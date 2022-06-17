U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.00
    +13.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,039.00
    +111.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,187.75
    +63.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,655.30
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.67
    -0.92 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    -0.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8920
    +0.6520 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,421.26
    -2,185.83 (-9.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.50
    -42.51 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,899.67
    -531.53 (-2.01%)
     

Well-known cryptocurrency trading platform SBI Coin: Stable trading is more trustworthy

SBI Coin
·4 min read
SBI Coin
SBI Coin

Tokyo, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Lael Brainard said in hearing testimony presented to the House Finance Committee that "a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) may eventually coexist with stablecoins and commercial bank currencies in a complementary way." The UK government mentioned in its plan for a global technology and investment hub for crypto assets that "stablecoins are an effective means of payment."

With the rapid development of the digital currency market, the regulatory mindset of some countries has undergone a major shift, and its market size has shown rapid growth, attracting many investors to enter. In this context, it is especially crucial for investors to choose a cryptocurrency trading platform with stable trading, timely stop loss, safety and reliability.

As the head cryptocurrency trading platform SBI Coin has become the first choice of many investors. So, how did SBI Coin get high recognition from many investors and market customers, how did it create a diversified ecology, and can it become the engine of the next bull market?

Continuous optimization to guarantee stable, secure and efficient transactions!

According to the public information on the official website of SBI Coin, SBI Coin was established in May 2017, after 5 years of steady progress, several software iterations, system upgrades and updates for millions of users in 100 countries and regions around the world. It gives users a differentiated service of safe and reliable, free trading, low spreads and high leverage, multi-language support, and 7×24 hours online throughout the year. Over the years, SBI Coin has maintained a high growth rate and steadily become one of the brightest platforms in the cryptocurrency trading platform circuit.

On the issue of security guarantee, SBI Coin related staff to reporters, SBI Coin is committed to providing users with high-quality products and services, SBI Coin has invested very heavily in human and material resources, constantly optimizing the platform system and user experience to ensure the safety of investors' transactions and trading experience."

SBI Coin staff said that some cryptocurrency trading platforms will experience disconnection, pending orders, and inability to revoke when extreme quotes are encountered. However, when using the SBI Coin platform for trading, even when encountering extreme quotes, it always keeps running stable and smoothly, and there is basically no lag or downtime, which is due to the inherent technical advantages of the SBI Coin platform.

It is reported that SBI Coin digital asset trading platform always starts from professional security network security issues, builds a strong protection system and implements strengthening various security level measures by simulating risks such as data leakage and capital theft to ensure customers' assets are safe and stable. After many years in the field of digital coin trading and many rounds of bull and bear markets, the system stability and stress resistance are well known in the industry.

Keeping the righteousness and innovation, deepening the global digital asset trading service

In the face of changing market conditions and user needs, SBI Coin takes innovative products and a professional trading environment as its initial goal, with strong technical support to maximize the safety of user assets and efficient trading services. At the same time, SBI Coin's professional customer service staff has rich industry experience and can provide professional advice and guidance to investors.

In terms of product security, SBI Coin's system has undergone dozens of updates and upgrades since its inception, and its entire security system is second to none in the industry. To date, SBI Coin is one of the few cryptocurrency trading platforms that has not experienced any hacking of coins.

Innovation and leadership are the revolution of an industry, and the person in charge of SBI Coin believes that "for investors, the work is as good as the tools. The market is constantly changing, and we have to keep providing investors with the best sharps, which will be the mission and responsibility that SBI Coin platform has been pursuing. In the future, SBI Coin will continue to deepen the global digital asset trading service field and provide more new and old users with a safer, more reliable, more efficient, more convenient and more stable cryptocurrency trading system environment."


CONTACT: Company Name: SBI Coin Official Website: https://sbicoin.com Contact Person: Ella E-mail: service (at) sbicoin.com Location: 1-1-4 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo


