U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.12
    +11.41 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,015.37
    +189.42 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,525.20
    +53.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,336.39
    +16.87 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.58
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.70
    +20.60 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.50
    +0.44 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0077 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3969
    +0.0077 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8400
    -0.1480 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,598.42
    +2,088.77 (+3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.13
    +54.99 (+4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

This mouse embryo grew in an artificial uterus

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Scientists have managed to grow the embryo of a mammal outside of the womb for the first time. In a study published on Wednesday in Nature, a team of researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel say they've successfully grown more than 1,000 mice embryos for six days using a process that involves a mechanical device. The first part of the experiment saw the team remove the mice from their mothers' wombs after five days. In an interview with The New York Times, Dr. Jacob Hanna, one of the researchers on the project, said his team has since managed to take an embryo from a female mouse right after fertilization and grow it for 11 days. What's more, the lab-grown embryos are consistently identical to their 'real' counterparts.

Mice embryo
Mice embryo

The team spent seven years making the machine that has enabled their research. It's a two-part system that consists of an incubator and ventilation system. Each of the embryos floats in a vial that's filled with a special nutrient-laden fluid. A wheel gently spins the mice so that they don't attach to the wall of their temporary home. This prevents the embryos from deforming and subsequently dying. Meanwhile, the attached ventilator provides the mice with oxygen while maintaining their environment's flow and pressure.

It takes about 20 days for a mouse to gestate to the point where it can survive outside the womb. So far, the mechanical womb Dr. Hanna and his team have created can sustain the mice through 11 days of growth. It's at that point, in what would be more than halfway through a regular pregnancy, that the mice die off. The embryos become too large to survive on merely the nutrients they absorb through diffusion. They need a blood supply, and that's the next technical challenge the team plans to solve. One potential solution on the table includes an artificial blood supply that could connect to mice's placentas, Dr. Hanna told The NY Times.

Before you run for the hills, know that Dr. Hanna's team didn't create the device to disrupt nature's natural order. Instead, they're using their process to study how factors like genetic mutations and environmental conditions can affect the growth of a fetus while inside the womb. Until this breakthrough, scientists had turned to species like worms and frogs — that is, non-mammals — to study the development of tissues and organs. A similar device may one day allow scientists to grow a human baby in the same way, but that's something that's years and decades away, provided it's even possible.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “very bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on another March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'”Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his nametag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not aware of the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say the suspect in the Tuesday violence, Long, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation is ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate incidents were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemicDuring a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s actions in the deadly rampage, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • VW Becomes Germany’s Most Valuable Company on EV Enthusiasm

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG surpassed SAP SE to become Germany’s most valuable public company, driven by growing investor confidence it can supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s preference shares rose 11% on Wednesday in Frankfurt, valuing the automaker at more than 140 billion euros ($166 billion). SAP’s market value slipped to about 127 billion euros.Vaulting past Europe’s biggest software company marks a spectacular comeback for the German industrial giant, which last topped the country’s DAX Index six years ago, shortly before the bruising experience of the diesel-emissions cheating crisis. Several companies have held the title since including Wirecard AG, the financial technology firm that went bust in one of Germany’s biggest accounting scandals.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up for our upcoming Hyperdrive newsletter here.While Tesla remains the world’s most valuable automaker by far at more than $640 billion, VW’s recent rise shows that investors have started to give credit to the most aggressive push into electric cars by a traditional manufacturer.VW’s common shares have soared more than 80% this year while the more liquid preference shares are up more than 50%. The outsize gain in the common stock is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest.Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess this week made back-to-back announcements on how he plans to turn VW into the leading electric-car company, earmarking investments in battery factories and a slew of new plug-in models.The amount of market value VW added this month alone is well over half the total capitalization of Diess’s former employer, BMW AG. The smaller rival on Wednesday set a goal for roughly half of sales to be all-electric by the end of the decade, sending its shares to the highest since Sept. 2018.VW plans also to bolster its software operations to 10,000 staff, making it one of Europe’s biggest technology outfits after SAP, which first snatched the German stock-market crown from Siemens AG in July 2012.(Updates with details on BMW’s electric-car plans in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, because of growing concerns about the technology giant’s influence over public opinion in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.Beijing expressed misgivings about Alibaba’s media holdings during several meetings dating to last year, said the person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Government officials are particularly upset about the company’s influence over social media in China and its role in an online scandal, involving one of its executives.Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the center of a government crackdown that began last year, targeting the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China’s government is asking Alibaba to shed media properties.Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television-production companies, social-media and advertising assets. Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo and Youku, one of China’s biggest streaming services, as well as other online and print news outlets, including the SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.The discussion about selling the newspaper began last year, the person said. While no specific buyer has been identified, it is expected to be a Chinese entity.“Be assured that Alibaba’s commitment to SCMP remains unchanged and continues to support our mission and business goals,” Gary Liu, the newspaper company’s chief executive officer, told employees in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.Representatives for Alibaba in China and the U.S. didn’t respond to requests for comment.Bloomberg News reported in February that Beijing had grown alarmed about Alibaba’s media holdings after a scandal involving Jiang Fan, then the youngest partner at the e-commerce company. Posts about the scandal began disappearing from social media, including Weibo, drawing the ire of government officials.China’s internet watchdog penalized the microblogging site for interfering with the spread of opinions. The scale and speed with which the website removed posts rankled government officials, who saw it as crossing a line, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.“The country must pay attention to and crack down on this, because the power of capital can be used by us but also the enemy,” wrote Chinese commentator Song Qinghui, who contributes editorials to publications including state-backed media.Regulators were shocked at the extent of the company’s media interests after reviewing its holdings and asked it to come up with a plan to substantially curtail the interests, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.Beijing is concerned that Alibaba could use its media assets as a tool to control public opinion, creating a “vicious circle,” the person said. Already, the company’s media has played a role in influencing the general public’s view about the emerging fintech sector, the person said.Weibo shares fell 2.4% in U.S. trading, while Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares were little changed. Online media outlet 36kr Holdings Inc. slid 1.5% in New York.The expansive influence of Alibaba-backed media services is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its powerful propaganda apparatus.Ma is revered in China as one of the country’s most-successful entrepreneurs. But his fortunes have waned since he spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThose comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and opening an antitrust probe into Alibaba. His media holdings could prove even more problematic.China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls expanded last week with fines against Pony Ma’s conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Ant, Bloomberg reported.It isn’t clear whether Alibaba will need to sell all of its media assets, the Journal reported. Any plan that Alibaba comes up with will need approval from China’s senior leadership, according to the newspaper.(Updates with SCMP CEO comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

