'A welcome development': Sellers who list in the next two weeks raise their odds of a 'successful sale' this season as lower rates and softening home prices bring buyers back to the market

Following the aftermath of a historic banking crisis and indications that interest rate hikes may finally come to an end, mortgage rates have declined for the third week in a row.

Don't miss

Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater says the ongoing “economic uncertainty” is responsible for pulling rates down.

“Over the last several weeks, declining rates have brought borrowers back to the market but, as the spring homebuying season gets underway, low inventory remains a key challenge for prospective buyers,” Khater adds.

As more buyers tentatively enter the real estate market once more, experts say the prime time for sellers to list their homes for sale is swiftly approaching.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed rate retreated to 6.32% this week, compared to last week’s average of 6.42%.

A year ago at this time, America’s most popular home loan averaged 4.67%.

Hannah Jones, economic research analyst at Realtor.com, says this week’s rate “creates an opportunity for potential buyers to dive in while rates are slightly lower.”

However, she also notes markets are adjusting to expectations of high lending rates and potentially stricter lending standards moving forward.

“More expensive, stricter lending helps to usher in the long-term health of the economy, but the downside is that borrowing for large purchases, including a home purchase, may be relatively more challenging in the short term.”

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 15-year fixed rate also dropped slighlty from 5.68% to 5.56% this week. This time a year ago, the 15-year fixed-rate averaged just 3.83%.

Story continues

However, not everyone can afford to buy in this market.

Nadia Evangelou, senior economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), says baby boomers continue to dominate the housing market and the generational shift will likely persist within the next decade.

“About 20 million additional households will be older than 65 by 2030,” Evangelou writes. “With nearly 80% of them owning their home, Baby Boomers have substantially more wealth than younger generations.”

Read more: The US dollar has lost 98% of its purchasing power since 1971 — invest in this stable asset before you lose your retirement fund

Mid-April is the best time to sell

Sellers should start their spring cleaning now — Realtor.com expects the week of April 16-22 will be the best time to list a home this year.

The researchers looked at seasonal trends from previous years and determined this week typically comes with 9% fewer sellers on the market, meaning less competition, and 16% more buyers viewing listings. The typical asking price is also expected to be $48,000 higher compared to the beginning of the year.

That said, home growth appears to be cooling and the pace of this spring’s sales is still expected to remain lower than last year’s.

“More expensive, less-available borrowing, especially with an unclear economic outlook, is likely to continue to limit buyer demand,” says Jones. “Many sellers will feel the pressure to list their home for a lower price to ensure sufficient buyer attention and a quick sale.”

Jones says listing a well-priced, “move-in ready” home earlier in the season “raises a seller’s odds of a successful sale.”

Mortgage applications on an upward streak

Demand for mortgages increased 2.9% from last week — marking a fourth straight increase in purchase applications — according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

Refinance activity also shifted up by 5%, though it remains 61% below the same week a year ago.

“Home-price growth has slowed markedly in many parts of the country, which has helped to improve buyers’ purchasing power,” says Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA.

“Purchase applications remain over 30% behind last year’s pace, but recent increases, along with data from other sources showing an uptick in home sales, is a welcome development.”

What to read next

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 better recession-proof buys

Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.