WEINSTEIN WHOLESALE MEATS, INC. RECALLS RAW GROUND BEEF BURGER PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
Washington, DC, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
Congressional and Public Affairs
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 – Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc., a Forest Park, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white neoprene, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
###
USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov