Welcoming 12th Rally House Location in Michigan

·2 min read

TAYLOR, Mich., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier, family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, retains upward momentum with the latest store in Taylor, MI. Rally House Southland Center is happy to offer an unmatched, personalized assortment of products for fan-favorite area teams. Customers can also expect an outstanding shopping experience, thanks to the convenient location at Southland Center mall and a dedicated staff waiting to assist.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer.
Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House)

Rally House has a strong connection and broad reach in Michigan, which is why it's so exciting to see the 12th store come to Taylor. With multiple locations already in the state, Rally House Southland Center aims to build on these solid ties to the area by extending an incredible selection of team gear and localized products for all the great nearby residents and visitors.

When visiting Rally House Southland Center, shoppers can browse an enormous selection of sports apparel and accessories from reputable name brands like '47, Nike, and Mitchell & Ness. This store offers merch for widely loved pro teams like the Detroit Tigers, Lions, and Pistons. This location also carries college gear for former, current, and future Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Grand Valley State Lakers, and much more.

While numerous Michigan residents are diehard sports fans, many also take immense pride in their state and cities. Thankfully, Rally House Southland Center provides a broad array of locally inspired merchandise, including one-of-a-kind RALLY Brand™ apparel. Shop products for prominent hometown businesses like Detroit Brewing, Detroit Distillery, and General Motors.

Rally House works hard to deliver an exceptional shopping experience that customers remember. Apart from top-tier customer service and high-quality products, there's also a full selection of apparel, accessories, and gifts available online at www.rallyhouse.com that can be shipped to any of the 50 states.

Stay current on local updates by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-southland-center or follow Rally House Southland Center on Facebook (@RallySouthlandCenter) and Instagram (@rallysouthlandcenter).

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

CONTACT:
Monica Ross, District Manager
mross@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welcoming-12th-rally-house-location-in-michigan-301542775.html

SOURCE Rally House

    Shares of Exelon Corp. edged up 0.1% in premarket trading, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, after the utility company reported a first-quarter profit that came up shy of forecasts while revenue was well above, and affirmed its full-year earnings outlook. Net income from continuing operations, fell to $481 million, or 49 cents a share, from $525 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The results exclude results from Constellation Energy, of which the separation was