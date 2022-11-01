U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.00
    +28.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,942.00
    +167.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,550.00
    +102.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.40
    +15.40 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +1.11 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.90
    +9.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.56 (+2.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    +0.0037 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.91
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1521
    +0.0054 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6350
    -1.0790 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,586.35
    +97.58 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.72
    +4.51 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.08
    +112.55 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Welding Power Supply Market Size to Grow by USD 2.47 Bn, Dukane Corp. and Fronius International GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The welding power supply market size is expected to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The energy efficiency due to inverter-based welding power supply is driving the welding power supply market growth. However, factors such as intense competition may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE Sample Report

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Scope

The welding power supply market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AXXAIR, Ador Welding Ltd., Dukane Corp., Colfax Corp., GALA GAR SL, Fronius International GmbH, HBS Bolzenschweiss Systeme GmbH and Co. KG, HANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP) CO. LTD., Illinois Tool Works Inc., KUHTREIBER Ltd., Kemppi Oy, Panasonic Corp., MTM Power Messtechnik Mellenbach GmbH, Shenzhen JASIC Technology Co. Ltd., RINCO ULTRASONICS AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., Telwin Spa, XP Power, Weber Ultrasonics AG, and Orbitec GmbH are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • Dukane Corp. - The company offers iQ auto plus ultrasonic generator welding power supply, designed for the automotive, aerospace, packaging, and textile industries.

  • Fronius International GmbH - The company offers transsteel 4000 pulse welding power supply, which is mostly designed for the heavy-duty steel construction sector.

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. - The company offers Big Blue 500 Pro works welding power supply, which is used in the application of heavy construction, structural steel, mining maintenance, and process piping.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

Energy efficiency due to the inverter-based welding power supply is driving the market growth. Inverter-based power sources for welding offer a low power draw and high flexibility in terms of the number of units that can be run on the existing power. Space savings is another advantage of inverter-based welding power supply. Such factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Intense competition will challenge market growth. This competition is leading to a decline in profit margins among vendors. Moreover, market expansion has increased the entry of local players, which has intensified price wars. These factors have led to the development and introduction of low-quality products, which is expected to hamper the growth of the welding power supply market during the forecast period.

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist welding power supply market growth during the next five years

  • Approximation of the welding power supply market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the global welding power supply market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of welding power supply market vendors

Related Reports

Welding Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant.

Industrial Welding Robots Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (spot welding robots, arc welding robots, and laser welding robots), end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, heavy machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The industrial welding robots market share growth in the spot welding robot segment will be significant.

Welding Power Supply Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.62

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ador Welding Ltd., AXXAIR, Colfax Corp., Dukane Corp., Fronius International GmbH, GALA GAR SL, HANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP) CO. LTD., HBS Bolzenschweiss Systeme GmbH and Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kemppi Oy, KUHTREIBER Ltd., MTM Power Messtechnik Mellenbach GmbH, Panasonic Corp., RINCO ULTRASONICS AG, Shenzhen JASIC Technology Co. Ltd., Telwin Spa, The Lincoln Electric Co., Weber Ultrasonics AG, XP Power, and Orbitec GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Colfax Corp.

  • 10.4 Dukane Corp.

  • 10.5 Fronius International GmbH

  • 10.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • 10.7 KUHTREIBER Ltd.

  • 10.8 RINCO ULTRASONICS AG

  • 10.9 Telwin Spa

  • 10.10 The Lincoln Electric Co.

  • 10.11 Weber Ultrasonics AG

  • 10.12 XP Power

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026
Global Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welding-power-supply-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-47-bn-dukane-corp-and-fronius-international-gmbh-among-key-vendors--technavio-301662326.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Top Energy Stocks for November 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • US Carmakers Passing Up Lithium From Australia’s First Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Australia’s first lithium hydroxide refinery says it’s attracted little attention from US carmakers seeking to buy the metal that’s crucial to the world’s renewable energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test R

  • Qualcomm Presents a Wishy-Washy Picture Ahead of Earnings

    The tech giant's shares have improved a bit of late but don't offer a compelling reason to be a buyer going into its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • Coinbase Files to Support Ripple Against SEC Case

    Coinbase joins a trade group and other groups in arguing the SEC's case threatens the broader industry.

  • US Ban on Americans Aiding China Chip Firms Narrower Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington’s restrictions on US citizens assisting China’s chip industry will be more narrowly enforced than feared, suggesting a smaller-than-expected impact on semiconductor companies doing business in the world’s second largest economy.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 M

  • Apple’s Online Store and Information Systems Chiefs Are Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top executives in charge of its online retail store and information-systems divisions are stepping down, according to people with knowledge of the matter, bringing changes to two key parts of the tech giant’s operations. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Millio

  • Biden Calls for Penalties on Oil-and-Gas Companies’ ‘Windfall’ Profits

    The president said the energy companies should be punished if they don’t use their profits to help lower energy costs for consumers.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • Top Materials Stocks for November 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • India’s Tata to Add Up to 45,000 Workers at IPhone Parts Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group is planning to multiply the number of employees at its electronics factory in southern India that makes iPhone components, adding tens of thousands of workers as part of a push to win more business from Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whist

  • Top REITs for November 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • India state retailers to marginally cut petrol, diesel prices from Tuesday

    India's top fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp will marginally cut petrol and diesel prices from Tuesday, according to a notification sent to dealers, reflecting a decline in global oil prices. A liter of petrol in New Delhi will cost 96.32 rupees ($1.16), while diesel will be sold at 89.24 rupees, the notification showed. At present, a liter of petrol is sold at 96.72 rupees and a liter of diesel at 89.62 rupees.

  • Biden’s Windfall Oil Profit Tax Is a Long Shot in Congress: Analysts

    The oil industry says that such a tax would discourage production in the U.S., while Biden says it is "outrageous" for energy companies to produce outsize profits as American families struggle with high gasoline prices.

  • 15 Biggest Banana Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest banana producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest banana producers in the world. Obesity is one of the biggest issues facing the world today. 13% of adults in the world are currently […]

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • Biden Warns Oil Firms He’ll Seek Tax on ‘Windfall’ Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’d seek to impose higher taxes on oil companies that record “windfall” profits without reinvesting in production, with US gasoline prices still high a week ahead of midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over