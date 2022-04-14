U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,437.53
    -9.06 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,731.17
    +166.58 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,559.80
    -83.78 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.72
    +5.62 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    -1.13 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.20
    -8.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.40 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0103 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7320
    +0.0450 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0057 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8300
    +0.1420 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,809.63
    +558.30 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.55
    -14.88 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.14
    +30.34 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Welcome Tech, which wants to build a 'Super App' for immigrants, raises $30M

Mary Ann Azevedo
·6 min read

Immigrants to the United States face myriad challenges besides having to learn a new language. In many cases, they are dealing with a foreign and complex financial system, may struggle with finding adequate housing and health care and just generally feel lost.

Welcome Tech, a startup aiming to build “an operating system” for immigrant families in the U.S., has raised $30 million in new capital to help these individuals not only adjust to – but feel comfortable and “thrive” in – their new environment.

Built by immigrants for immigrants, Welcome Tech wants to do just what its name indicates — help immigrants feel more welcome, have an easier transition and achieve greater success when moving to the U.S.

The raise follows the L.A.-based company's $35 million Series B in April 2021, which was co-led by TTV Capital, Owl Ventures and SoftBank Group Corp.’s SB Opportunity Fund.

TTV Capital led Welcome Tech’s latest capital infusion, which brings the company’s total raised to date to $70 million since its 2010 inception. Joining TTV in doubling down on their investment in the company were Owl Ventures, SoftBank’s Opportunity Fund, Mubadala Capital and Next Play Capital.

In recent years, a number of digital banks have emerged to focus on specific demographics in the U.S. For example, Houston-based Fair raised $40 million last year and its multilingual digital bank and financial services offering is too focused on immigrants; TomoCredit, which has developed a credit card focused on building credit history for first-time borrowers, raised $17 million in 2021; First Boulevard raised $5 million for its digital bank aimed at the Black and LatinX communities and Cheese secured $3 million for its digital bank that is aimed at primarily serving the Asian-American community

Welcome Tech co-founder, CEO and president Amir Hemmat says his company's initial approach was different than others in the space in that rather than launch a banking product and then set out to earn the trust of the community it aims to serve, it first "worked hard to earn that trust and understand the community’s needs."

So in its first years of existence, Welcome Tech focused on providing educational resources, information and services for immigrant populations, with an initial primary focus on the Hispanic community in the U.S.

The goal of its first offering, dubbed SABEResPODER (meaning Knowledge is Power in Spanish), is to serve as “a widely recognized and trusted resource” to members of the Hispanic community in the U.S., the company says.

The company is today approaching 4 million registered and active users.

Armed with knowledge and data that it had gathered over the years, Welcome Tech in November of 2020 launched a banking service, including a debit card and bilingual mobile app.

“We blew through about 1 million app downloads of our digital wallet a few weeks ago,” Hemmat told TechCrunch. “We believe the future of immigration starts with our digital wallet, and getting the consumer banked in a fair way with the ability to transact and transact fairly.”

Image Credits: Welcome Tech

From March 2021 to March 2022, the company says it saw a 2,200% increase in wallet growth. Meanwhile, revenue generated from the digital wallet was up 2,800% during the same timeframe. To date, Welcome has opened over 500,000 “fee-free” and bilingual banking accounts for the Hispanic community, according to Hemmat.

In January of 2021, it launched a monthly subscription offering that gives users access to discounted resources such as medical and dental professionals. For example, subscribers have access to consultations with Spanish-speaking doctors "whenever they need it," discounts of 10%-85% on medication and 10%-50% on dental services. There is no requirement for health insurance, all immigration statuses are accepted and the offering includes bilingual customer service.

That subscription service saw 50% quarter over quarter growth between Q1 2021 through Q1 2022, according to Welcome Tech.

The company also offers a Rewards Center which offers a financial incentive for participating in surveys, an offering called FarmaSEP to help users save money on prescriptions and PODERSeguros, to help them obtain auto insurance.

While many companies are using digital advertising to attract customers, Welcome Tech also has an offline approach. For example, it partners with embassies and consulates across the country, and has a “proprietary” ability to have access – and generate growth – from those locations, according to Hemmat.

Image Credits: Welcome Tech

“One way we’ve outpaced others on user acquisition is by taking a bet on education when nobody else would,” he said. “Our branded platform is all about being a resource and trusted partner to the American consumer. and we delivered that by investing heavily in education and building a portfolio of content for the immigrant consumer.”

Using the data it has collected over the years to drive the services it offers has helped significantly drive down its customer acquisition costs, Hemmatt said.

The executive says he’s “proud” of the fact that there are more players focusing on this demographic.

“It’s long overdue,” he said. “For us, it's really about being that 'Super App' for the immigrant consumer, and so much more than a single service. And so a lot of these service providers may be a partner for us down the line. Ultimately what we want to be is a consumer's transactional platform of choice.”

Since its last raise, Welcome Tech has expanded its team from 20 to 80 people, which is made up of 48% “diverse minorities,” according to the company. And, its board of directors is now over 71 percent ethnically diverse, it says.

