Welch Packing expected generate $3.2M in new annual payroll in Wooster

WOOSTER − One of three projects recently given state approval is for Welch Packaging Group, which expects to create 50 full-time positions.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and state Rep. Scott Wiggam (R-Wayne County) announced the approval of projects set to collectively create 295 new jobs and retain 132 jobs statewide.

Wiggam said Welch Packaging Group will open a location in Wooster after receiving the latest round of Job Creation Tax Credits.

“Wayne County is open for business,” Wiggam said in a release. “These jobs are a welcome addition to the Wooster community and a testament to what Wayne County has to offer businesses looking to grow. I look forward to seeing their future accomplishments.”

Welch Packaging, a custom corrugated box company, will add a manufacturing facility to Wooster’s Innovation Park, occupying space in The Wooster Brush Company’s new North Building on Daisy Way. Welch Packaging plans to manufacture supply-chain materials for the corrugated cardboard industry.

Jobs created through Ohio TCA

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the three projects are expected to result in more than $24 million in new payroll and spur $271 million in investments across Ohio.

It is expected Welch Packaging Group will generate more than $3.2 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s location in Wooster.

Economic Development President shares enthusiasm

President of the Wayne Economic Development Council Maribeth Burns shared her enthusiasm for the addition to the Wooster business community.

With a capital investment of over $20 million, Welch Packaging plans to be operational by the third quarter of this year. It expects to add 50-70 new full-time positions over a two-year period.

“We appreciate Welch Packaging’s investment in Wayne County," Burns said. "Since the late '90s, Welch has continued to expand their geographic footprint across the Midwest through expansion from organic sales growth, acquisitions, and the continued development of their roughly 1,400 associates. They will be a nice addition to Wayne County’s driven, dynamic and diverse business base."

About Welch Packaging

Welch Packaging Group is an independent custom cardboard packaging solutions manufacturer catering to a wide range of industries and assisting customers across the Midwest in getting their products to market.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) approved a 1.37%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the Welch Packaging Group project.

Other projects approved by the TCA are : Infoverity U.S., city of Dublin, expects to create 65 full-time positions, generating $7 million; and MMX Aluminum, MetalX, city of Defiance (Defiance County), expects to create 180 full-time positions, generating $14.4 million in new annual payroll.

