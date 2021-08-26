U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,367.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,335.00
    -29.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.68
    -0.68 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.47
    +0.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1410
    +0.1580 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,943.36
    -459.27 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.47
    -36.07 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.32
    -29.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Welding Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 4.6% by 2028; Lincoln Electric Acquires Baker Industries, Inc. to Strengthen its Position, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Lincoln Electric (Ohio, United States), KOBE STEEL, LTD (Hyogo, Japan), ESAB (Maryland, United States), ZULFI (Al Zulfi, Saudi Arabia), ISWEL CO., LTD. (Seoul, Korea), CS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea), RME MIDDLE EAST (Dubai, UAE), voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl GmbH (Linz, Upper Austria), capilla (Leopoldshöhe, Germany), Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group International Trading Co., Ltd. (Tianjin, P. R. China), Miller Electric Mfg. LLC (Wisconsin, United States)

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global welding market size was USD 20.23 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 20.99 billion in 2021 to USD 28.66 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Welding Equipment and Consumables), By Welding Type (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Acetylene Gas, Solid State and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Heavy Engineering, Railway & Shipbuilding, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, this industry has progressed considerably over the last few years, along with a broadened application opportunity navigated by advancements in gears linked with the procedure. Similarly, the scarcity of welders across the world is a foremost aspect that leads to the augmented implementation of robots and machines across key industries. For example, as per the American Welding Society (AWS), welder unavailability of about 2,91,000 was predicted to be observed by the year 2020.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/welding-market-101657

Outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic Hindered Growth in Fabrication and Construction Sector

The latest COVID-19 outbreak has had a massive financial and labor market influence and impacted numerous manufacturing businesses. Normally, China is measured as the dominant production core for several industries, primarily automobile, industrial production, hefty engineering, among others. For example, China is responsible for about 27% of automobile spare part imports in India. Nevertheless, decelerating of countless business processes are resulting in hostile consequences on the local and global income chains. Furthermore, the disparity in the supply-demand network terminated the fabrication procedures of repairs and connection of such automobile parts.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

  • Lincoln Electric (Ohio, United States)

  • KOBE STEEL, LTD (Hyogo, Japan)

  • ESAB (Maryland, United States)

  • ZULFI (Al Zulfi, Saudi Arabia)

  • KISWEL CO., LTD. (Seoul, Korea)

  • CS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea)

  • RME MIDDLE EAST (Dubai, UAE)

  • voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl GmbH (Linz, Upper Austria)

  • capilla (Leopoldshöhe, Germany)

  • Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group International Trading Co., Ltd. (Tianjin, P. R. China)

  • Miller Electric Mfg. LLC (Wisconsin, United States)

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

4.6 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 28.66 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 20.23 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Product Type, By Welding Type , and By Application, By Region

Growth Drivers

Availability of Equipment on Rental Basis to Contribute to Market Growth

Evolution of Advanced Technologies is Contributing to Market Growth.

The surging trends towards joining dissimilar and non-metallic materials, customized metal shapes and designs, emergence of different techniques and others is bringing a new wave of advancement and reshaping the industry.

Pitfalls & Challenges

Lack of Availability of Skilled Welders at Factory Floor to Hinder Market Growth

Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global market is bifurcated into welding equipment and consumables. Based on application, the market is further classified into automotive, building & construction, heavy engineering, railway & shipbuilding, oil & gas, others. In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

We follow a wide-ranging research approach that concentrates primarily on offering precise information. Our researchers have used a data triangulation method which helps us to deliver reliable approximations and gauge the general market dynamics. Moreover, our analysts have attained admission to numerous global and local paid databases for providing the newest information for the benefit of the investors to make decisions based on our reports.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/welding-market-101657

By welding types, the market is segregated into arc, resistance, oxy-acetylene, solid-state, considered in the scope amongst others (Electron Beam). Arc welding is estimated to display substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing implementation of fusion processes, application of high strength low-alloy (HSLA) across several industries as it is a supple and cost-saving procedure.

Drivers and Restraints

Obtainability of Equipment on Leasing Base to Bolster Market Growth

The highly straight rate has motivated dealers to provide leasing services or rental arrangements through numerous distribution networks. This is a chief aspect fuelling this market. Besides that, as a fragment of the facility agreement, the equipment contractors and sales wholesalers can form supplementary customer importance by presenting training, factories, and other sorts of beneficial do-it-yourself material, which aids an advertising determination and operates to shed light on the augmented value of products to consumers. Implementation of such agreements could produce considerably amplified value for consumers than average product acquisitions. This is expected to spur the welding market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Increasing Number of Manufacturers to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

Asia Pacific holds the maximum welding market share and is projected to grow during the mentioned time period owing to the existence of regional listed as well as unregistered manufacturers, growing construction and heavy engineering industries mainly in nations such as China, Japan, and India. The region procured USD 7.27 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue.

North America and Europe are estimated to grow at a stable rate in the forthcoming years owing to the attendance of foremost manufacturers functioning in this region.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America are anticipated to grow at a reasonable rate owing to surging construction spending in these regions. For example, as per the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Brazilian Ministry of Infrastructure scheduled 59 fresh construction schemes with aggregate financing of about USD 10 billion in the year 2019.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/welding-market-101657

Competitive Landscape

Vital Players Focus on Cost Leadership Tactic to Sustain their Positions in This Market

Main welding companies are concentrating on implementing several valuing tactics to counter shifting raw material costs. For example, Lincoln Electric implemented a product mix and operative valuing administration method to gain lucrativeness in spite of determined raw material price rises. Likewise, dealers are proactively inventing its prevailing product series in terms of prices, quality, and procedures to fulfill the fluctuating requirements of the consumers and make the most of the viability. For example, DENYO CO., LTD. is concentrating on machines by revising the sales plan and emerging novel products to upsurge competition in this industry.

Industry Development

April 2019: Lincoln Electric attains Baker Industries, Inc. Baker industries offers tailored tooling, fragments, and fittings, principally helping automotive and aerospace markets.

Quick Buy - Welding Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101657

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Value Chain & Process Analysis

    • Global Welding Market Share Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

Global Welding Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Welding Equipment

        • Welding Consumables

      • By Welding Type (Value)

        • Arc Welding

        • Resistance Welding

        • Oxy-Acetylene Gas Welding

        • Solid State Welding

        • Others (Electron Beam Welding, etc.)

      • By Application (Value)

        • Automotive

        • Building & Construction

        • Heavy Engineering

        • Railway & Shipbuilding

        • Oil & Gas

        • Others (Aerospace, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/welding-market-101657

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

U.S. Welding Consumables Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored Wires, SAW Wires & Fluxes), By Application (Heavy Engineering, Automotive and Transportation, Railways, Construction, Shipbuilding, and Others), and Forecast, 2021-2028

Welding Consumables Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored Wires and SAW Wires & Fluxes), By Application (Heavy Engineering, Automotive, Railways, Construction, Shipbuilding and others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Welding Electrodes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stick Electrodes and Coiled Wires), By Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Welding Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Arc Welding, Resistance Spot Welding, MIG/TIG Welding, Laser Beam Welding, and Others), By Automation Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Heavy Engineering, Railway & Shipbuilding, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Welding Wires Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire, Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/welding-market-9358


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.