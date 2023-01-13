U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.50
    -27.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,125.00
    -194.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,442.75
    -91.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.40
    -9.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.84
    +0.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.08
    -2.01 (-9.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7690
    -0.5440 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,907.17
    +690.76 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.01
    +10.89 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,824.65
    +30.61 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

WELL Health joins Digital Technology Supercluster Project to Advance Interoperability and Leverage AI to Reduce Provider Burdens

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare providers and their patients globally, is pleased to announce it has partnered with ORX Surgical ("ORX"), Tali AI ("Tali"), and Simon Fraser University ("SFU") to transform healthcare data into actionable insights through a Digital Technology Supercluster ("DTS") project called Health Compass.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. logo (CNW Group/WELL Health Technologies Corp.)
WELL Health Technologies Corp. logo (CNW Group/WELL Health Technologies Corp.)

There has historically been large amounts of data locked in outdated and inefficient electronic medical records ("EMR") that have proven to be a major cause of burnout for physicians. Sorting through massive amounts of data takes a physician's time away from delivering care to their patients. Health Compass applies artificial intelligence to existing EMRs, helping physicians find the insights they need, and make critical decisions faster for their patients. Health Compass offers a natural voice interface that recognizes physicians' voices to streamline clinical documentation and queries for patients, applies predictive analytics to help flag high-need patients, and automates the patient journey in primary care and specialty care to connect patients with life changing care quickly.

WELL and its internal several subsidiaries participating in the project (AwareMD, OSCAR Pro, Intrahealth, Ocean, Doctorcare, apps.health) have secured $3M in co-investment funding from DTS to support WELL's platform which will be used to pilot the Health Compass project. More specifically, the project will leverage and build upon WELL's open and FHIR-based apps.health ecosystem to seamlessly integrate the Health Compass capabilities into the EMR. The funding will also be used enhance the ability for digital health innovations to interoperate with EMRs and make it easier for providers to augment their EMR with the latest innovations in healthcare technology.  The project will also be leveraging WELL's large physical clinical footprint and provider base to pilot and inform the capabilities for the project.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative group" said Amir Javidan, COO of WELL Health Technologies.  "Artificial intelligence and natural language processing have been severely underutilized in Canadian healthcare, and given the serious issues regarding physician burnout, Health Compass is a leap in the right direction.  At WELL, we pride ourselves on empowering and caring for providers and projects like these provide an opportunity to showcase how committed we are to these goals."

"This project is developing technology that has the potential to connect patients with life-changing care more quickly," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry. "Our government is proud to support the Digital Technology Cluster and its partners, as their new Health Compass solution will help physicians sort through large amounts of data, making it easier and faster for them to make critical decisions for their patients."

"We're excited to leverage our AI technology to support Canada's most important asset, healthcare providers," said Peder Sande, CEO of ORX Surgical. "In partnership with the Digital Technology Cluster, WELL, Tali and SFU we are proud to be building a made in Canada solution that accelerates the future of Canadian healthcare."

About Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster

Ahead of the curve starts here. The Digital Technology Supercluster is building a better Canada by growing Canadian businesses, creating a digitally skilled workforce, and positively impacting lives across our country. We accelerate the development and adoption of digital technologies that keep Canadians healthy, address climate change and drive economic productivity. Through a powerful combination of co-investment, cross-sector collaboration, IP creation and digital talent development, we unlock the potential of Canadians to lead and succeed in the Digital world. For more information, visit: https://www.digitalsupercluster.ca/

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a provider focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare providers and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare providers both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

About Simon Fraser University

As Canada's engaged university, SFU works with communities, organizations, and partners to create, share, and embrace knowledge that improves life and generates real change. We deliver a world-class education with lifelong value that shapes change-makers, visionaries, and problem-solvers. We connect research and innovation to entrepreneurship and industry to deliver sustainable, relevant solutions to today's problems. With campuses in British Columbia's three largest cities—Vancouver, Burnaby, and Surrey—SFU has eight faculties that deliver 364 undergraduate degree programs and 149 graduate degree programs to more than 37,000 students. The university now boasts more than 180,000 alumni residing in 145+ countries.

About Tali.Ai

A graduate of the Next AI program in Toronto, Tali.ai is a powerful AI-powered virtual assistant for healthcare providers and information retrieval engine. Tali.ai's technology allows for doctors to ask their questions in natural language and get their answer back from their Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software or other trusted resource. Using cutting edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms to save healthcare providers time, Tali.ai is on a mission to give time back to the Doctor and empower them to deliver better patient experiences and outcomes at the point of care. To learn more about Tali.ai, please visit www.tali.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-joins-digital-technology-supercluster-project-to-advance-interoperability-and-leverage-ai-to-reduce-provider-burdens-301721108.html

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c5774.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Other Marijuana Stocks Just Popped

    Investors in marijuana stocks such as Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) are having a good day today -- their first after four days of nonstop selling for some of these stocks. Through 12:12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Curaleaf are gaining 1.3%, and Aurora Cannabis is up 2.6%, while Tilray stock is leading the whole sector higher with a big 6% gain. The growing popularity of medical marijuana apparently is behind it all.

