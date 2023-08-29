Weir Group's (LON:WEIR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The Weir Group PLC's (LON:WEIR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.178 on 3rd of November. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Weir Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Weir Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 31.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.38 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.371. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, Weir Group has only grown its earnings per share at 2.8% per annum over the past five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Weir Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Weir Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

