Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.75
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,159.00
    -99.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,614.75
    -49.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.60
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.10
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +0.46 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9350
    +0.1040 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,583.84
    +616.34 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.48
    +31.11 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.11
    -22.03 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,999.55
    -259.81 (-0.83%)
     

Welcome, truckers: Circle K near Grovetown to install diesel pumps for commercial traffic

Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle
·1 min read
A page from a set of construction plans shows the property beside a Circle K near Grovetown where three high-speed diesel pumps are expected to be installed. East Robinson Avenue is shown across the top of the picture, with Grovetown's city limits out-of-frame on the left.

A convenience store just outside Grovetown’s city limits is pumping up.

Construction bids are being solicited until Oct. 30 to construct a set of high-speed diesel pumps adjoining the Circle K at 3003 Gordon Hwy. The store sits at Gordon Highway’s intersection with Grovetown’s East Robinson Avenue, opposite Fort Gordon’s permanently closed Gate Two.

The cleared 1.5-acre parcel of land at 728 E. Robinson sits between the Circle K and the McCoy’s Square commercial strip.

Plans call for the construction of three high-speed diesel pumps under a 20-foot-tall metal canopy to accommodate the clearance for tractor-trailers visiting the fuel stop.

Signage for the Circle K also will change, in part by adding a lighted panel reading “Truck Diesel.”

High-speed diesel, or HSD, doesn’t refer to the output of the pump but the quality of the fuel. HSD has a higher cetane rating, which measures the fuel’s ignition quality. The higher the cetane rating, the better the engine performance.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Circle K near Grovetown plans expansion making room for diesel pumps

Advertisement