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets After Insulin Test Results

    Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals lost three-quarters of their value, hitting a multi-year low, after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it was throwing in the towel on its most advanced program. + Oramed late Wednesday said its lead product candidate, the oral insulin drug ORMD-0801, missed the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study in patients with type-2 diabetes, and that it would share its plans for the drug once full study data is available. + In a filing Thursday wi

  • EVgo plans major updates to its electric vehicle charging network

    EVgo Inc., operator of a fast-charging network for electric vehicles, plans to replace, upgrade or retire hundreds of stations over the coming year as part of a maintenance program aimed at meeting quality and technology standards. The Los Angeles-based company said the goal of its EVgo ReNew program is to enhance charger availability and build range confidence for EV drivers of all types. The effort includes ramping up in-person preventative health checks of chargers; improving system monitoring, diagnostic and recovery tools; replacing legacy equipment; and retiring problematic chargers if replacement or upgrade is impractical.

  • The PC industry is marching on despite falling demand

    The PC industry is pushing forward despite falling demand post-pandemic.

  • Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile in T-Mobile's Acquisition Crosshairs

    T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) weighed acquiring "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile. Reynolds owns about 25% of the company, Bloomberg reported. Mint Mobile offers budget cell phone plans on the T-Mobile network starting at a monthly plan of $15. Reynolds became a part-owner of Mint Mobile in 2019. As the company's primary pitchman, he's starred in Mint Mobile's TV ads and pushed the company heavily to his 21 million Twitter and 47 million Meta Platforms I

  • Invitae cut 1,000 jobs. Here's this new CEO's reset plan.

    Invitae CEO Ken Knight takes the questions and pushes out the answers on the genetic testing company's plans.

  • Microchip Technology Is Booting Up

    Shares of Microchip Technology are shaping up nicely on the charts. The company manufactures various types of integrated circuits. Let's check the charts. In this daily bar chart of MCHP, below, I see a pretty clear-looking base pattern with a neckline across the $80 level.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    The company's lead pipeline candidate is still being evaluated as a potential treatment for NASH after a major flop in treating type 2 diabetes.

  • Google, Nvidia raise concerns to FTC over Microsoft-Activision deal: report

    Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Nvidia Inc. have raised concerns with regulators that Microsoft Corp.'s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard could give the tech giant an unfair competitive advantage, according to a new report.

  • Could This New Drug Launch Be a Hit for Viatris?

    Viatris and Kindeva Drug Delivery could soon launch a generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort.

  • ChatGPT: What you need to know about the most talked about AI tool

    ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence tool that can replicate human tasks from producing sophisticated computer code to writing academic papers.

  • Why Apple Is My Favorite Big Tech Stock Right Now

    Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Netflix, for instance, have all been hammered over the past 12 months. Given all of these companies' histories of strong execution, profitable growth, and leading positions in many of the markets they operate in, this set of beaten-down stocks is a great place to look for investment ideas. What really differentiates Apple from some of its peers is its focused business model.

  • Apple to ditch Broadcom, Qualcomm for in-house chip development: Reports

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why Apple is looking to move its chips and displays in-house.

  • California is latest state to sue drug companies over high insulin prices

    California on Thursday announced it will sue the companies that make and promote most of the nation's insulin, accusing them of scheming to illegally increase the price of the drug and demanding they return millions of dollars to some diabetics who state officials say were overcharged for the medicine they must have to survive.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Covid Uncertainty Building?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after getting a downgrade on its falling Covid-tied sales? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Sapphire Rapids Based New Chips Aim To Regain Lost Market Share, Intel Executive Say

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) launched its 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named Sapphire Rapids), the Intel Xeon CPU Max Series (code-named Sapphire Rapids HBM), and the Intel Data Center GPU Max Series (code-named Ponte Vecchio). Intel delivered a leap in data center performance, efficiency, security, and new capabilities for AI, the cloud, the network and edge, and the most powerful supercomputers. Xeon processors based on the new Sapphire Rapids design made their way into cloud-comp

  • Apple Is Reportedly Designing Chips to Cut Broadcom Out of the Mix -- Time to Sell Broadcom Stock?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss some fears Broadcom investors might have with recent Apple news.

  • Microsoft Unlikely To Win Further US Army Orders For Combat Goggles Pending Deficiencies; Congress Approves $40M For New Model

    Congress rejected the U.S. Army’s request for $400 million to buy up to 6,900 Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) combat goggles this fiscal year. The refusal in the $1.75 trillion government funding bill reflects concern over field tests of the goggles, adapted from Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets, Bloomberg reports. The tests disclosed “mission-affecting physical impairments,” including headaches, eyestrain, and nausea. Instead, lawmakers approved $40 million of those procurement funds to develop a ne

  • Low-income people reported fewer symptoms of anxiety, depression after receiving expanded child tax credit

    A new study adds to the body of research showing the positive effects the payments may have had in a short time.