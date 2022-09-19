U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.25
    -23.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,747.00
    -175.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,843.25
    -90.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.40
    -13.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.26
    -0.85 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.50
    -14.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9982
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.60
    +1.33 (+5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1385
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5040
    +0.5980 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,500.59
    -1,572.74 (-7.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.88
    -37.56 (-8.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

WeLab and Astra Complete the Acquisition of Bank Jasa Jakarta

·5 min read

Plans to Transform the Bank into Indonesia's Innovative Digital Bank

  • WeLab and Astra now jointly control the bank, with a total share ownership of approximately 99.13% of BJJ

  • All relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained, including from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) of Indonesia

  • This transaction is Southeast Asia's largest digital bank M&A transaction in 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeLab, a leading pan-Asian fintech platform, today announced the completion of the acquisition of an Indonesian commercial bank, PT Bank Jasa Jakarta (BJJ), together with PT Astra International Tbk (Astra), one of Indonesia's largest public companies. The completion is marked by the issuance of acquisition approval by the Financial Services Authority (OJK). For this transaction, a WeLab-led consortium, Welab Sky Limited (WeLab Sky), participated in the acquisition together with Astra's subsidiary PT Sedaya Multi Investama (Astra Financial). The WeLab-led consortium has drawn wide-spread support from existing and new investors, including Allianz X, Boyu Capital, Horizons Ventures, SCBX Group[1] and TFB (Taipei Fubon Bank) Capital.

In December 2021, WeLab entered into a Share Purchase and Subscription Agreement with the shareholders of BJJ, and completed a strategic investment for 24% of BJJ. With the acquisition completed today, WeLab and Astra each holds 49.56% of BJJ shares, becoming the majority shareholders and joint controllers of the bank. The transaction is Southeast Asia's largest digital bank M&A transaction in 2022, illustrating the substantial commitment to invest in, and contribute to digitizing Indonesia's banking industry. The shareholders aim to transform BJJ into an innovative digital bank in Indonesia.

Simon Loong, Founder and Group CEO of WeLab, said, "Expanding WeLab's digital banking presence across Asia, first in Hong Kong and now in Indonesia, has been one of our key strategic moves. This partnership with Astra reinforces WeLab's strategic focus on enhancing cross-country and business synergies with partners to increase scale and reach, in order to further strengthen the breadth and depth of the existing pan-Asian fintech platform. We're excited that our long-term partner, Astra will be collaborating with us to deliver the best tech-driven banking services through BJJ in Indonesia. We look forward to bolstering the customer trust level with the collaboration with Astra."

President Director of Astra Djony Bunarto Tjondro said, "Investment in BJJ is in line with Astra aspirations in financial services pillars to become leading retail financial providers in Indonesia and support the growth of financial services industry as well as the economy of Indonesia."

Propel growth and digital innovation with strong synergies between Astra and WeLab

WeLab and Astra are long time partners in Indonesia's fintech ecosystem. This is WeLab's second strategic partnership initiative with Astra since the formation of a fintech lending joint venture, PT Astra WeLab Digital Arta (AWDA), in 2018. The complementary strengths of the partners, including WeLab's know-how and technology in building and being an operator in digital banking, together with Astra's solid business ecosystem and experience as well as vast distribution network, are highly synergistic and key success factors to propel BJJ's digital transformation and into an innovative digital bank to serve the digital financial needs of Indonesians with accessible and innovative banking solutions.

Address unmet financial needs and advocate financial inclusion

The prospect of digital banking in Indonesia is currently on the rise and represents a huge opportunity to provide accessible and innovative digital banking solutions, especially to the retail and MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) segments. The utilization of financial services in Indonesia has the potential to grow, as 77% of Indonesia's 270-million-population is either underbanked or unbanked. The country also has a sizable population of 180 million tech-savvy younger consumers, representing a great demand for digital banking services.

[1] SCBX Group consists of Siam Commercial Bank PCL, which is a subsidiary of SCBX PCL

About WeLab

WeLab, a leading pan-Asian fintech platform, operates WeLab Bank as well as multiple online financial services with leading positions in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Indonesia, with more than 50 million individual users and over 700 enterprise customers. WeLab uses game-changing technology to help customers access credit, save money, and enjoy their financial journey.

Powered by proprietary risk management technology, patented privacy computing techniques, and advanced AI capabilities, WeLab offers mobile-based consumer financing solutions and digital banking services to retail individuals and technology solutions to enterprise customers.

WeLab operates in three markets under multiple brands, including WeLend, and WeLab Bank in Hong Kong, various business lines in Mainland China, Maucash and a digital bank in Indonesia.

WeLab is backed by the most renowned investors including Allianz, China Construction Bank International, International Finance Corporation (a member of the World Bank Group), CK Hutchison's TOM Group, and Sequoia Capital.

