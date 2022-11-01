Welding Power Supply Market Size to Grow by USD 2.47 Bn, Dukane Corp. and Fronius International GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The welding power supply market size is expected to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The energy efficiency due to inverter-based welding power supply is driving the welding power supply market growth. However, factors such as intense competition may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Scope

The welding power supply market report covers the following areas:

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AXXAIR, Ador Welding Ltd., Dukane Corp., Colfax Corp., GALA GAR SL, Fronius International GmbH, HBS Bolzenschweiss Systeme GmbH and Co. KG, HANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP) CO. LTD., Illinois Tool Works Inc., KUHTREIBER Ltd., Kemppi Oy, Panasonic Corp., MTM Power Messtechnik Mellenbach GmbH, Shenzhen JASIC Technology Co. Ltd., RINCO ULTRASONICS AG, The Lincoln Electric Co., Telwin Spa, XP Power, Weber Ultrasonics AG, and Orbitec GmbH are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Dukane Corp. - The company offers iQ auto plus ultrasonic generator welding power supply, designed for the automotive, aerospace, packaging, and textile industries.

Fronius International GmbH - The company offers transsteel 4000 pulse welding power supply, which is mostly designed for the heavy-duty steel construction sector.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. - The company offers Big Blue 500 Pro works welding power supply, which is used in the application of heavy construction, structural steel, mining maintenance, and process piping.

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

Energy efficiency due to the inverter-based welding power supply is driving the market growth. Inverter-based power sources for welding offer a low power draw and high flexibility in terms of the number of units that can be run on the existing power. Space savings is another advantage of inverter-based welding power supply. Such factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Intense competition will challenge market growth. This competition is leading to a decline in profit margins among vendors. Moreover, market expansion has increased the entry of local players, which has intensified price wars. These factors have led to the development and introduction of low-quality products, which is expected to hamper the growth of the welding power supply market during the forecast period.

Welding Power Supply Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist welding power supply market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the welding power supply market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global welding power supply market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of welding power supply market vendors

Welding Power Supply Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ador Welding Ltd., AXXAIR, Colfax Corp., Dukane Corp., Fronius International GmbH, GALA GAR SL, HANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP) CO. LTD., HBS Bolzenschweiss Systeme GmbH and Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kemppi Oy, KUHTREIBER Ltd., MTM Power Messtechnik Mellenbach GmbH, Panasonic Corp., RINCO ULTRASONICS AG, Shenzhen JASIC Technology Co. Ltd., Telwin Spa, The Lincoln Electric Co., Weber Ultrasonics AG, XP Power, and Orbitec GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

