Welcome, truckers: Circle K near Grovetown to install diesel pumps for commercial traffic

A convenience store just outside Grovetown’s city limits is pumping up.

Construction bids are being solicited until Oct. 30 to construct a set of high-speed diesel pumps adjoining the Circle K at 3003 Gordon Hwy. The store sits at Gordon Highway’s intersection with Grovetown’s East Robinson Avenue, opposite Fort Gordon’s permanently closed Gate Two.

The cleared 1.5-acre parcel of land at 728 E. Robinson sits between the Circle K and the McCoy’s Square commercial strip.

Plans call for the construction of three high-speed diesel pumps under a 20-foot-tall metal canopy to accommodate the clearance for tractor-trailers visiting the fuel stop.

Signage for the Circle K also will change, in part by adding a lighted panel reading “Truck Diesel.”

High-speed diesel, or HSD, doesn’t refer to the output of the pump but the quality of the fuel. HSD has a higher cetane rating, which measures the fuel’s ignition quality. The higher the cetane rating, the better the engine performance.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Circle K near Grovetown plans expansion making room for diesel pumps