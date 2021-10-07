U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Well Cementing Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast Up to 2026

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies Profiled in Well Cementing Market Are Halliburton, COSL - China Oilfield Services Limited, Baker Hughes, C&J Energy Services, Trican Well Service Ltd., Superior Energy Services, Weatherford, Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Allied Oil & Gas Services, Sanjel Energy Services, Gulf Energy SAOC, Schlumberger

Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Well Cementing Market size is projected to reach USD 16.63 billion by 2026. Recent advancements in hydrocarbon exploration activities will emerge in favour of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Well Cementing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Primary Cementing and Remedial Cementing), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market was worth USD 8.82 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing investment in product R&D, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/well-cementing-market-101932

List of the leading companies operating in the well cementing market include:

  • Halliburton

  • COSL - China Oilfield Services Limited

  • Baker Hughes

  • C&J Energy Services

  • Trican Well Service Ltd.

  • Superior Energy Services

  • Weatherford

  • Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

  • Allied Oil & Gas Services

  • Sanjel Energy Services

  • Gulf Energy SAOC

  • Schlumberger

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/well-cementing-market-101932

Well cementing ensures the durability of well casing and allows for greater efficacy. The demand for oil and gas resources has risen dramatically in recent years, accounting to the constantly rising global population. Recent advancements in hydrocarbon exploration techniques will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing investment in hydrocarbon drilling, coupled with the exponentially rising demand for oil and gas will constitute an increase in the well cementing market size in the forthcoming years. The adoption of standout business strategies aimed at the maximizing the use of hydrocarbons will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in this market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

8.3 %

2026 Value Projection

USD 16.63 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 8.82 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

By Type, By Application , By Region

Growth Drivers

Consistent Investment in E&P Activities Along with Untapped Hydrocarbon Reserves Set to Boost the Market

Exponentially Rising Demand for Oil & Gas Likely to Drive the Market

Primary Cementing Projected to Outpace its Counterpart


The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global well cementing market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/well-cementing-market-101932

Increasing Number of Company Collaborations to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, company collaborations have made the highest impact on the growth of the market. Many leading companies are looking to adopt newer strategies with a view to establishing a stronghold in the market. In July 2019, Halliburton and Kuwait Oil Company announced a collaboration for the offshore drilling service of six high-pressure high temperature exploration wells in the Arabian Gulf. This activity will not only help the company generate a substantial market revenue, but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the global market.

North America to Emerge Dominant, Emphasis on Hydrocarbon Exploration to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing well cementing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in countries such as the US and Canada will aid the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the efforts taken to enhance hydrocarbon exploration and use will benefit the companies operating in the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.83 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the massive potential held by companies.

Key Industry Developments:

In August 2019, Halliburton secured a contract from Woodside Energy (Senegal) BV for drilling, completion, and testing services.

Quick Buy – Well Cementing Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101932

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Well Cementing Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Primary Cementing

      • Remedial Cementing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Well Cementing Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Primary Cementing

      • Remedial Cementing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Latin America Well Cementing Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Primary Cementing

      • Remedial Cementing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • Brazil

      • Mexico

      • Argentina

      • Venezuela

      • Rest of Latin America

Continued..!!!

Request for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/well-cementing-market-101932

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:


Well Intervention Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Light Intervention, Medium Intervention, Heavy Intervention), Service (Logging & Bottom Hole Survey, Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair, Stimulation, Remedial Cementing, Zonal Isolation, Sand Control, Artificial Lift, Fishing, RE-Perforation), Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Oilfield Service Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Service (Seismic Service, Drilling Service, Completion & Workover Service Production Service, Processing & Separation Service, Others), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Wireline Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Electric line, Slick line), By Well Type (OpenHole, CasedHole), By Application (Wireline Logging, Wireline Intervention, Wireline Completion), By Location (Onshore, Offshore), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Directional Drilling Services Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Type (Conventional, Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS)), By Service (Measurement While Drilling (MWD), Logging While Drilling (LWD), Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS), Mud Motors, Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Process (Seamless and Welded), By Product (Well Casing, Production Tubing, Drill Pipe, and Others), By Application (Onshore and Offshore) Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/well-cementing-market-9494


