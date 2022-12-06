U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.26
    -57.58 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.34
    -350.76 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,014.89
    -225.05 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.58
    -27.65 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.45
    -2.48 (-3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0470
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2135
    -0.0059 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9460
    +0.2610 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,993.61
    +10.57 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.49
    -1.32 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

“Welcome to Planet Navitas!” at CES 2023

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
·3 min read
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation

Navitas to showcase how next-gen power semis address a diverse $22B/yr market, with an exciting, informative in-person experience

“Welcome to Planet Navitas!” at CES 2023

Navitas to showcase how next-gen power semis address a diverse $22B/yr market, with an exciting, informative in-person experience.
Navitas to showcase how next-gen power semis address a diverse $22B/yr market, with an exciting, informative in-person experience.

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, will unveil “Planet Navitas” – an immediate implementation of tomorrow’s sustainable, achievable, everyday world - at CES 2023 (Las Vegas, NV, January 5th-8th, 2023).

Following the mission to “Electrify our World™”, “Planet Navitas” (in LVCC, Central Hall, booth #17584) invites visitors to discover how next-gen GaN and SiC technology enable the latest solutions for fully-electrified housing, transportation and industry. Examples range from TV power to home appliance motors and compressors, EV charging and solar/micro-grid installations, and on to data center power systems. Each example highlights end-user benefits, such as increased portability, longer range, faster charging, and grid-independence, plus a focus on how low-carbon-footprint GaN and SiC technology can save over 6 Gtons/yr CO2 by 2050.

At CES 2023, “Planet Navitas” will also showcase:

  • “Navitas Presents:” - an insightful series of live customer presentations highlighting the latest advances in power electronics from mobile ultra-fast chargers, to EV applications and next-gen motor drives.

  • “OnePlus™ GaNFast Gaming Experience!” - a high-energy, fast-paced video game competition, with daily prizes of OnePlus 10T high-end gaming smartphones and earbuds, featuring 150 W GaNFast ultra-fast charging from 1-100% in only 19 minutes.

  • “GaNFast Giveaway!” - experience fast and ultra-fast GaN charging with high-speed charger prizes from sponsor partners Anker, Spigen and UGREEN.

  • “Win a Tesla!” - the last chance to enter to win a Tesla Model 3 Performance, worth $60,000.

“With complementary GaNFast and GeneSiC technologies, Navitas is the leading-edge company for next-generation power, taking market share from legacy silicon chips”, said Gene Sheridan, co-founder and CEO. “Such a broad portfolio, with comprehensive, application-specific system design support accelerates customer time-to-market with sustainable performance advantages. ‘Planet Navitas’ represents the very real, inspiring implementation of GaN & SiC across the vast $22B/year market opportunity.”

To schedule a meeting with Navitas at CES, contact ir@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 65 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1552477-bf29-4dd6-b032-abdfe700be2d


Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wesfarmers Limited ( ASX:WES ) by taking the...

  • U.S. watchdog levies $7.7 million in fines against KPMG entities

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) on Tuesday said it imposed $7.7 million in fines and sanctioned three firms across KPMG's global network for violations of professional auditing standards, quality control standards and other rules. KPMG is one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, which also include Deloitte & Touche LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. KPMG Colombia, KPMG UK, and KPMG India agreed to pay the civil penalties to settle a swathe of violations from 2016-2021, from signing off on blank work papers to improper answer sharing on internal training tests, the PCAOB statement said.

  • Real Estate Tech Company reAlpha Secures Additional $100 Million Capital Commitment

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff reAlpha, a real estate technology company that removes roadblocks to investing in rent-ready and experiential vacations homes, said it had secured a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GGY”), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. The new deal will allow GGY to purchase shares from reAlpha […]

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Falls On Production Cut Report; EV Rival Keeps Booming

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Including plug-in hybrids, BYD has surged past Tesla sales.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • Apple postpones development of self-driving EV to 2026

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley explains why Apple is pushing back its self-driving EV until 2026, along with the company loosening its App Store pricing rules.

  • Apple confirms it’s one of TSMC’s first Arizona customers, while Intel preps for return to cutting edge in 2023

    Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook confirmed at an event in the company is one of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first Arizona fab customers, while Intel Corp. hopes to join TSMC on the cutting edge by the end of 2023.

  • Apple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has scaled back ambitious self-driving plans for its future electric vehicle and postponed the car’s target launch date by about a year to 2026, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses U

  • Ledger releases new Kindle-like Stax wallet as exchanges see record bitcoin outflows

    Ledger has released a new hardware wallet as privacy and security concerns intensify among crypto users amid the fallout from FTX's collapse.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Wins Apple, Nvidia As First Customers Of Arizona Plant: Report

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) will likely be two of the first customers for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) new plant in Arizona. The plant will likely begin making some of the most advanced chips as early as the end of 2023, Nikkei Asia reports. Apple emerged as the most crucial first-wave customer when the plant began production, with Nvidia likely to follow suit. Other top U.S. chip developers, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDA

  • Top 10 Hearing Aid Companies and Brands in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the Top 10 Hearing Aid Companies and Brands in the World. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the Top 5 Hearing Aid Companies and Brands in the World. The Hearing Aid Industry: An Analysis The traditional hearing aid devices were designed to amplify the original […]

  • Nokia (NOK) to Power NBN's Network Expansion in Australia

    Per the deal, Nokia (NOK) will provide Altiplano Access Controller and Lightspan MF-14 to facilitate the convergence of all services over a single fiber network infrastructure.

  • Rackspace Stock Tumbles as ‘Security Incident’ Knocks Some Customers’ Email Offline

    The tech infrastructure company has been struggling since Friday with a problem that forced it to turn off and disconnect its Microsoft Exchange hosting service.

  • Cooler Master has a big 'immersive' gaming pod too

    Cooler Master's new Orb X "immersive" pod features a built-in ergonomic recliner and a mounting system for up to three 27-inch monitors.

  • Twelve Labs lands $12M for AI that understands the context of videos

    To Jae Lee, a data scientist by training, it never made sense that video -- which has become an enormous part of our lives, what with the rise of platforms like TikTok, Vimeo and YouTube -- was difficult to search across due to the technical barriers posed by context understanding. To solve this problem, Lee, alongside friends from the tech industry, built a cloud service for video search and understanding. It became Twelve Labs, which went on to raise $17 million in venture capital -- $12 million of which came from a seed extension round that closed today.

  • The Morning After: Nothing is in talks to bring its smartphones to the US

    The top news stories today: Nothing is ‘in talks’ to bring future smartphones to the US, Neuralink is reportedly under federal investigation over animal testing, Blizzard makes it easier to unlock new 'Overwatch 2' heroes.

  • Samsung storage sale drops SSDs and microSD cards below Black Friday prices

    Amazon has rolled out another round of discounts on Samsung storage devices, dropping a handful of microSD cards and SSDs we like to their lowest prices to date.

  • GameStop Cuts More Staff—Including Crypto Wallet Engineers

    Former employees say they were laid off from the gaming retail giant today, including engineers focused on its crypto efforts.

  • ROKU Teams Up With RCA to Launch Budget HD, 4K TVs in the UK

    ROKU announced a collaboration with RCA for a new line-up of affordable smart TVs in the UK.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Telecom Stock Out-Performs S&P 500?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.