The company remains focused on growth and is not yet profitable, according to Hemmat.

“We want to build an operating system for immigrants,” Hemmat said. “We’re a lifestyle brand and platform aimed at building a better future for immigrants, and this raise will help us take massive steps toward that.”

Looking ahead, Welcome would eventually like to expand outside of the U.S.

"We don’t see any limits on the business model and tech we’ve built,” Hemmat said.

Which neobanks will rise or fall?

Gardiner Garrard, co-founder and managing partner at lead investor TTV Capital, said that Welcome “didn’t necessarily need to raise.”

“One of the things you do in VC asset allocation is lean in to the winners,” he told TechCrunch. “You really buy into the ones that are doing well and put all your resources there. I think in this case, for the existing investors, this raise was about taking a company that had a lot of tailwinds, a big market, that was performing and converting and executing exceptionally well, and helping it go faster and be more aggressive on how it serves and builds.”

Garrad has backed a number of other fintechs over the years, including Green Dot, Greenlight, Greenwood, KOHO and Ando. In his view, Welcome Tech is the “category winner” in its space.

“We see Welcome Tech being used as a Super App for this demographic, as we’re really well beyond financial products to the customer base,” he told TechCrunch. “It’s just that financial products are the low hanging fruit right now..”

Garrad also touts the company’s ability to successfully initiate a subscription model with “highly engaged” users, something that has eluded most traditional banks and financial institutions.

“I think that's a big moat around any of the incumbents,” he said. “In some ways, it’s like a Netflix or a CostCo, where a person can be a member and Welcome is aggregating all the products you need for your life in this country as an immigrant, and it’s going to get it to you at a discount.”

SoftBank bets big on a ‘digital Ellis Island’

Recommended Stories

  • Velocity Global adds tech revenue and marketing leaders Wade Burgess and Greg Brauner to drive continued growth

    Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions to work with anyone, anywhere, announced today it bolstered its leadership team with the addition of two experienced tech growth exe...

  • Sika lets patients 'hack' their health savings accounts to buy wellness products tax-free

    What if you could buy a Peloton with pre-tax dollars? All of those may likely qualify as purchases you could make through a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or Health Savings Account (HSA). Both types of accounts allow people to contribute pre-tax dollars that they can spend on medical expenses, and in some cases, the funds in these accounts can grow through investments while they sit unused.

  • Did This Stock's Management Just Drop a Bombshell?

    Investors may not expect there to be significant information contained within a regular press release, especially one that merely announces the closing of a transaction that investors have been aware of for some time. When Sundial announced that it was acquiring alcohol retailer Alcanna, it was a move that seemed a bit out of the blue. After all, Sundial is in the cannabis business, and diversifying into a whole other area didn't appear to make much sense.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Don't Wait For a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are On Sale

    There's good reason to expect a further downside in the market -- but there's no sense in waiting to scoop up these bargain buys.

  • Musk’s Cannabis-Themed Twitter Offer Looks High but Not Wacky

    Elon Musk is offering $54.20 a share for all of Twitter--–and you don’t need to work up a discounted cash flow analysis to see how he arrived at the price.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Sending TSM Stock Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. TSM stock rose on the news.

  • Tesla Stock Drops After Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter. This Is Why.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising and overall both stocks are worth less.

  • Wells Fargo Beats Profit Estimates but Misses on Revenue. The Stock Is Falling.

    Wells Fargo stock was falling in premarket trading Thursday after the bank reported mixed first-quarter earnings. Wells Fargo stock was down 3.2% to $46.98 in premarket trading. The bank repurchased 110.1 million shares, of $6 billion, of common stock in the first quarter.

  • Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has made a controversial offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he is the person to unlock it. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visi

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Stock values in the tech sector have been crushed recently. But given the long-term trends, that pullback has likely set up some terrific buying opportunities.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens FTSE 100 stumbles as inflation surges Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Better Telecom Dividend Stock Post-Spinoff: AT&T or Verizon?

    The ongoing changes at AT&T (NYSE: T) continue to alter the competitive battle between it and its largest competitor, Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Amid the spinoff of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), AT&T's lower stock price has changed the competitive dynamic between the two companies. The end of AT&T's Dividend Aristocrat status made Verizon's dividend more attractive to many because of its certainty.

  • Citigroup Profit Drops 46%. But the Stock Rises as Earnings Top Forecasts.

    Trading revenue in the first quarter at Citigroup declines slightly. The bank also posts a 32% drop in investment banking and corporate lending revenue.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession

    Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

    The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Top Estimates On Optum Expansion; UNH Stock Rises

    UnitedHealth earnings topped views, fueled by its Optum unit. The Dow Jones component raised full-year guidance. UNH stock rose slightly.

  • 1 High-Conviction Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Deutsche Bank recently became the first major bank to forecast a U.S. recession in late 2023, though its Chief U.S. Economist Matthew Luzzetti did note that timing a downturn is very difficult. Similarly, Amazon Web Services is also the world's most popular cloud computing platform, and it captured 33% market share in the fourth quarter of 2021, more than Microsoft Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud combined.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.