U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.25
    -11.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,373.00
    -104.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,343.75
    -33.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.50
    -9.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.73
    -0.69 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.27 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.01
    +0.31 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0600
    -0.2690 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,693.54
    +1,840.50 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,561.00
    +80.19 (+5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.09
    -38.01 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

WELL Health Reports 72% Increase in Mental Health Visits in Q3-2021 and Continues Investments to Meet Unprecedented Demand for Mental Health Services.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • WELL Health unveiled new data reflecting 72% organic increase in mental health visits in its primary care business in Canada in Fiscal Q3-2021 as compared to pre-pandemic periods. WELL's data also demonstrated a strong bias for virtual care with 68% of mental health visits occurring via virtual care as compared to 44.5% for all visits.

  • WELL's growing portfolio of virtual tools and technology enabled practitioners are working hard to meet the growing need as public health officials forecast that by the year 2030, mental health conditions will be the leading burden of disease globally.

  • WELL reinforces its commitment to invest in and advance the digitization of mental healthcare in Canada and around the globe and makes a minority investment in Hasu Behavioural Health, a virtual online therapy clinic that provides secure online video, phone and text therapy for individuals and their families struggling with mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, stress, relationship problems, trauma, as well as substance abuse.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, announced today that it has compiled and unveiled data from its Canadian primary care business that demonstrates significant growth in the demand for mental health services.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. Logo (CNW Group/WELL Health Technologies Corp.)
WELL Health Technologies Corp. Logo (CNW Group/WELL Health Technologies Corp.)

WELL's clinical data reflected a 72% organic increase in mental health visits in its primary care business in Canada in Fiscal Q3-2021 as compared to pre-pandemic periods. WELL's data also demonstrated a strong bias for virtual care with 68% of mental health visits occurring via virtual care as compared to approximately 45% for all visits. WELL's growing portfolio of virtual tools and technology enabled practitioners are working hard to rapidly deploy behavioural health care services to a geographically widespread and increasingly isolated populace. Public health officials forecast that by year 2030 mental health conditions will be the leading burden of disease globally(1).

Founder and CEO of WELL, Hamed Shahbazi comments, "We are very pleased to publish this revealing data soon after World Mental Health Day. While our clinical data suggests a significant rise in demand for mental health services in Canada, we believe part of the reason for the dramatic growth is also due to the de-stigmatization of mental health care needs that have occurred in recent times in addition to the availability of digital tools that have served to break down barriers allowing care providers and patients to connect with greater levels of ease and security than before." He adds, "The adoption of virtual mental health platforms will be a permanent and growing fixture of the healthcare system, and offer an accessible, flexible, and secure mental health care option for patients moving forward. WELL's growing portfolio of digital investments including our Adracare and Insig platforms are continuing to see elevated mental health usage across the country as well as new mental health related customer wins with enterprise customers."

WELL Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WELL, whose mandate is to invest in exceptional leaders, entrepreneurs and businesses supporting the global digital health ecosystem, with an emphasis on advancing innovative digital health initiatives in Canada, announces it has invested in Hasu Behavioural Health ("Hasu"), a virtual online therapy clinic that provides secure online video, phone and text therapy for individuals and their families struggling with mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, stress, relationship problems, trauma, as well as substance abuse. Hasu also offers flexible solutions for organizations looking to support their employees, members or patients with an easy-to-use and anonymous way to access mental health and substance abuse services. Hasu providers can grow their online practice without the headache and cost of running a private practice on their own, allowing them to focus on clinical work and patient outcomes.

Marion Adams, CEO of Hasu commented, "We chose WELL as our strategic partner to help unlock the value of our services and extensive experience in the market. Their commitment to mental health coupled with WELL's growing and compelling arsenal of digital capabilities that support practitioners impressed us." Marion continues, "We look forward to working with WELL to help support the increasing demand for virtual mental health therapy services across the country, for both individuals and organizations alike".

WELL plans to enable Hasu as an authorized digital patient services partner and promote Hasu's virtual therapy services within its own expanding network and distribution channels. The Company was also granted a call option right from Hasu's existing shareholders to purchase the remaining outstanding shares of Hasu which it does not already own.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and is part of the TSX Composite Index. To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

About Hasu Behavioural Health

Hasu Behavioural Health is a Toronto based PHIPA and PIPEDA-compliant healthcare platform and mobile app that provides secure online video, talk and text counselling for individuals and their families struggling with mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, as well as abuse and dependency on alcohol or drugs. We also provide an online private practice option to care providers, minus the headache and cost of running a business, allowing them to focus on clinical work and patient outcomes. https://www.hasuecounselling.ca/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "Forward-Looking Information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: information regarding the expected elevated demand for mental health services and WELL's future plans with Hasu's platform. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. WELL's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL 's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: direct and indirect material adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of WELL and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at www.sedar.com, including its most recent Annual Information Form. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-reports-72-increase-in-mental-health-visits-in-q3-2021-and-continues-investments-to-meet-unprecedented-demand-for-mental-health-services-301405454.html

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Analyst who called bitcoin's rebound says ether could hit $10,000

    First comes a bitcoin price pop, then comes ethereum, says one analyst who's eyeing $10,000.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Intel Reports Earnings Thursday. What to Expect.

    Analysts expect Intel to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share and sales of $18.23 billion, according to FactSet.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Suddenly, a bitcoin move to $100K doesn't seem so farfetched: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping Anyway.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

    Ahead of Amazon's important third-quarter update, here's a preview of the earnings report, as well as a look at whether the growth stock may be attractive going into the update. When the e-commerce and cloud-computing specialist reports earnings next Thursday, investors will be watching closely to see how well Amazon can measure up to a tough year-ago comparison, when revenue was surging as many consumers around the world were sheltering at home. In Amazon's second-quarter earnings release, management guided for third-quarter revenue to be between $106 billion and $112 billion.

  • IBM Earnings Were Fine in the Last Quarter Before Its Kyndryl Spinoff. The Stock Is Falling.

    Revenue was $17.6 billion, up 0.3%, but a little below the Wall Street analyst consensus forecast of $17.8 billion.