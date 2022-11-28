U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Well Abandonment Services Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The well abandonment services market size is forecast to increase by USD 1522.38 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.37%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by maturing oil and gas fields, regulatory requirements for well abandonment, and the rise of renewable energy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Well Abandonment Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the well abandonment services market as a part of the oilfield equipment and services market, which covers products and companies engaged in upstream exploration and production (E&P) operations, production of equipment or service contracts, and is an important manufacturing sector which caters to the needs of oil and gas upstream sector.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A&T Well and Pump, A Plus Well Service Inc., Acona, Acteon Group Ltd., AGR Holdco Ltd., BiSN Oil Tools Ltd., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Coretrax Ltd., Dan Wood Co., Expro Group Holdings NV, Halliburton Co., M & W Drilling LLC, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., and Petrofac Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample  to get a holistic overview of the well abandonment services market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by application (offshore and onshore), type (permanent and temporary), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The offshore segment grew gradually by USD 2,294.34 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The segment will observe high growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of matured offshore oil and gas wells in many areas globally, especially in the GoM and the North Sea. The market is also witnessing growth in the number of oil and gas well-decommissioning activities. For instance, in April 2022, Petrofac Ltd. received a contract from the Australian Government Department of Industry, Science, and Resources to decommission Northern Endeavour FPSO. Many such decommissioning activities are expected to be carried out over the forecast period. As a result of these factors, the market will observe strong growth in the segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

What are the key data covered in well abandonment services market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the well abandonment services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the well abandonment services market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of well abandonment services market vendors

Well Abandonment Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

152

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1522.38 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.43

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC

Performing market contribution

Europe at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Saudi Arabia, China, UK, and Norway

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A&T Well and Pump, A Plus Well Service Inc., Acona, Acteon Group Ltd., AGR Holdco Ltd., BiSN Oil Tools Ltd., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Coretrax Ltd., Dan Wood Co., Expro Group Holdings NV, Halliburton Co., M & W Drilling LLC, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., and Petrofac Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Temporary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 A Plus Well Service Inc.

  • 11.4 Acona

  • 11.5 Acteon Group Ltd.

  • 11.6 AGR Holdco Ltd.

  • 11.7 BiSN Oil Tools Ltd.

  • 11.8 Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

  • 11.9 Coretrax Ltd.

  • 11.10 Expro Group Holdings NV

  • 11.11 Halliburton Co.

  • 11.12 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

  • 11.13 Oceaneering International Inc.

  • 11.14 Petrofac Ltd.

  • 11.15 Proserv UK Ltd.

  • 11.16 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 11.17 TechnipFMC plc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Well Abandonment Services Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-abandonment-services-market-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301686901.html

SOURCE Technavio

