U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.00
    -14.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,358.00
    -119.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.00
    -44.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.70
    -11.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.75
    -0.67 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1641
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.96
    +0.26 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0650
    -0.2640 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,521.11
    +1,484.39 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,543.04
    +62.24 (+4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.08
    -28.02 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Well Completion Equipment and Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offerings and Location

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The well completion market was valued at US$ 8,509. 96 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11,335. 47 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4. 2% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in demand for oil & gas exploration across the world and increase in demand for natural gas in past few years, owing to the rising consumption of energy worldwide and the surging number of gas rig exploration which will drive the growth of the market.

New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Well Completion Equipment and Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offerings and Location" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176814/?utm_source=GNW
. In addition, new offshore oil well projects have been launched across different regions that are also propelling the demand for well completion equipment & services across countries. According to the study, there were more than 14,000 oil & gas well completions reported in FY 2019.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has a number of implications for the oil and gas sector in the world.Oil and gas power-generating facilities have reduced activities, such as shutting down construction, operations, and maintenance projects at several locations, after the imposition of multiple "stay at home" orders by state governors around the world.

In the energy industry, these quarantine measures and shutdowns are causing furloughs and layoffs of technical, construction, and manufacturing personnel, as well as project demobilizations in many cases.As a result, many oil wells are struggling to keep up with maintenance and operations.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for oil and gas producers to get project finance or equity capital.
The well completion equipment and service market is segmented on the basis of offering, location, and geography.Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into equipment and services.

Based on location, the market is bifurcated into on-shore and off-shore.Geographically, the global well completion equipment and service market is broadly segmented into North America (the US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of MEA), and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Rest of SAM).

In 2021, North America segment accounted for the significant share in the global market.

A few key players operating in the global well completion equipment and service market and profiled in the market study are Baker Hughes Company; FTS International; Halliburton Company; Nov Inc.; NCS Multistage, LLC; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; RPC Incorporated; Schlumberger Limited; Nine Energy Services; and Welltec.

The overall global well completion equipment and service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the well completion equipment and service market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the well completion equipment and service market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176814/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Unilever warns of even higher inflation next year

    (Reuters) -Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year, keeping the pressure on consumer goods companies as they hike prices to try to offset surging energy and other costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit margin guidance, defying some analysts' fears of a cut. However, finance chief Graeme Pitkethly saw little let up in inflationary pressures, in a potential blow to central bankers who are hoping the current spike in prices will be transitory.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Stance on Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Comes to an End

    Almost two years after Covid-19 made its unwelcome entrance, the pandemic is still presenting opportunities for companies looking to stunt its progress. Merck appears to have taken the opportunity by the horns after its antiviral oral Covid-19 treatment impressed in clinical trials and appeared to reduce the hospitalization risk by half. The pharma giant is not the only company seeking to provide patients with an alternative to more intrusive treatments. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) has also been

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • Novavax Shares Plunge on Report of Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report in Politico said the pharmaceutical company was having difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards.

  • Most Stocks Fall as Mood Sours; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront W

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Micron Plans to Spend $150 Billion to Meet Chip Demand. That’s Not Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

    Micron says it will spend more than $150 billion to build plants and for research and development over the next 10 years.