To learn more, please visit: www.welab.co, or follow WeLab on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Astra:

Astra is one of Indonesia's largest public companies, comprising 240 subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associate companies, supported by nearly 190,000 employees. The company's diversified business model creates synergies and opportunities across industry sectors including automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property. The company has a new sustainability framework which contains Astra 2030 Sustainability Aspirations. It will guide Astra in the transition journey to be a more sustainable business by  2030 and beyond. Astra wishes to contribute to the strength and resilience of the Indonesian economy while supporting an inclusive and prosperous society.

Astra has a strong record of public and social contributions through four pillars, which consist of health, education, environment, and entrepreneurships as well as nine foundations to contribute to the growth of the Indonesian economy while encouraging a more inclusive and prosperous society. Established in 2010, Astra's Semangat Astra Terpadu Untuk (SATU) Indonesia Awards programme, has recognised the contribution of 493 young Indonesians across each of these focus areas, including 81 national level recipients and 412 provincial level recipients. The SATU Indonesia Awards programme is integrated with Astra's wide range of community activities through 170 Kampung Berseri Astra and 1,060 Desa Sejahtera Astra initiatives in 34 provinces throughout Indonesia.

For more about Astra, visit www.astra.co.id & www.satu-indonesia.com and follow us on Instagram (@SATU_Indonesia), YouTube (SATU Indonesia), Facebook (Semangat Astra Terpadu) and Twitter (@SATU_Indonesia).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welab-and-astra-complete-the-acquisition-of-bank-jasa-jakarta-301626903.html

SOURCE WeLab

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

    No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. Social Security Reminder: Here's Which SSI Recipients Can...

  • Nvidia is about to make a big announcement during a difficult time

    Nvidia Corp. faces a very different environment versus two years ago when it last launched a new chip architecture, one where demand is falling and its stock price has been more than halved over the year.

  • With another Fed rate hike imminent, it's time to take action. 5 things to do to protect your finances

    Time's almost up on ultra-low rates, so don't be caught off guard.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Toward Lowest Since 2020 on Nerves Over Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in cryptocurrencies Monday put Bitcoin on the cusp of the lowest level since 2020 as sentiment took a knock from a wave of monetary tightening that’s set to stretch from Europe to the US this week.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch

  • Fisker, Rivian or Lucid: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?

    Everyone knows by now, traditional ICE vehicles are on their way out, fast driven to obsolescence by electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, according to Needham’s clean tech analyst Vikram Bagri, EV adoption is “progressing faster than expected.” Realistically, this is not much of a shock considering the macro background. “The fundamental landscape for EVs is more constructive than ever with elevated gas prices, government support, and improving availability,” Bagri noted. “Though we expect to see so

  • Why Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Are an Exception to Goldman Sachs’ Outlook

    Goldman Sachs is clear that it most favors U.S. equities. But that doesn't mean other areas of the market aren't worth a look.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commoditie

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Dollar Tree Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Stocks Fall in Cautious Start to Key Fed Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks declined in a cautious start on Monday as investors await a slew of interest rate decisions in the days ahead and after global equities notched their worst week since hitting this year’s low in June. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watc

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • The Crown Estate — estimated at over $34B in assets — now belongs to King Charles III. But he won't have to pay the UK's 40% inheritance tax. Here's why

    It’s good to be King.

  • Despite currently being unprofitable, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has delivered a 364% return to shareholders over 3 years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 24% in...

  • Where Will SoFi Be in 3 Years?

    It's been a rough year in the stock market, especially for fintech investors. High inflation and rising interest rates put investors on edge, ramping up market volatility. One company feeling the pain is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the fintech that was a hot stock when it first went public in 2020.

  • Costco Stock Hit By Sellers Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings Report; FedEx Warns, Shares Dive

    Despite strong fundamentals, sellers have knocked Costco stock lower ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

  • China Struggles to Stem Yuan Slide With Fixing, Verbal Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan fell, an indication that China’s latest attempts to beef up the currency with a record pushback in the reference rate and verbal warnings is barely holding back a selling wave.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Trade

  • All eyes on another sizable rate hike from the Fed: What to know this week

    Markets face another hefty interest rate hike in the week ahead as policymakers continue their fight against stubborn inflation.

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. To skip our analysis of Ray Dalio’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. With […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bitcoin falls below $19,000 as cryptos creak under rate hike risk

    Cryptocurrencies fell to fresh lows on Monday on regulatory concerns and as investors globally turned shy on risky assets with interest rate rises looming around the world. The token's value has fallen amid some speculation that remarks last week from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler implied the new structure could attract extra regulation. "It's speculation as to what might or might not happen," said Matthew Dibb, COO of Singapore crypto platform Stack Funds, on the regulatory outlook.