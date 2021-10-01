Welding Equipment Market to Record Growth of $ 4.37 Bn between 2021 and 2025 | Discover Latest Trends, Market Share, and Evolving Opportunities | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Welding Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The welding equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 4.37 billion between 2021 and 2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 7%.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of friction stir welding technology in the automotive sector and the increasing demand for wind farms. However, the lack of skilled workforce is hindering market growth.
The emergence of laser welding equipment will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, conformity to welding industry standards is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The welding equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AMADA Co. Ltd., Banner Welding Inc., Colfax Corp., Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lincoln Electric Co., Miller Electric LLC, OBARA Group Inc., Panasonic Corp., and voestalpine AG.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By End-user, the market is classified into automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others. The market witnessed maximum demand for welding equipment from the automotive industry in 2020.
By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Welding Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 4.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.75
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and the UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AMADA Co. Ltd., Banner Welding Inc., Colfax Corp., Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lincoln Electric Co., Miller Electric LLC, OBARA Group Inc., Panasonic Corp., and voestalpine AG.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
