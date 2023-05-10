WELL Health Launches WELL AI Voice: The Ultimate Ambient AI Scribe to Give Physicians Their Time Back

WELL AI Voice is a transformational product that leverages generative AI to dramatically reduce a provider's administrative burden by privately and securely capturing a patient encounter conversation and automatically generating a succinct and medically relevant chart note giving doctors up to 30% of their practicing time back.

WELL AI Voice is the first of many future products/services launched under the new WELLHealth.ai program. WELL is committed to de-risking and democratizing powerful, medical-grade and compliant AI based products and services for the benefit of patients and providers.

WELL AI Voice will be on display today through May 12th, at Booth 325 at the Pri-Med Canada In-Person Conference & Trade Show, which is being held at the International Centre in Toronto, ON.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare providers and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the launch of its ground-breaking product, WELL AI Voice.

WELL AI Voice is a powerful and transformative product that reduces a provider's documentation and administrative burden by privately and securely capturing a patient encounter conversation and automatically generating a succinct and medically relevant chart note. The ambient scribe feature leverages cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, allowing providers to deliver improved care to their patients by focusing entirely on the patient, reducing provider burnout, and giving the provider more accurate documentation. WELL AI Voice is integrated directly into OSCAR Pro, works with WELL's Profile and Cerebrum EMRs and alongside any other EMR, and will be available as part of the apps.health ecosystem.

Test results have demonstrated that physicians are experiencing a timesaving of up to 30% when using WELL AI Voice. Physicians have also commended the ability to maintain eye contact during patient visits as the ambient scribe no longer requires them to look at their computer to take notes.

"The feedback from our physicians using WELL AI Voice has been overwhelmingly positive. It is incredible the amount of time being saved on documentation which has now been automated, allowing providers to focus their attention entirely on the patient, which patients love as well", said Michael Frankel, WELL's Chief Medical Officer.

As part of its ongoing commitment to developing innovative solutions for healthcare providers, the Company has also launched WELLHealth.ai, a program that encompasses the various AI capabilities that it will be building into its Provider Solutions platform offerings. This includes the investments WELL will be making as part of The WELL AI Investment Program, previously announced on April 25th, 2023, as well as other greenfield initiatives. WELL AI Voice is the first-generation product to be released as part of the program.

"Today marks a major milestone for WELL as we launch WELL AI Voice," said Amir Javidan, COO of WELL Health Technologies. "With ambient scribe, we are tech-enabling providers with the power of AI and saving precious time by automating one of the most challenging and mundane parts of their daily work - documentation. The WellHealth.ai program is the foundation from which we will leverage the latest advancements in AI to empower providers and augment their practices. WELL AI Voice is the first of many AI capabilities we plan to introduce as part of our WELLHealth.ai program."

WELL AI Voice will on display at Booth 325 during the Pri-Med Canada In-Person Conference & Trade Show, which is being held at the International Centre in Toronto, ON. WELL representatives will be in attendance to provide live demonstrations throughout the conference.

For more information on WELL AI Voice and the WELLHealth.ai program, please visit WELLHealth.ai.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company. WELL's overarching mission is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally. WELL exists to enable healthcare practitioners with best-in-class technology and services. WELL has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system across Canada including the nation's largest network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services. In the United States, WELL provides omni-channel healthcare services and solutions targeting specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental disorders. In addition to providing patient services, WELL develops, integrates, and sells its own suite of technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. WELL's practitioner enablement platform includes: Electronic Medical Records ("EMR"), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), digital health apps and data protection solutions. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

