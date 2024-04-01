Well cared for Freetown home on acre of land sells for over $500K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in Freetown is a comfortable three-bedroom home that sold for $550,000.

On a corner lot in a cul-de-sac neighborhood, 5 Sandy Lane has a lot to offer with its 1,778 square feet of living space.

Throughout the one-owner home is gleaming woodwork, French doors, well-maintained hardwoods, and pristine tiled flooring.

The home built in 1978 has an updated kitchen with ample storage, a fireplaced living room, a formal dining room, and a welcoming den.

Located on almost an acre of the land the property boasts an oversized two-car garage with a laundry area and a large entertaining back deck.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

27 Jason Drive, for $375,000

from Mello FT to Kristi L. Butler.

Lucy Little Road #1C, for $275,000

from Gerald Souza to Felisha Moniz.

480 Rock Odundee Road, for $239,500

from H T. Mitchell to Silas M. Costa.

175 Rockland Street, for $820,000

from Red Tail Nt to Brendan H. Murphy.

Tucker Road, for $10,000

from Prudential Prop Acquistio to Brian S Parent RET.

Fall River

57 Almy Street, for $404,000

from Joseph M. Martins to Trenton Deterra.

28 Angell Street, for $200,000

from Botelo Silvina Est to Christ Temple Unit Pentec.

425 Anthony Street, for $620,000

from Justin Johnson to Rodney Vincent.

126 Arizona Street, for $400,000

from Fall River Reo Inc to Aiyana M. Ortiz.

71 Ash Street, for $450,000

from Robin Neves to Angelica M. Penafiel.

271 Bailey Street, for $305,000

from Kwarcinski William P Est to Camen H Riquelme RET.

100 Bardsley Street, for $445,000

from Ronald L. Bernier to Joao Depina.

138 Beattie Street #1, for $255,000

from Debrah J. Lawson to Colleen Mcginnis.

225 Chavenson Street, for $165,000

from Lorraine L. Robert to Ronald Oliveira.

411 Emmett Street, for $474,000

from Louis Ganczarski to Wencheng J. Chang.

222 Montaup Street, for $320,000

from Antone E. Benevides to Aart LLC.

252 Mott Street, for $500,000

from Humberto M. Pereira to Maison A. Evangelista.

133 Mount Pleasant Street, for $425,000

from Aimee L. Sousa to Mayleen Tavares.

71 Mystic Street #1, for $245,000

from Tejpal Garhwal to Kevin Botelho.

238 Seabury Street, for $585,000

from Carol A. Costa to 238 Seabury St LLC.

433 Slade Street, for $445,000

from Gervasio Raposo to Matthew Rego.

595 Slade Street, for $349,000

from Samah Saadoon to Mattew Frias.

10 Wayne Street, for $385,000

from Matthew Rego to Brandon York.

27 Wilcox Street, for $575,000

from Rene Realty LLC to Edvaldo M. Lagares.

Freetown

2 Bryant Street #E, for $323,000

from Simon Buerki to Matthew T. Pauliks.

55 Narrows Road, for $240,000

from Barbara E Nichols RET to Brian E. Marquis.

5 Sandy Lane, for $550,000

from James P. Smith to Robert C. Reis.

Little Compton

Pottersville Road, for $325,000

from David A. Brayton to B Mcdonald Const LLC.

New Bedford

84 Bellevue Street, for $394,900

from Nicholas Lopez to Julieanne Allen.

35 Birchwood Drive, for $407,000

from Alfredo T. Bartolome to Daniel E. Guertin.

345 Coffin Avenue, for $355,000

from Maranda Gomes to Vanessa R. Martin.

111 David Street, for $560,000

from Jennifer Allahyarian to Evan Sylvia.

20 Landry Street, for $87,500

from Koster Brian A Est to Sabrina Hinchey.

20 Landry Street, for $262,500

from Susan J. Koster to Sabrina Hinchey.

Macarthur Drive, for $2,325,000

from Carlos Rafael to Ma Clean Enegry Technolog.

241 Palmer Street, for $280,000

from Reeves Norman L Est to Blk Properties LLC.

54 Query Street, for $380,000

from Adalberto M. Garcia to Joao L. Gomes.

350 S Front Street, for $2,325,000

from Carlos Rafael to Ma Clean Energy Technology.

Somerset

11 Forestdale Drive, for $505,000

from Edna A. Pinkos to Alyssa W. Reis.

Gardners Neck Road, for $415,000

from Cynthia Cassidy to Jeffrey Kirkman.

13 Maplewood Avenue, for $415,000

from Cynthia Cassidy to Jeffrey Kirkman.

871 Prospect Street, for $720,000

from Family Homes Const Co Inc to Thomas Silva.

Swansea

53 Buffington Street, for $260,000

from Agnes M. Costa to Jeremy Viera.

112 Keiths Circle, for $825,000

from Desrosiers Richard L Est to Antonio Chitas.

191 Keiths Circle, for $750,000

from Brian Thompson to Jocelyn A. Thibeault.

200 Windward Way, for $695,000

from Carolyn M Smith RET to Rogeiro Ferreira.

Tiverton

56 Heritage, for $126,000

from Lisa Moss to Allen J. Wordell.

536 King Road, for $315,000

from Travis Shaw to Diane Dailey.

145 Lawrence Court, for $95,000

from Harold B. Cole to Ec Interiors LLC.

Westport

9 Courtney Drive, for $240,000

from Warren M. Messier to Elizabeth A. Macedo.

64 Highridge Road, for $840,000

from Erik Reis to Michael J. Anthony.

401 Pine Hill Road, for $2,225,000

from Joseph N. Ciffolillo to Adam H. Tager.

277 Robert Street, for $710,000

from Robert C. Tremblay to Louis J. Ganczarski.

529 Sodom Road, for $817,500

from Long Built Homes Inc to Alexander Rau.

