, with a TV nook to the side, along with a private office. The kitchen includes a 12-foot island and a butler's pantry. Upstairs are three bedrooms, each with its own bath, a bonus room and the laundry room. The basement is unfinished but includes high ceilings, plumbing and window egress for future finishing.

An enclosed patio separates the house from the two-car garage and 625-square-foot carriage house, which includes one bedroom and one full bath.

"The carriage house is a great long-term rental," Davide said. "We've had a lot of tenants who are grad students, or recently graduated; it’s so close to Ohio State."

An enclosed patio separates the house from a garage and carriage house in a newly listed Weinland Park home.

The Cuginis said they will miss several things about the home and the neighborhood.

"The proximity to High Street, our home parish St. John the Baptist, the neighbors, the proximity to Italian Village," said Davide, rattling off what he likes about the location.

"Everything we had known sold us on building there," he said. "The only thing we were hesitant about is the question, 'Is Weinland Park going to continue in the direction it had gone?' Now we know the answer is yes."

