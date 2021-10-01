U.S. markets closed

Welding Equipment Market to Record Growth of $ 4.37 Bn between 2021 and 2025 | Discover Latest Trends, Market Share, and Evolving Opportunities | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Welding Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Attractive Opportunities in Welding Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The welding equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 4.37 billion between 2021 and 2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Download this Welding Equipment Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of friction stir welding technology in the automotive sector and the increasing demand for wind farms. However, the lack of skilled workforce is hindering market growth.

The emergence of laser welding equipment will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, conformity to welding industry standards is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The welding equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AMADA Co. Ltd., Banner Welding Inc., Colfax Corp., Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lincoln Electric Co., Miller Electric LLC, OBARA Group Inc., Panasonic Corp., and voestalpine AG.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others. The market witnessed maximum demand for welding equipment from the automotive industry in 2020.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports:

Global Laser Welding Machine Market - Global laser welding machine market is segmented by technology (fiber laser, solid-state laser, CO2 laser, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Friction Welding Machine Market - Global friction welding machine market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Welding Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.75

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMADA Co. Ltd., Banner Welding Inc., Colfax Corp., Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lincoln Electric Co., Miller Electric LLC, OBARA Group Inc., Panasonic Corp., and voestalpine AG.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welding-equipment-market-to-record-growth-of--4-37-bn-between-2021-and-2025--discover-latest-trends-market-share-and-evolving-opportunities--technavio-301389691.html

SOURCE Technavio

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.