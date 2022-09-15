U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

WELL Health Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX30

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce its inclusion in to the TSX30.

Founded in 2019, the TSX30 is an annual program that recognizes companies with exceptional shareholder returns over the last 3 years by driving growth in their industries, for their investors, and for the Canadian economy. WELL is proud to be among the 30 companies on this year's list who have demonstrated their ability to innovate, transform, and diversify through uncertainty and challenging economic times.

"It's a great honour for us to be recognized on the TSX30" said Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL. "Our team works extremely hard to deliver for practitioners every day. To be recognized by the TSX, a body we greatly respect, is extremely encouraging, and is a testament to the growth and the progress the WELL team has achieved to deliver for health care practitioners everyday."

For more information on the TSX30, visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per:     "Hamed Shahbazi"             
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-announces-inclusion-in-the-2022-tsx30-301625237.html

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

