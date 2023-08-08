Weir Group's (LON:WEIR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of November to £0.178. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.0%.

Weir Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Weir Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 29.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.38 total annually to £0.371. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Weir Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.8% per year. If Weir Group is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Weir Group that investors should take into consideration. Is Weir Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

